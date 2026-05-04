‘Khera Ka Peda Bana Dunga’: Himanta Biswas Once Mocked Pawan Khera, Warned Him Of Sending Him To Jail If Elected Again

Assam Assembly Elections 2026: With the whole of Assam eagerly awaiting the results of the vote counting that will be held on May 4, people are looking forward to getting the results and monitoring the key contestants in the election race to the assembly.

One such person is currently the chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is popular as he has, on numerous occasions, been in the media spotlight over controversial statements he has made against the leaders of the opposition. We will here pass you through some of such situations of the leader.

Hemanta Biswa Sarma mocks Pawan Khera

The chief minister mocked the Congress leader Pawan Khera in front of the media and said, “Pawan Khera ko main Pawan peda bana dunga, meaning, I will turn Pawan Khera into Pawan Pada.

This followed allegations by Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi that the wife of Sarma has passports of other countries and that she owns numerous assets in the UAE. This led to infuriating the chief minister of Assam, and he gave this statement against Pawan Khera.

In a separate statement, Himanta had also warned Pawan Khera saying, “If I get elected again, Pawan Khera will spend the LAST DAY of his life in Assam’s JAIL!”

🚨Himanta had warned: “If I get elected again, Pawan Khera will spend the LAST DAY of his life in Assam’s JAIL!” Well, BJP SWEPT. Himanta’s back. And somewhere Khera is anxious, DELETING tweets & searching for next HIDING destination😭#ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/IeA1VCO5Cf — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) May 4, 2026





Himanta Biswa and Pawan Khera’s case gets dragged to court

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkan held that right to personal liberty is a cherished fundamental right, and any deprivation of the same, should be on a higher platform, especially when the surrounding circumstances may indicate the presence of political overtones. It also granted a pre-arrest bail to Khera who was apprehending arrest by Assam police which had unsuccessfully tried to take him into custody after Sarma wife filed an FIR against the spokesperson accusing him of forgery among other things.

It, however, prevented the politician to leave the country without the court permission and instructed the politician to cooperate in the investigation and appear before the police station as and when required and intimated.

In a press conference of high wattage, Khera had accused Rinki of having not only acquired citizenship of other countries, but also of owning companies in foreign countries. But Rinki and her husband declared the papers Khera had melodramatically presented as crude forgeries as well as an FIR against him. Khera at once quitted Guwahati and took transit anticipatory bail at Telangana High Court.

The Assam government petitioned the Supreme Court with a complaint that Khera had duped Telangana HC to take possession of the breather. The highest court concurred and instructed the Congressman to request the Guwahati HC to grant relief.

The court noted that as per the prosecution, the passports purported to belong to CM’s wife which was displayed by Khera are fake and it was done to defame the wife of the CM and to cause harm to their reputation.

“However, it primarily appears that merely to gain some political momentum in favour of his party, this statemen has been made by the Appellant. Albeit, we cannot lose sight of the fact that the Chief Minister of the State, who is also husband of the complainant, has made certain unparliamentary remarks against the Appellant in various press statements,” the court noted.

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