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Home > Education News > MPBSE Second Board Exam 2026 Admit Card Released: Download MP Board Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

MPBSE Second Board Exam 2026 Admit Card Released: Download MP Board Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the admit cards for the MPBSE Second Board Examination 2026.

MPBSE Second Board Exam 2026
MPBSE Second Board Exam 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 15:42 IST

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MPBSE Second Board Exam 2026 Admit Card Released: Download MP Board Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has given out the admit cards for the Second Board Examination 2026. Students who are preparing for Class 10 and Class 12 exams can now get their hall tickets online. The Madhya Pradesh Board Second admit card download link is now available on the official portal. Students should get the Madhya Pradesh Board admit card as soon as they can to avoid problems at the last minute.

Where to download MPBSE second exam admit card 2026

Students can download their admit cards from the MP Board portal. Mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The board has made sure that the process is smooth so students can access their hall tickets by entering their application number or roll number.

How to download MP Board admit card 2026

To get their hall tickets, students should follow these steps:

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  • Go to mpbse.mponline.gov.in
  • Find and click on the “Second Exam Admit Card 2026” link
  • Input application number or roll number and captcha
  • Submit to view the admit card
  • Download and take a printout
  • Students should download printed copies for safety.

When will MPBSE second board exams 2026 begin

The MPBSE Class 12 second examinations will start on May 7, 2026. These exams give students a chance to improve their scores or clear subjects they could not pass in the board examinations.

Is admit card mandatory for MP Board exam

The admit card from the official website must be carried to the examination centre. No student without a printed hall ticket will be allowed to enter the exam hall. The admit card has all details, including exam centre, subject-wise schedule and candidate details.

What details are mentioned on MPBSE admit card

The following details will be mentioned on the hall ticket:

Student’s name, roll number, exam centre details, subject names, exam dates and instructions for students.

Students need to check all the details on the admit card carefully. If they find any mistakes, they should report them to the board.

What things should students remember before the day of the exam

Students should do what the board says and follow all the rules for the exam.

It is an idea to keep looking at the official website for the exam because the board might make some changes. Students should check the website to see if there are any things or changes about the exam.

It is also an idea to keep looking at the official website for any new things or changes about the exam. Students should keep checking the exam website to see if the board has said anything about the exam.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 OUT at hpbose.org: Check Pass Percentage, Topper List and Download Marksheet

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Tags: MP Board examMP Board second exam admit card 2026MPBSEMPBSE admit card 2026MPBSE second board exams

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MPBSE Second Board Exam 2026 Admit Card Released: Download MP Board Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

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MPBSE Second Board Exam 2026 Admit Card Released: Download MP Board Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket at mpbse.mponline.gov.in
MPBSE Second Board Exam 2026 Admit Card Released: Download MP Board Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket at mpbse.mponline.gov.in
MPBSE Second Board Exam 2026 Admit Card Released: Download MP Board Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket at mpbse.mponline.gov.in
MPBSE Second Board Exam 2026 Admit Card Released: Download MP Board Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

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