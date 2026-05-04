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Home > Sports News > MI vs LSG: Why Is Hardik Pandya Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match? Rohit Sharma Returns— List Of Changes In Playing XI

MI vs LSG: Why Is Hardik Pandya Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match? Rohit Sharma Returns— List Of Changes In Playing XI

MI vs LSG IPL 2026: Why is Hardik Pandya not playing tonight? Find out the latest on the MI skipper’s health and the massive news of Rohit Sharma’s return to the playing XI. Get the full list of changes for both Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants as Suryakumar Yadav takes the captaincy at Wankhede.

MI vs LSG: Why Is Hardik Pandya Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match? Rohit Sharma Returns— List Of Changes In Playing XI. Photo ANI
MI vs LSG: Why Is Hardik Pandya Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match? Rohit Sharma Returns— List Of Changes In Playing XI. Photo ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 19:22 IST

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MI vs LSG: Why Is Hardik Pandya Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match? Rohit Sharma Returns— List Of Changes In Playing XI

MI vs LSG: The Wankhede stadium is abuzz tonight, but not in the manner the Mumbai Indians (MI) fans would have liked it to be. In a massive pre-match development for Match 47 of IPL 2026, MI skipper Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Without him, it’s Suryakumar Yadav who has taken the reins of captaincy and won the toss to bowl first.

The Hardik Pandya Absence: Why is the Skipper Out?

The biggest question on everyone’s lips at the toss was the sudden absence of Hardik Pandya. Suryakumar Yadav, standing in for him, said Hardik will miss this crucial bottom-of-the-table battle as he is unwell tonight. The exact illness is not known, but it is a massive blow to a MI side that is already struggling for consistency. “He is not well tonight, so I’m stepping into his shoes,” Surya confirmed during the toss.

The Big Boost: Rohit Sharma Returns For MI vs LSG Clash

It was a blow not having Hardik but the Wankhede crowd went berserk as Surya confirmed that Rohit Sharma is back in the playing XI. The former captain missed the last five games due to a lingering hamstring injury that he picked up against RCB earlier in the season. His return will bring much needed stability to a MI top order that has looked shaky in his absence.

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MI vs LSG: Tactical Changes in the Playing XI

Both teams have rang the changes as they look to snap their respective losing streaks.

Mumbai Indians Changes: Rohit Sharma replaces Hardik Pandya (Illness). Corbin Bosch makes his way into the XI, replacing pace spearhead Trent Boult in a tactical shift.

Lucknow Super Giants Changes: Rishabh Pant, leading LSG after a record-breaking auction move, announced three major changes to his side: Josh Inglis finally makes his debut for LSG, coming in to bolster the top order. Akshat Raghuwanshi returns to the XI. Mukul Choudhary misses out as LSG looks to find a winning combination.

MI vs LSG: A Battle for Survival

Both teams are tied on 4 points and sit at the bottom of the table (9th and 10th) so tonight is pretty much a knockout. Surya said that bowling first was an easy call considering the ‘humid conditions’ and the dew factor and for MI, they play best in home conditions under the lights.When the action begins, everyone will be watching how Rohit Sharma, who is back from injury, performs and if Surya can guide MI to a much-needed victory without their regular captain.

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Tags: Akshat Raghuwanshi LSGCorbin Bosch MI debutHardik Pandya illness updateIPL 2026 Match 47 updatesJosh Inglis LSG debutMI vs LSG impact player listMI vs LSG IPL 2026 playing XIMI vs LSG toss result todayMumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants changesRishabh Pant LSG captaincyRohit Sharma injury comebackRohit Sharma return vs LSGSuryakumar Yadav MI captainWankhede Stadium IPL match tonightWhy is Hardik Pandya not playing tonight

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MI vs LSG: Why Is Hardik Pandya Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match? Rohit Sharma Returns— List Of Changes In Playing XI
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MI vs LSG: Why Is Hardik Pandya Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match? Rohit Sharma Returns— List Of Changes In Playing XI
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