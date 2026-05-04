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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 4 After MI vs LSG— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 4 After MI vs LSG— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Take a look at the IPL 2026 points table as of May 4. Here's a look at the latest standings after the exciting MI vs LSG game. Find out the full list of team rankings, Net Run Rate (NRR), and points for all ten franchises: MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, and DC.

IPL 2026 Points Table Latest Standings on May 4 After MI vs LSG. Photo X
IPL 2026 Points Table Latest Standings on May 4 After MI vs LSG. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 23:26 IST

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 4 After MI vs LSG— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: The IPL has 10 teams: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.  It is among the most competitive T20 leagues in the world. Each squad is a blend of local young talent and experienced foreign players.

MI Beat LSG In IPL 2026 

Mumbai Indians (MI) came up with a vintage ‘Hitman’ show to clinch a thrilling 6-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium tonight. Chasing a mammoth target of 229, MI reached the finish line with 8 balls to spare, breathes new life into their IPL 2026 campaign, Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton scored 84 and 83 respectively but it was Naman Dhir who did the finishing work with a cameo of 23(12) .

IPL 2026 Points Table After MI vs LSG

Like the 2023 Indian Premier League, the league stage of the tournament will consist of 10 teams divided into 2 groups. Each team plays the teams in its own group twice and the teams in the other group once.  This brings all the franchises together and makes rivalries between groups more important. The top 4 teams at the end of the league phase qualify for the playoffs. Qualifiers 1 will see the top two teams face off for a place in the final. The Eliminator is for teams ranked 3rd and 4th. Home goes loser. The winner of the Eliminator will face the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifying 2. The winner of this game goes to the finals. The rankings are created by awarding points. Teams level on points are separated by net run-rate. Punjab Kings are currently at the top of the table with 13 points. With the win, Mumbai Indians are now 9th on the table with 6 points.

You Might Be Interested In
Rank Teams P W L NR Pts NRR
1 PBKS 9 6 2 1 13 +0.855
2 RCB 9 6 3 0 12 +1.420
3 SRH 10 6 4 0 12 +0.644
4 RR 10 6 4 0 12 +0.510
5 GT 10 6 4 0 12 -0.147
6 CSK 9 4 5 0 8 +0.005
7 DC 9 4 5 0 8 -0.895
8 KKR 9 3 5 1 7 -0.539
9 MI 9 2 7 0 4 -0.803
10 LSG 8 2 6 0 4 -1.106

Points Table Updated After MI vs LSG IPL 2026 Match 

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Tags: Cricket newscskDCGTindian premier leagueIPL 2026IPL 2026 Points TableIPL 2026 pts tableIPL 2026 standingsIPL Points TableKKRLSGMIMI vs LSGpbkspointsrcbRRSRH

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 4 After MI vs LSG— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 4 After MI vs LSG— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 4 After MI vs LSG— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 4 After MI vs LSG— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 4 After MI vs LSG— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 4 After MI vs LSG— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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