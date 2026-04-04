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Home > Elections > Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: From Kolathur, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni To Perambur- Dravidian Battleground Heats Up With Intense Triangular Fights Across Key Seats

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: From Kolathur, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni To Perambur- Dravidian Battleground Heats Up With Intense Triangular Fights Across Key Seats

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 see key constituencies from Kolathur, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni to Perambur turning into high-powered battlegrounds, with DMK, AIADMK, BJP and new players in intense triangular contests shaping the state’s political future.

Key seats from Kolathur to Perambur see intense triangular fights. (Photo: AI, Canva)
Key seats from Kolathur to Perambur see intense triangular fights. (Photo: AI, Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 4, 2026 19:15:32 IST

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Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: From Kolathur, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni To Perambur- Dravidian Battleground Heats Up With Intense Triangular Fights Across Key Seats

The Dravidian soil is all set for the fresh political contest. The ground is well-prepared for an electoral fight of high voltage as Tamil Nadu approaches its assembly election of 2026 when there is an evident transition in Dravidian land from bipartite election fights to tough three-way tussles.

Elections are due on April 23 and results will be declared on May 4. This tight schedule of the polls gives rise to intense campaigns among other important states’ constituencies. The Election Commission of India, which comes under Article 324 of the Constitution of India, made public the schedule of polls on March 15.

Political parties will get 38 days from now onwards to meet voters, considering that the Model Code of Conduct is in effect now.

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A Brief Campaign, Great Importance

Whereas past elections have taken place under normal conditions, the elections in 2026 will be conducted in one of the shortest timeframes in recent years. Even though the campaign period is similar to that of the coronavirus-afflicted 2021 elections, it is much shorter compared to 2016 and 2011.

The shortened period is likely to cut down the administrative process and hasten the process of forming a government. Nevertheless, the shortened period has also necessitated that political parties undertake intensive campaigning, particularly in constituencies whose results are uncertain.

Here are the key seats in Tamil Nadu Election 2026:

Kolathur: Stalin’s Fortress Under Focus

The Kolathur constituency in Chennai remains one of the most watched seats in the state. Represented by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin since 2011, the seat has become synonymous with the DMK’s governance model. With frequent welfare project launches and high visibility, Kolathur is expected to remain a stronghold for Stalin, making it a symbolic anchor in the Dravidian battleground.

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni: DMK’s Prestige Seat

Another Chennai constituency drawing significant attention is Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, represented by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. A political legacy seat linked to the DMK’s ideological roots, it is expected to witness a strong contest as Udhayanidhi seeks re-election. His 2021 victory margin of over 69,000 votes underscores the party’s dominance, but shifting political dynamics could test that advantage.

Perambur and Trichy East: Vijay Factor Reshapes Contest

Perambur has emerged as one of the most intriguing constituencies this election, especially with actor-turned-politician Vijay entering the fray. A traditional DMK bastion with deep working-class roots, Perambur has historically supported Dravidian and Left ideologies.

TVK chief is also contesting from Trichy East. Vijay’s decision to contest from here has turned the seat into a high-stakes triangular contest. He is set to face DMK’s sitting MLA R.D. Sekar, while the AIADMK-led alliance has allotted the seat to the PMK. The entry of a new political force could disrupt long-standing voter loyalties and reshape electoral equations.

Edappadi: AIADMK’s Power Base in Kongu Belt

In western Tamil Nadu, the Edappadi constituency stands as a crucial battleground for the AIADMK. Represented by party chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the seat lies in the influential Kongu belt, traditionally considered a stronghold of the party.

Palaniswami’s leadership and regional influence make Edappadi central to AIADMK’s revival hopes. The party’s performance in this belt will play a decisive role in determining whether it can mount a serious challenge to the ruling DMK.

Bodinayakkanur: OPS Faces Political Test

The Bodinayakkanur constituency in Theni district has gained attention after O. Panneerselvam’s dramatic political shift. A long-time AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister, Panneerselvam is now contesting as a DMK candidate after joining the party earlier this year.

While he enjoys a strong personal support base, the challenge lies in transferring votes across party lines in a state where DMK and AIADMK have long been ideological rivals. Caste dynamics, particularly among Thevar voters, are expected to play a critical role in shaping the outcome.

Mylapore and Urban Chennai: BJP’s Expansion Push

Mylapore and other urban constituencies like Anna Nagar and Thousand Lights are key to the BJP’s strategy to expand its footprint in Tamil Nadu. These seats reflect urban voter concerns such as infrastructure, traffic and governance.

With Chennai historically leaning towards the DMK, the BJP’s performance in these constituencies will indicate whether it can emerge as a significant third force in the state.

Coimbatore North and Western Belt: A crucial Region

The Coimbatore region continues to be a politically crucial zone, often favouring the AIADMK and its allies. Coimbatore North, in particular, has become a high-stakes seat where both regional and national parties are vying for dominance.

The outcome in the western belt will significantly influence the overall electoral verdict, given its economic importance and voting patterns.

Karaikudi and Southern Dynamics

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman’s decision to contest from Karaikudi adds another dimension to the southern battleground. Known for his Tamil nationalist rhetoric, Seeman has steadily expanded his party’s base, making him a factor in closely fought constituencies.

A Shift from Bipolar to Triangular Politics

The 2026 elections mark a clear departure from Tamil Nadu’s traditional DMK vs AIADMK binary. The emergence of new players like Vijay’s TVK, the BJP’s aggressive expansion, and the independent positioning of parties like NTK have transformed several constituencies into triangular contests.

From Kolathur and Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni to Perambur and Coimbatore North, the Dravidian battleground is no longer predictable. As alliances shift and voter loyalties evolve, these key seats will ultimately determine who takes charge of Tamil Nadu’s political future.

ALSO READ: From Nemom To Palakkad: Key Seats Set Stage For Neck-And-Neck Battle Between LDF, UDF And BJP In Kerala Elections 2026, A Cliffhanger Contest

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Tags: Assembly Elections 2026bjpdmkm.k stalintamil naduTamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026TVKVijay

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Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: From Kolathur, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni To Perambur- Dravidian Battleground Heats Up With Intense Triangular Fights Across Key Seats

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Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: From Kolathur, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni To Perambur- Dravidian Battleground Heats Up With Intense Triangular Fights Across Key Seats
Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: From Kolathur, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni To Perambur- Dravidian Battleground Heats Up With Intense Triangular Fights Across Key Seats
Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: From Kolathur, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni To Perambur- Dravidian Battleground Heats Up With Intense Triangular Fights Across Key Seats
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