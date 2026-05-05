West Bengal Oath Taking Date Out: Check Date, Venue And Possible BJP CM Candidate

OATH TAKING CEREMONY: The oath-taking ceremony of the West Bengal Chief Minister will take place on May 9. The date was revealed by the BJP State president Samik Bhattacharya, who spoke to ANI. PM Narendra Modi already called the Bengal poll results a “historic victory,” adding that “lotus has bloomed in West Bengal.” As per reports, PM Modi might meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin in New Delhi on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss Bengal’s chief minister and other important cabinet roles.

What happened in the West Bengal elections?

BJP knocked the TMC out of power in Bengal, grabbing 206 out of 293 seats and shutting the door on Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year reign. They didn’t just squeak past the halfway mark; they sailed past it, leaving TMC far behind at just 80 seats.

Right now, TMC’s only chance is in Rajarhat New Town, where one more round of counting is left. Bengal voted in two phases, April 23 and 29, and turnout hit more than 92 percent, which is huge. In Falta, people will vote again on May 21 after officials flagged “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process.”

West Bengal elections: Why was May 9 picked for the oath-taking ceremony?

Not only does this proposed date, as per sources, on Pochishe Boishakh (May 9) not merely coincide with the accepted post-election timing, but it also adds a rich emotional under-note in a state that worships Tagore, the man who wrote our national anthem.

Felt with great reverence on the 25th of Baishakh, throughout the state, this day is much more than a birthday; it is a festival of Bengaliness. The poetry, songs (Rabindra Sangeet), literature and humanist philosophy of Tagore can be said to be the very blood and bone of Bengali culture, whether it is in the morning hours in schools and homes when the recitations of Tagore are heard or during the cultural programmes where Bengali culture continues to be heard singing. The official announcements that are likely to be announced soon, as preparations pick up.

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