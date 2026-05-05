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Home > India News > Viral Video: Bennett University Student Laughs After Being Rusticated For Slapping, Abusing Junior: ‘Mujhe Nikal Diya Hai…’

Viral Video: Bennett University Student Laughs After Being Rusticated For Slapping, Abusing Junior: ‘Mujhe Nikal Diya Hai…’

A shocking viral video from Bennett University shows a student being verbally and physically abused inside a hostel room.

Bennett University Viral Video (IMAGE: X)
Bennett University Viral Video (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 11:43 IST

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Viral Video: Bennett University Student Laughs After Being Rusticated For Slapping, Abusing Junior: ‘Mujhe Nikal Diya Hai…’

Bennett University Viral Video: A video taken in a hostel at Bennett University, Noida, has gone viral, eliciting outrage on the Internet. It depicts the verbal bullying of a young girl by a crowd of fellow students, and the physical mistreatment of the girl by several students, slapping her face and hitting her multiple times. Bennett University stepped in and dealt with the situation. Siddhi got expelled for ragging another student, and the others involved had to pay fines. Even after all that, she doesn’t seem bothered at all, she just carries on, showing no sign of regret or remorse.

Bennett University Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Junior ragged in Bennett University

As the video suggests, the confrontation seems to have started with a previous verbal dispute that is allegedly related to comments made about the parents of a student. We find some girls in a hostel room, we see that they are around one student and in the clip she is referred to as Anushka.

What started out as an argument, quickly becomes threatening. One girl is heard saying, telling her that she would have to apologise to everyone, and with each apology, a slap. In the attempt to calm the situation, one can hear the girl in the centre, in red (Anushka) saying, that she had already apologised. But the group reaction was only intensified. “Thappad toh padega. Are hogi!” another voice says. Until you cry… As the video goes on, the mood of the room becomes more and more threatening.

One of them can be heard saying, Jab tak ro nahi jayegi, tab tak hum tujhe bhejenge nahi. It was an obvious meaning; the girl could not be left before she cried. At another point, someone in the room can be heard saying, “Baap pe toh tere gayi hai… yaad kar, apne andar ki rage jaga.” The recurrent mentioning of the parents seemed to have been the emotional lead to the aggression, but what has followed since has elicited the greatest condemnation.

 ALSO READ: Who Is Chirayu Rana? Ex-JPMorgan Banker Accused Of Faking Father’s Death For Leave After Filing Sexual Harassment Case Against Lorna Hajdini

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Viral Video: Bennett University Student Laughs After Being Rusticated For Slapping, Abusing Junior: ‘Mujhe Nikal Diya Hai…’

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Viral Video: Bennett University Student Laughs After Being Rusticated For Slapping, Abusing Junior: ‘Mujhe Nikal Diya Hai…’

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Viral Video: Bennett University Student Laughs After Being Rusticated For Slapping, Abusing Junior: ‘Mujhe Nikal Diya Hai…’
Viral Video: Bennett University Student Laughs After Being Rusticated For Slapping, Abusing Junior: ‘Mujhe Nikal Diya Hai…’
Viral Video: Bennett University Student Laughs After Being Rusticated For Slapping, Abusing Junior: ‘Mujhe Nikal Diya Hai…’
Viral Video: Bennett University Student Laughs After Being Rusticated For Slapping, Abusing Junior: ‘Mujhe Nikal Diya Hai…’

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