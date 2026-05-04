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Home > Sports News > MI vs LSG: Is Hardik Pandya Really Injured Or Dropped as MI Skipper? Mystery Around Star All-Rounder’s Absence Sparks Buzz

MI vs LSG: Is Hardik Pandya Really Injured Or Dropped as MI Skipper? Mystery Around Star All-Rounder’s Absence Sparks Buzz

MI vs LSG IPL 2026: Is Hardik Pandya sacked or injured? Get the latest on the mystery surrounding the MI captain's absence at Wankhede. With Suryakumar Yadav taking over the leadership and Rohit Sharma returning as an Impact Player, discover the truth behind and the shocking mid-season buzz.

MI vs LSG: Is Hardik Pandya Really Injured Or Dropped as MI Skippe? Mystery Around Star All-Rounder's Absence Sparks Buzz. Photo ANI
MI vs LSG: Is Hardik Pandya Really Injured Or Dropped as MI Skippe? Mystery Around Star All-Rounder's Absence Sparks Buzz. Photo ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 22:39 IST

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MI vs LSG: Is Hardik Pandya Really Injured Or Dropped as MI Skipper? Mystery Around Star All-Rounder’s Absence Sparks Buzz

MI vs LSG: The high-voltage clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, May 4, began with a shock for the home fans. As the toss approached for this “must-win” Match 47, it wasn’t the regular captain Hardik Pandya who walked out, but India’s T20I talisman Suryakumar Yadav.

This sudden change has ignited a firestorm of speculation across social media. With MI languishing at the bottom of the table after losing seven of their nine matches, unverified claims have begun to circulate that the franchise may have made a mid-season leadership change.

Injury or Tactical Exit? The Hardik Pandya Situation

The official word from the Mumbai Indians camp is that Hardik Pandya is missing the game due to a back spasm as per a report by ESPNCricinfo. Standing in his place, Suryakumar Yadav confirmed the news at the toss, stating, “He is not well tonight, so I’m stepping into his shoes.”

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However, the timing has raised eyebrows. Pandya has faced intense scrutiny this season, not just for his captaincy but for his individual form. In eight matches, he has managed only 146 runs and taken four wickets. His bowling has been particularly expensive, conceding runs at an economy rate of 11.90. While a back spasm is a common and legitimate sporting injury, the “sacked” rumors persist simply because of MI’s dire position in the 2026 standings.

Suryakumar Yadav at the Helm: A Proven Leader?

Suryakumar Yadav is no stranger to leadership, having famously led India to a T20 World Cup victory and several series wins over heavyweights like Australia and South Africa. However, his record as the Mumbai Indians’ captain is relatively brief.

Before tonight, SKY had captained MI only three times as a stand-in, winning once and losing twice. His most recent stint as skipper earlier this season ended in a defeat against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where the hosts successfully chased down 164. Tonight, he faces an even steeper hill to climb.

Match Update: LSG Set a Humongous Target

The pressure on the stand-in captain intensified during the first innings. Choosing to bowl first, MI’s attack was dismantled by a clinical Lucknow batting performance. Nicholas Pooran was the star of the show, bludgeoning a 21-ball 63, while Mitchell Marsh (43) and Himmat Singh (40) ensured LSG posted a massive 228/5.

As the chase begins, MI welcomes back Rohit Sharma (listed as an Impact Player) to provide some veteran stability. Whether this is a one-off absence for Hardik or a sign of a deeper rift in the MI management remains to be seen, but for tonight, the focus is entirely on whether Surya can pull off a miracle at the Wankhede.

Read More: No More MS Dhoni In IPL 2026? CSK Wait On Thala’s Recovery Amid Retirement Rumours: Report

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Tags: Hardik Pandya back spasm newsHardik Pandya injury update MI vs LSGHardik Pandya poor form stats 2026Hardik Pandya sacked as MI captain rumorsLSG vs MI Wankhede highlightsMI playoff chances IPL 2026MI vs LSG IPL 2026 Match 47Mitchell Marsh 44 vs MIMumbai Indians captaincy controversy 2026Nicholas Pooran 63 vs MIRishabh Pant LSG captaincyRohit Sharma injury comeback hamstringRohit Sharma return vs LSG 2026Suryakumar Yadav MI captaincy recordSuryakumar Yadav stand-in captain MI

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MI vs LSG: Is Hardik Pandya Really Injured Or Dropped as MI Skipper? Mystery Around Star All-Rounder’s Absence Sparks Buzz

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MI vs LSG: Is Hardik Pandya Really Injured Or Dropped as MI Skipper? Mystery Around Star All-Rounder’s Absence Sparks Buzz
MI vs LSG: Is Hardik Pandya Really Injured Or Dropped as MI Skipper? Mystery Around Star All-Rounder’s Absence Sparks Buzz
MI vs LSG: Is Hardik Pandya Really Injured Or Dropped as MI Skipper? Mystery Around Star All-Rounder’s Absence Sparks Buzz
MI vs LSG: Is Hardik Pandya Really Injured Or Dropped as MI Skipper? Mystery Around Star All-Rounder’s Absence Sparks Buzz

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