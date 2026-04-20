No Dhurandhar 3 For Now? Rakesh Bedi Addresses Sequel Buzz Amid Franchise Craze

The massive success of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge has sparked speculation about a possible third installment. With fans eagerly seeking answers on whether Dhurandhar 3 is on the cards, actor Rakesh Bedi has now weighed in on the buzz. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy-thriller franchise has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in recent times. The films have not only performed exceptionally well at the box office, but also built a strong fan base invested in the franchise’s high-octane narrative and characters.

Amid this buzz, Rakesh Bedi, who plays Jameel Jamali, opened up on the possibility of a third part in a recent interview to Zoom. The actor said that no third installment had been in the works. However, he was quick to add that Dhurandhar is a franchise, leaving the door open for future installments.

Rakesh Bedi On Dhurandhar 3

“I don’t think a third part will happen. But Dhurandhar is a franchise, and it can be made with some other actors at any given point of time. The story ends with the spy going back to his nation,” Rakesh Bedi said.

He added, “It was a highlight for the audience, but for us, it was like just another scene. We knew that it would create a ripple. Since Dhurandhar Part 1 was such a big hit, hence, the audience’s perspective to see Dhurandhar Part 2 completely changed. You are not going to see the film and decide how it was. You are going to see a film with the mindset that it is a great film because its prequel was also great. People were not going to watch the second part casually. They were keen to know what happens in part 2. Now, the audience is seeking to watch part 3.”

One reason behind this uncertainty could be how Dhurandhar: The Revenge concluded. The sequel wrapped up its storyline with Ranveer Singh’s character returning to his homeland, providing a sense of closure to the narrative arc. This has led many to believe that the story may have reached a natural endpoint, at least for now.

Dhurandhar Success

Released in December 2025, Dhurandhar earned Rs 1,300 crore globally. The sequel surpassed the first installment of the spy-thriller and minted Rs 1,700 crore worldwide. It has been hailed as one of the biggest hits of 2026. The films feature an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Akshaye Khanna.

For now, fans may have to wait longer for any official announcement. But given the franchise’s unprecedented success, the possibility of Dhurandhar returning in some form cannot be entirely ruled out.

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