LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Atlee Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS donald trump Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Atlee Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS donald trump Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Atlee Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS donald trump Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Atlee Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Atlee Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS donald trump Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Atlee Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS donald trump Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Atlee Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS donald trump Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Atlee Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > No Dhurandhar 3 For Now? Rakesh Bedi Addresses Sequel Buzz Amid Franchise Craze

No Dhurandhar 3 For Now? Rakesh Bedi Addresses Sequel Buzz Amid Franchise Craze

Released in December 2025, Dhurandhar earned Rs 1,300 crore globally. The sequel surpassed the first installment and minted Rs 1,700 crore worldwide. It has been hailed as one of the biggest hits of 2026.

No Dhurandhar 3 For Now? Rakesh Bedi Addresses Sequel Buzz Amid Franchise Craze

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Published: April 20, 2026 14:44:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

No Dhurandhar 3 For Now? Rakesh Bedi Addresses Sequel Buzz Amid Franchise Craze

The massive success of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge has sparked speculation about a possible third installment. With fans eagerly seeking answers on whether Dhurandhar 3 is on the cards, actor Rakesh Bedi has now weighed in on the buzz.  Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy-thriller franchise has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in recent times. The films have not only performed exceptionally well at the box office, but also built a strong fan base invested in the franchise’s high-octane narrative and characters.

Amid this buzz, Rakesh Bedi, who plays Jameel Jamali, opened up on the possibility of a third part in a recent interview to Zoom. The actor said that no third installment had been in the works. However, he was quick to add that Dhurandhar is a franchise, leaving the door open for future installments.

Rakesh Bedi On Dhurandhar 3

“I don’t think a third part will happen. But Dhurandhar is a franchise, and it can be made with some other actors at any given point of time. The story ends with the spy going back to his nation,” Rakesh Bedi said.

You Might Be Interested In

He added, “It was a highlight for the audience, but for us, it was like just another scene. We knew that it would create a ripple. Since Dhurandhar Part 1 was such a big hit, hence, the audience’s perspective to see Dhurandhar Part 2 completely changed. You are not going to see the film and decide how it was. You are going to see a film with the mindset that it is a great film because its prequel was also great. People were not going to watch the second part casually. They were keen to know what happens in part 2. Now, the audience is seeking to watch part 3.”

One reason behind this uncertainty could be how Dhurandhar: The Revenge concluded. The sequel wrapped up its storyline with Ranveer Singh’s character returning to his homeland, providing a sense of closure to the narrative arc. This has led many to believe that the story may have reached a natural endpoint, at least for now.

Dhurandhar Success

Released in December 2025, Dhurandhar earned Rs 1,300 crore globally. The sequel surpassed the first installment of the spy-thriller and minted Rs 1,700 crore worldwide. It has been hailed as one of the biggest hits of 2026. The films feature an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Akshaye Khanna. 

For now, fans may have to wait longer for any official announcement. But given the franchise’s unprecedented success, the possibility of Dhurandhar returning in some form cannot be entirely ruled out.

ALSO READ: Arshad Warsi Reflects On Painful Childhood, Calls Jaya Bachchan His ‘Unexpected Guardian Angel’

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BollywoodDhurandharentertainmentRakesh Bediranveer singh

RELATED News

‘Ghabra Rahi Thi Main, Royi Bhi’: Dipika Kakar Breaks Down During MRI Scan; Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Health Update | WATCH

Who Is Jasmine Sandlas? Dhurandhar Singer Opens Up On Alcohol Addiction, Childhood Trauma

Atlee And Priya Welcome Baby Girl: What’s The Name Of Raaka Director’s Newborn Daughter? Heartwarming Social Media Post Goes Viral

From Season 4 Is Not The Ending To Your Horror Watch, Will Be Back With Wrapping Up Season 5

Euphoria Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date & Time in India: When and Where to Watch Zendaya’s Next Episode and What to Expect

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Murder Case: Man Shot Dead in Preet Vihar Over Parking Dispute Between Neighbours; Police Launch Investigation

‘Ro Mat, Ro Mat’: Passengers Cry, Pray On Fly91 Hyderabad-Hubbali Flight As It Circles Mid-Air For 4 Hours Amid Turbulent Weather – Watch

WATCH Video: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Attend ‘Ekantik Vartalaap’ at Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram in Vrindavan During IPL 2026 Break

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 30: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

Manipur Board Class 12 Result 2026 Out at cohsem.nic.in: Direct Link, How to Check Marks and Download Scorecard

Review: The Dealer — A Blockbuster on Paper

Review: The Dealer — A Blockbuster on Paper

Japan Earthquake: 7.5-Magnitude Quake Triggers 3m Tsunami Alert, Bullet Trains Halted, ‘Evacuate Now’ Warning Issued In Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate

No Dhurandhar 3 For Now? Rakesh Bedi Addresses Sequel Buzz Amid Franchise Craze

CSK ‘Fake’ Complaint Controversy: Lalit Modi Vows to Expose ‘IPL Black Magic’ Secrets in Upcoming TV Series

No Dhurandhar 3 For Now? Rakesh Bedi Addresses Sequel Buzz Amid Franchise Craze

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No Dhurandhar 3 For Now? Rakesh Bedi Addresses Sequel Buzz Amid Franchise Craze

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No Dhurandhar 3 For Now? Rakesh Bedi Addresses Sequel Buzz Amid Franchise Craze
No Dhurandhar 3 For Now? Rakesh Bedi Addresses Sequel Buzz Amid Franchise Craze
No Dhurandhar 3 For Now? Rakesh Bedi Addresses Sequel Buzz Amid Franchise Craze
No Dhurandhar 3 For Now? Rakesh Bedi Addresses Sequel Buzz Amid Franchise Craze

QUICK LINKS