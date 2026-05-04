Value 360 Communications IPO Opens Today Worth ₹42 Crore – Check Price Band, Lot Size, Application Process And Key Details

Value 360 Communications IPO: The primary market is in for another busy week as the Value 360 Communications IPO opened on Monday. Interest in the IPO is high even among retail and HNI investors prior to its SME listing on NSE.

With a size of around ₹41.69 crore, Value 360 Communications has divided its book-built IPO into the fresh issue part and offer for sale. Fresh issue proceeds will be utilised to fund growth, and the existing shareholders will encash some of their investments by offloading part of their stake through OFS.

Value 360 Communications IPO Structure & Issue Size

The company proposes to mobilise funds through a fresh issue of 0.38 crore shares (aggregating to ₹37.53 crores) and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.04 crore shares (aggregating to ₹4.16 crores). The OFS will provide liquidity to the existing stakeholders of the company, and the majority of the funds will be used for strengthening working capital and supporting business growth.

Value 360 Communications IPO Dates & Listing Timeline

Value 360 Communications’ IPO opened on 4 May 2026 and will close on 6 May 2026. The company is likely to fix the basis of allotment on 7 May 2026 and aims to get listed on the NSE SME segment tentatively by 11 May 2026.

Value 360 Communications IPO Price Band, Lot Size & Investment Details

The Value 360 Communications IPO is priced between ₹95 and ₹98 per equity share. A bidder has to invest at least ₹2,35,200 (2,400 shares) to apply for the IPO (for retail investors). For high net worth individuals, the minimum investment required is ₹3,52,800 (3,600 shares, i.e., 3 lots). Considering the ticket size, retail investors are likely to take more risk, betting on SME-focused businesses and looking for potential exponential growth.

Value 360 Communications IPO Details

Parameter Details IPO Date 4 to 6 May, 2026 Listing Date Mon, 11 May, 2026 Face Value ₹10 per share Price Band ₹95 to ₹98 Lot Size 1,200 Shares Sale Type Fresh Issue cum OFS Issue Type Bookbuilding IPO Listing At: NSE SME

Value 360 Communications IPO Lead Managers & Intermediaries

Horizon Management Pvt. Ltd is the book running lead manager, while KFin Technologies Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The Market Maker for the issue is Aikyam Capital Pvt. Ltd.

Value 360 Communications: Company Overview

Value 360 Communications was founded in 2007 by Kunal Kishore and Gaurav Patra as a partnership firm and incorporated as a private limited company in 2009 and later converted into a public company in 2025. The company works in the PR & marketing field, helping businesses to create their public image and the preservation of communication with stakeholders. The firm operates in the space of public relations, crisis communication, investor relations, digital PR, and various campaign management services. Over the years, the company expanded its presence to business centres such as Mumbai and Bengaluru from Delhi.

Value 360 Communications Digital Expansion & New-Age Offerings

The company is growing by acquiring other firms in the digital and content marketing space. The firm is present in the digital PR segment via subsidiary Popkorn PR, while through an investment in influencer marketing platform ClanConnect, it is venturing into creator economy-led brand marketing. Value 360 has also developed a content platform called Hubscribe.

Value 360 Communications Business Model & Revenue Strategy

Value 360 has an asset-light, scalable business model where a long-term client base provides the revenue. It operates by having clients engaged in contract-based assignments. It operates in a hybrid marketing environment by providing PR services as well as meeting the demand from clients and the new-age market that calls for digital marketing and content-driven offerings.

How to Apply for Value 360 Communications IPO

Retail and HNI investors can apply for the IPO online through broking platforms such as Angel One by logging into your Angel One account (app/website), navigating to the IPO section, and clicking on Value 360 Communications IPO. Enter the required number of lots, the UPI ID, and submit the application. You will receive a mandate request on your UPI app, which you must approve to place your bid successfully.

How to Check Value 360 Communications IPO Allotment Status

Once the IPO is completed, you can verify the allotment status from your Angel One account. To check whether you have been allotted shares in the Value 360 Communications IPO, go to IPO Orders. Those who are successful will be notified through email and app notifications.

Value 360 Communications IPO: Market Outlook

With investor appetite for the SME IPO segment still strong, the arrival of a firm like Value 360 Communications is expected to see strong subscriptions during the offer period, and the growth of digital-first marketing and communication firms is expected to speed up.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)