Chennai, Tambaram, Salem, Edappadi Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), Actor Vijay Party (TVK)

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Results May 4 LIVE UPDATES: Vote counting has started for Tamil Nadu assembly elections at 8 am. The southern state is all set to witness the biggest election results today, Monday, May 4. The real-time trends are being published live on the Election Commission of India website. NewsX website, digital channels, and TV are also updating live data of the vote counting for all state and Union Territory elections, including Tamil Nadu. Polling in Tamil Nadu was conducted in a single phase on April 23. The state voted in record numbers, with the final tally reaching 84.80%. The previous highest turnout was recorded in 2011 at 78.29%. Over 4,000 candidates are contesting this year’s assembly elections across 234 constituencies in the state.

This year’s battle in Tamil Nadu has been called the most unpredictable Assembly Election in the state, with the entry of famous actor Vijay with his new party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Despite some exit polls suggesting Vijay making a big debut, it is Chief Minister MK Stalin‘s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party that is likely ahead of other parties. DMK is a part of the grand bloc known as the Secular Progressive Alliance alongside Congress, Indian Union Muslim League, left parties, and a few Tamil groups. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is in coalition with the BJP led by Edappadi K Palaniswam. However, the chief rival party of DMK has faced several key challenges in the recent past, including organizational and leadership issues.

Chennai Election Results 2026 LIVE

Chennai is one of the most important districts of Tamil Nadu. Vote counting has started in the DMK stronghold at 8 am. There are 16 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. Prominent among these include Kolathur, where CM MK Stalin is contesting. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is also contesting from Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni, a seat in Chennai district. All eyes are on DMK to see if it can retain the capital city of the state.

Tambaram Election Results 2026 Live

Tambaram is in the Kanchipuram district of Tamil Nadu. The general category constituency was won by DMK’s Raja. S.R defeating AIADMK’s Chinnaiyah. T.K.M by a margin of 15%.

C. Rajendran

AIADMK

R.S. Kiruthika Devi

DMK

D. Sarathkumar

TVK

M. Raja

BSP

S. Tamilchelvi

NTK

S. Parthiban

DNA

Thambiraj E.

NIP

P. Pon Raja

TVVK

Sivaraman S.

VTVTK

S. Karthik

IND

Salem Election Results 2026 Live

Salem North, a general category assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu, is currently represented by R. Rajendran of DMK. He defeated AIADMK’s G.Venkatachalam in 2021 by a margin of 4%.

Rajendran. R

DMK

Sivakumar. K

TVK

Gunaseela. M

NTK

Sadhasivam. S

PMK

Mohanraj. S

TVVK

Jothilakshmi. R.S

VTK

Sabareesan. D

IND

Edappadi Election Results 2026 Live

Edappadi, a general category constituency in Salem district of Tamil Nadu, is currently represented by Edappadi K. Palaniswami of AIADMK. He won the 2021 election against DMK candidate Sambathkumar by a margin of 38%.

AIADMK

Edappadi Palaniswami

AIPTMMK

Suresh. L

DMK

Kasi. C

IND

Kumaresan. M

IND

Murugan. M

IND

Sakthivel. S

Also Read: Coimbatore, Erode, Madurai and Virudhunagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), Actor Vijay Party (TVK)