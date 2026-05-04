Puducherry (Pondicherry) Assembly Election 2026 Results LIVE (May 4): Full Winners List, Party-Wise Seats, NDA Vs Opposition Battle Updates

Puducherry Election 2026 Results

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Assembly Election 2026 Results LIVE UPDATES: Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 are going to be announced today as vote counting will begin at 8AM across all the 30 constituencies. The 2026 Assembly Election contest has turned into a hard-fought battle for AINRC Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and senior Congressman V. Vaithilingam due to their perception of the NDA ruling bloc and SPA opposition bloc as their biggest rivals.

According to early voting results, all Thattanchavady Mangalam Villianur and Ozhukarai districts are heavy election battlefields. The NDA party is working to keep its pre-existing power dynasty, and the Congress-SPA alliance is working to set up a strong political comeback, as per both pre-counting analysis and preliminary exit poll information.

As a member of the NDA alliance, the BJP is also eyeing a stronger role via key urban pockets that include Lawspet and Mudaliarpet, where its candidates are said to be faring well in early rounds. Meanwhile, regional outfits and independents are seen shaping close contests in Karaikal and Mahe regions.

High voter turnout of nearly 89%+ (record-level participation) has further added to the air of unpredictability of results, with several seats expected to see close wins. Election officials are issuing constituency-wise updates in phases as counting picks up, with final clarity expected only by evening.

Political experts feel this election will be a referendum of sorts on whether CM N Rangasamy continues another term or if V Vaithilingam and Congress-SPA manage to shift power equations in the UT.

The Election Commission has enforced strict security layers, with enhanced digital verification systems at the counting centres, making this more transparent than past elections.

Full winners list, party-wise seat tally and constituency updates will be updated LIVE throughout the day.

FAQs Puducherry Election Results 2026

When is the Puducherry 2026 election result time?

The vote counting begins at 8 am on May 4 2026 and the results are expected to be announced by the evening.

Who are the top contenders in the Puducherry 2026 election battle?

The election battle in Puducherry 2026 is between N. Rangasamy of AINRC-NDA and V. Vaithilingam of Congress-SPA.

How many seats are there in the Puducherry Assembly?

There are only 30 elected seats in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly.

Which are the important constituencies in Pudhucherry?

Thattanchavady. Mangalam, Villianur, Lawspet, and Ozhukarai are the main constituencies for the assembly elections in Puducherry.

Where to view the live winners list?

The Election Commission portals and through NewsX live blogs.