Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal 1-1: UCL 2026 Semi-Final First Leg Ends Level After Alvarez, Gyokeres Score Penalties

Atletico vs Arsenal, UCL Semi-Final 1st Leg: In a Champions League semi-final first leg that simmered rather than sizzled, Atletico Madrid and Arsenal traded penalties on Wednesday, with Julian Alvarez’s second-half penalty kick canceling out Viktor Gyokeres’s first-half goal to secure a 1-1 draw. The Metropolitano was treated to a much more tactical match following Tuesday’s nine-goal thriller between Paris St. Germain and Bayern Munich in the first semi-final in France. However, the home crowd did their best to provide some early theater by throwing an avalanche of toilet paper onto the pitch to greet the teams.

Early on, Atletico had more possession, but in the 44th minute, Gyokeres was hauled down inside the box by David Hancko, giving Arsenal the lead. At halftime, Arsenal took the lead thanks to a penalty kick that the Swedish striker firmly hit beyond Jan Oblak. After the VAR detected a Ben White handball inside the box on Marcos Llorente’s strike, Atletico equalized in the 56th minute. The ensuing penalty was shot by Alvarez into the upper left corner, past David Raya. A little later, Antoine Griezmann rattled the crossbar, and the referee overruled Arsenal’s late penalty following a VAR review.

Atletico vs Arsenal: Koke looks upon failed chances to take the lead before second leg in London

“We gave it a go. We went behind early on from a penalty that I thought was a bit dubious. We had chances to win it but it will all be decided in the second leg. They defend very well and have some very quick players up front,” Atletico captain Koke told Movistar Plus. “We failed to finish off the game with the chances we had. We hope the match in London isn’t our last in the Champions League this season.” The winners after the May 5 return leg will face Paris St Germain or Bayern Munich in the final in Budapest on May 30, with PSG leading 5-4 from their first leg.

Atletico vs Arsenal: Mikel Arteta’s side deals with injuries in a close-contested season

Arsenal fielded a weaker offense since they were juggling the match with their Premier League title chase against Manchester City. Eberechi Eze started among the substitutes after being substituted early against Newcastle on Saturday, and Kai Havertz did not travel due to an injury sustained in the same game. Bukayo Saka was only fit for the bench following his recent recovery from an Achilles tendon issue. Griezmann and Alvarez spearheaded Atletico’s aggressive start, pressing high and leaping into contests. In the fourteenth minute, Alvarez’s powerful strike from the edge of the box caused Raya to make a fantastic one-handed stop.

Atletico lost some of their early momentum and sank deeper, giving Arsenal the lead just before halftime. Arsenal continued to be a threat after halftime and progressively gained momentum. The hosts gave up control while attempting to play out from the back, and Arsenal quickly responded by looking for Gyokeres in the area with Martin Zubimendi and Martin Odegaard. The Swede was then hauled down from behind by Hancko, who gave up a penalty that Gyokeres thundered past Oblak.

Atletico vs Arsenal: ATM equalise in the second half

Diego Simeone’s side responded after the break and nearly levelled three minutes after the restart when Alvarez curled a free kick from the edge of the box just past the right post. The equaliser arrived in the 56th minute and led Mikel Arteta to send on Eze for Odegaard immediately afterwards, but Atletico kept pushing. Griezmann struck the crossbar in the 63rd minute, while Ademola Lookman wasted a big chance in the 74th, turning sharply in the box before shooting weakly at Raya.

UCL Semi-Final: Arsenal miss out on penalty late in the game

Arsenal thought they had won another penalty when referee Danny Makkelie pointed to the spot after Hancko appeared to step on Eze, but he overturned the decision after a VAR review. “In the first half I think we controlled the game quite well,” said Gyokeres. “They started much better in the second half, maybe deserved to get a goal, and overall it was a tough game. “At home with our fans it’ll be different for sure. We have to do our job and be at our best.”

Also Read: PSG vs Bayern Munich 5-4: Kvaratskhelia, Dembele Star in Record Champions League Semi-Final Thriller