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Home > India News > Bomb Threat Sent To Delhi Mayor’s Office: Email Warns Of Explosions, Claims ‘Delhi Will Become Khalistan’

Bomb Threat Sent To Delhi Mayor’s Office: Email Warns Of Explosions, Claims ‘Delhi Will Become Khalistan’

Delhi Mayor's Office received a bomb threat email carrying the message 'Delhi Will Become Khalistan' and warning of explosions at multiple locations. Security agencies conducted searches and launched an investigation.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 01:36 IST

A major security scare unfolded in the national capital after the Delhi Mayor’s Office received a bomb threat email that read, ‘Delhi Will Become Khalistan.’ The email warned of explosions at the mayor’s office and at several other locations across Delhi and neighbouring regions. Following the threat, security agencies immediately put precautionary measures in place. Police teams, bomb disposal squads and other emergency personnel were sent in to inspect premises and assess any potential risk.

What Was Mentioned In The Threat Email?

Information so far suggests that the email had references to Khalistan and also warned of alleged bomb blasts at government offices, railway infrastructure and religious sites. The message also had references to the historical events related to June 1984 and had language indicating retaliation. The email reportedly warned people against travelling on specific dates and mentioned locations in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. The authorities are examining the contents as part of the ongoing investigation.

After receiving the threat, security officials conducted detailed searches at the Delhi Mayor’s Office and other locations mentioned in the email. As part of standard security protocols, security officials deployed bomb disposal teams and sniffer dog units. Officials later indicated that no suspicious object or explosive material was found during the searches. However, authorities are continuing to treat the matter seriously until all aspects of the threat are thoroughly investigated.

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Investigation Focuses On Email Source

Cyber experts and law enforcement agencies have begun efforts to trace the origin of the threatening email. Investigators are analysing technical details, including email records and digital footprints, to identify the sender.

Authorities are also examining whether the threat is linked to previous emails that someone sent to government institutions and public offices in recent months. Similar threat messages have been reported in the past, and several were later declared hoaxes after extensive security checks.

Government buildings, educational institutions, and civic offices in Delhi have received multiple threat emails over the past year. In several cases, large-scale searches were conducted, but no explosives were found. Officials are investigating whether the latest threat follows a similar pattern or if there is any credible security concern requiring further action.

Authorities have urged the public not to panic and to only believe information released by official agencies. Security arrangements are still in place as the investigation continues. Police officials have stated that all threat communications are being examined carefully and that appropriate action will be taken against those responsible for spreading fear through such messages.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Cabinet 2026: DK Shivakumar Keeps Finance, G Parameshwara Gets Revenue | Full List of Ministers And Their Portfolios

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Bomb Threat Sent To Delhi Mayor’s Office: Email Warns Of Explosions, Claims ‘Delhi Will Become Khalistan’
Tags: Delhi Bomb Threat EmailDelhi Mayor Office Bomb ThreatDelhi NewsDelhi Police investigationDelhi Will Become KhalistanKhalistan Threat DelhiMCD Mayor OfficeSecurity Alert Delhi

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Bomb Threat Sent To Delhi Mayor’s Office: Email Warns Of Explosions, Claims ‘Delhi Will Become Khalistan’

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Bomb Threat Sent To Delhi Mayor’s Office: Email Warns Of Explosions, Claims ‘Delhi Will Become Khalistan’
Bomb Threat Sent To Delhi Mayor’s Office: Email Warns Of Explosions, Claims ‘Delhi Will Become Khalistan’
Bomb Threat Sent To Delhi Mayor’s Office: Email Warns Of Explosions, Claims ‘Delhi Will Become Khalistan’
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