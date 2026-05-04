N Rangasamy vs V Vaithilingam: Battle of CM And Ex-CM In Puducherry

The 2026 Puducherry Assembly elections have thrown a high voltage contest in Thattanchavady, where Chief Minister N. Rangasamy is pitted against former Chief Minister and Congress leader V. Vaithilingam. The constituency has become one of the most scrutinized battlegrounds, each leader being perceived as a chief ministerial contender, making it a prestige fight. On April 9, all 30 seats in Puducherry were polled with a high voter turnout of almost 89.8 indicating high citizen participation. The results will be announced on May 4, today and the result in Thattanchavady may have a decisive role in determining the balance of power in the Union Territory.

N Rangasamy vs V Vaithilingam: Who Is N Rangasamy?

Incumbent Chief Minister and leader of the All India NR Congress (AINRC) N. Rangasamy is running in Thattanchavady, which he is also representing. Rangasamy is a strong political figure in Puducherry politics, known to have experience in administration and governance driven by welfare. Rangasamy has a several decade long career in politics, having served as Chief Minister several times. His system of governance, which is usually based on subsidies and other social welfare initiatives, has provided his regime with a strong base of loyal voters especially among the rural and other lower income earners. The feeling surrounding him is still relatively steady and the supporters accredit him with continuity and stability in governance. Traditionally, Thattanchavady has had good performances by the established leaders, including Rangasamy himself, who has won the constituency in the previous elections. His most loyal constituency voters are those who receive benefits through welfare programs, and those who have long been loyal party voters. During this election, Rangasamy has established himself as a stable leader, who has focused on continuity in his leadership. The theme of his messaging in the campaign has been mainly on development, welfare, and the political stability of the Union Territory.

N Rangasamy vs V Vaithilingam: Who Is V Vaithilingam?

The contender against Thattanchavady is V. Vaithilingam, a senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister, representing the Secular Progressive Alliance. Vaithilingam is a veteran politician and current Member of Parliament, who carries with him a lot of political weight to the contest. Vaithilingam has worked before as Chief Minister and has an administrative experience and good network in the Congress. His candidature has revitalized the opposition and he is being seen as a viable alternative to the ruling government. The mood in Vaithilingam is an anti-incumbency mood coupled with an optimism of change, particularly among supporters of the Congress and those sections that are not satisfied with the current administration. His previous electoral performance and political legacy make him a very strong competitor. The traditional Congress voters, urban pockets and areas that want change of leadership are all expected to be covered by his vote base. Governance issues, accountability, and pledges of development-oriented reforms have been part of the campaign by Vaithilingam.

N Rangasamy vs V Vaithilingam: Who Will Rule Puducherry?

One of the most important assembly constituencies in Puducherry is Thattanchavady which is a part of the Puducherry Lok Sabha segment. It has traditionally been a politically important seat with a history of being represented by top leaders including the sitting Chief Minister. The constituency lacks the reservation status, as well as a mixed voter population, which includes such populations as urban and semi urban. The total population of Puducherry is approximately 9.5 lakh voters with Thattanchavady playing a vital role in the electoral arithmetic. In 2026, there was a great turnout in voting, which was similar to that of the rest of the Union Territory. The seat has traditionally been a classic battlefield whereby candidate strengths have often overridden party lines.

N Rangasamy vs V Vaithilingam: Battle of CM And Ex-CM In Puducherry

The competition in Thattanchavady is being perceived as the direct conflict between continuity in governance and change in leadership. According to exit polls, NDA which is led by AINRC led by Rangasamy may have an upper hand in Puducherry as it could win 16-19 seats which could work to his advantage. Nevertheless, Vaithilingam has strong political credentials and the push of the Congress to revival makes the race very competitive. The fact that history has had the support of powerful leaders in the constituency brings about more uncertainty. As both candidates have been able to make considerable political experience and also have substantial bases of votes, the result is too close to call. The question now remains as to whether Thattanchavady will continue to support Rangasamy or change to Vaithilingam with the counting of votes on May 4.

Also Read: Gaurav Gogoi vs Hitendra Nath Goswami: Will Jorhat Signal A Congress Revival Or Will BJP’s Dominance Continue?