2027 Hyundai Creta Spy Shots: Bigger, Boxier Design, Upgraded Platform, And Enhanced Features — Check Details And Launch Timeline

South Korean automobile manufacturing company Hyundai is gearing up for the launch of next generation Hyundai Creta. The SUV has been spied, and the spy’s shots reveal that SUV is all set to be a far more substantial upgrade than a casual generational change. The company has started the real-world testing of the third generation of Creta. The new test mules have been spotted overseas indicating a clear shift in design philosophy and engineering. The SUV was spotted with heavy camouflaged still it reveals enough to confirm that this is a ground-up rethink rather than an evolution of the current model.

Next-Generation Hyundai Creta Exterior and Design

The key upgradation in the upcoming SUV is its proportions. The SUV appears longer and more upright replacing the current car’s softer, rounded styling for a squarer, more assertive stance. The front profile features a flat bonnet, rectangular headlamp signature, and a boxier profile which gives the car a more traditional SUV silhouette, aligning it closer to global design trends.

In terms of dimension, the next-generation Creta is likely to grow significantly. The current model has a length of 4,330mm. It is expected to grow to 4,500mm, which will make it compete with larger rivals such as Kia Seltos.

The third-generation Creta will transition to Hyundai-Kia’ s K3 platform. This platform claims improvements in structural rigidity, crash safety, and NVH levels whereas it also enables better cabin packaging.

Next-Generation Hyundai Creta Engine

The company is expected to carry forward its well tested 1.5-litre engine lineup in India which is naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel-paired with multiple transmission options consisting of manual, CVT, DCT, and torque-converter automatic gearbox.

However, the key upgradation lies in electrification. Recent reports suggest that the company is gearing up for a strong hybrid variant, and it could arrive after the launch. The company will position the SUV to compete more directly with hybrids such as Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki Victoris.

Next-Generation Hyundai Creta Interiro and Safety

In terms of interior, the upcoming next-generation SUV is likely to take a noticeable leap forward. The cabin is expected to consist of larger infotainment and instrument display, a redesigned steering wheel with the company’s new four-dot logo, and an updated user interface.

In terms of connected-car tech, the SUV may feature expanded ADAS, capabilities, and comfort upgrades such as Boss Mode and enhanced rear-seat ergonomics. The company is also expected to strengthen its safety package in response to growing competition and stricter expectations in the segment.

Next-Generation Hyundai Creta Launch Timeline and Rivals

The Creta has long been the benchmark in India’s mid-size SUV segment and currently this is the most competitive segment. Alongside established rivals such as Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun which are feature oriented hybrid SUV.

The new Creta is likely to launch around 2027. However, the company has not officially confirmed anything. Also Read: Nissan Launches CNG Retrofit Kit For Gravite: Twin-Cylinder Setup, Enhanced Fuel Efficiency, And Full 7-Seater Usability—Check Specs And Price

