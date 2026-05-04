Chennai, Tambaram, Salem, Edappadi Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), Actor Vijay Party (TVK)

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Results May 4 LIVE UPDATES: Vote counting has started for Tamil Nadu assembly elections at 8 am. The southern state is all set to witness the biggest election results today, Monday, May 4. The real-time trends are being published live on the Election Commission of India website. NewsX website, digital channels, and TV are also updating live data of the vote counting for all state and Union Territory elections, including Tamil Nadu. Polling in Tamil Nadu was conducted in a single phase on April 23. The state voted in record numbers, with the final tally reaching 84.80%. The previous highest turnout was recorded in 2011 at 78.29%. Over 4,000 candidates are contesting this year’s assembly elections across 234 constituencies in the state.
This year’s battle in Tamil Nadu has been called the most unpredictable Assembly Election in the state, with the entry of famous actor Vijay with his new party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Despite some exit polls suggesting Vijay making a big debut, it is Chief Minister MK Stalin‘s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party that is likely ahead of other parties. DMK is a part of the grand bloc known as the Secular Progressive Alliance alongside Congress, Indian Union Muslim League, left parties, and a few Tamil groups. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is in coalition with the BJP led by Edappadi K Palaniswam. However, the chief rival party of DMK has faced several key challenges in the recent past, including organizational and leadership issues.
Chennai Election Results 2026 LIVE
Chennai is one of the most important districts of Tamil Nadu. Vote counting has started in the DMK stronghold at 8 am. There are 16 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. Prominent among these include Kolathur, where CM MK Stalin is contesting. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is also contesting from Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni, a seat in Chennai district. All eyes are on DMK to see if it can retain the capital city of the state.
Tambaram Election Results 2026 Live
Tambaram is in the Kanchipuram district of Tamil Nadu. The general category constituency was won by DMK’s Raja. S.R defeating AIADMK’s Chinnaiyah. T.K.M by a margin of 15%.
C. Rajendran
AIADMK
R.S. Kiruthika Devi
DMK
D. Sarathkumar
TVK
M. Raja
BSP
S. Tamilchelvi
NTK
S. Parthiban
DNA
Thambiraj E.
NIP
P. Pon Raja
TVVK
Sivaraman S.
VTVTK
S. Karthik
IND
Salem Election Results 2026 Live
Salem North, a general category assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu, is currently represented by R. Rajendran of DMK. He defeated AIADMK’s G.Venkatachalam in 2021 by a margin of 4%.
Rajendran. R
DMK
Sivakumar. K
TVK
Gunaseela. M
NTK
Sadhasivam. S
PMK
Mohanraj. S
TVVK
Jothilakshmi. R.S
VTK
Sabareesan. D
IND
Edappadi Election Results 2026 Live
Edappadi, a general category constituency in Salem district of Tamil Nadu, is currently represented by Edappadi K. Palaniswami of AIADMK. He won the 2021 election against DMK candidate Sambathkumar by a margin of 38%.
AIADMK
Edappadi Palaniswami
AIPTMMK
Suresh. L
DMK
Kasi. C
IND
Kumaresan. M
IND
Murugan. M
IND
Sakthivel. S
Also Read: Coimbatore, Erode, Madurai and Virudhunagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), Actor Vijay Party (TVK)
Zubair Amin is a Senior Journalist at NewsX with over seven years of experience in reporting and editorial work. He has written for leading national and international publications, including Foreign Policy Magazine, Al Jazeera, The Economic Times, The Indian Express, The Wire, Article 14, Mongabay, News9, among others. His primary focus is on international affairs, with a strong interest in US politics and policy. He also writes on West Asia, Indian polity, and constitutional issues. Zubair tweets at zubaiyr.amin