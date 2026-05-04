Assam Election Results 2026 Live, Full Winner List: The Assembly election counting of votes in Assam began at 8 AM today under tight security, and early results show that the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party will perform well in the election. The NDA started the election process by winning 99 Assembly seats which allowed them to achieve an electoral win. The election had 722 candidates running in 126 districts while counting took place at 40 locations across 35 districts.

Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Full Winner List of BJP, Congress, AIUDF And Others

The political race this year was characterized by various alliances and parties. The NDA alliance consisted of BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and Bodo People’s Front (BPF) who fielded 90, 26, and 11 candidates respectively. The opposition alliance was formed by Indian National Congress which fielded 99 candidates together with Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI(M), and APHLC regional parties. The contest had multiple competitors because AIUDF, Aam Aadmi Party, United People’s Party Liberal, Trinamool Congress, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha entered the race together with 258 Independent candidates.

Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Full Winner List of BJP, Congress, AIUDF And Others



The counting process began as the first results showed that the NDA held control over the election results while the main victories of the alliance had already been confirmed. Hitendra Nath Goswami of BJP won in Jorhat defeating Gaurav Gogoi by over 23,000 votes. Ranoj Pegu won in Dhemaji and Jiban Gogoi of BJP won in Sissibargaon. BPF candidate Charan Boro won by a huge margin of over 55,000 votes at Mazbat. The outcomes created strong control for the alliance over all electoral districts.

Name Party Constituency Himanta Biswa Sarma BJP Jalukbari Hitendra Nath Goswami BJP Jorhat Gaurav Gogoi Congress Jorhat (lost) Ranoj Pegu BJP Dhemaji Jiban Gogoi BJP Sissibargaon Charan Boro BPF Mazbat Badruddin Ajmal AIUDF Sibsagar Akhil Gogoi Raijor Dal Sibsagar Biswajit Daimary NDA (BJP ally/BPF) Tamulpur

Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Full Winner List of BJP, Congress, AIUDF and Others



Assam Election Results 2026 Live: The elections also saw record voter turn up with Assam recording a 85.91 percent voter turn up including a historic 86.5 percent voter turn up among women voters. Polling had already predicted a comfortable victory of the NDA, which was expected to win between 88 to 100 seats, whereas the Congress led alliance was expected to trail far behind. With the trend continuing to take root, the BJP led coalition seems to have already been reelected to power in a third consecutive term and this will mark another major feat in the political history of the state.

Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Full Winner List of BJP, Congress, AIUDF And Others

The BJP led NDA alliance secured victory in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections through its electoral success which enabled them to maintain power in the state through their combined voting strength from BJP AGP and BPF parties. Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed a leadership role after the elections and later became Chief Minister while the Congress led opposition together with AIUDF and regional parties failed to achieve electoral success and restricted their presence to fewer constituencies. The NDA maintains its dominant position in the 2026 election results because the BJP and its allies have expanded their control over vital territories that extend throughout Assam. The Jorhat election results demonstrated the ruling alliance’s strength in critical battle zones when Hitendra Nath Goswami from the BJP defeated Gaurav Gogoi from Congress. The AIUDF maintained its power in specific constituencies while Congress tried to gain support from regional areas but failed to achieve any significant results. The BJP led NDA established its political control over Assam through the 2026 election results because the BJP received exact power levels that matched the 2021 election results.

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