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Home > Elections > Vijay’s TVK Falls Short Of Majority To Form Government In Tamil Nadu? All Probabilities, Coalition Options Decoded

Vijay’s TVK Falls Short Of Majority To Form Government In Tamil Nadu? All Probabilities, Coalition Options Decoded

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Actor-turned-politician Vijay has delivered a stunning debut in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with his party TVK emerging as the single largest force. While TVK fell short of the majority mark, it has initiated alliance talks to form the government.

Vijay’s TVK wins 108 seats in Tamil Nadu, short of majority, explores alliances. Photo: X, AI modified.
Vijay’s TVK wins 108 seats in Tamil Nadu, short of majority, explores alliances. Photo: X, AI modified.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 07:43 IST

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Vijay’s TVK Falls Short Of Majority To Form Government In Tamil Nadu? All Probabilities, Coalition Options Decoded

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: The Tamil Nadu elections have thrown a surprising verdict. Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), pulled an electrifying debut, removing MK Stalin-led DMK from power. The party on Friday said that they are on course to form the government independently without any support. Despite the early leads in over 150 seats, the final numbers presented a more complex picture. TVK won 108 seats, which is 10 short of the majority mark. The DMK finished second with 59 seats, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) came in third with 47 seats. The Tamil Nadu Assembly comprises 234 seats, with 118 required for a simple majority to form the government.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Vijay Emerges as Key Political Player

Among smaller parties, the Indian National Congress won 5 seats, and the Pattali Makkal Katchi secured 4.

TVK spokesperson Felix Gerald said on Friday, “DMK was running about in a dark room, now they know the reality, TVK will form govt on its own.”

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Also Read: Vijay As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister? TVK’s Big Claim Amid Blockbuster Performance

Polling for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections was conducted in a single phase on April 23, coinciding with the first phase of the West Bengal elections.

Vijay, popularly known as ‘Thalapathy’, has quickly established himself as a major force in Tamil Nadu politics, largely driven by his massive fan base. 

TVK Activates ‘Plan B’, Alliance Talks Underway –  All Options Decoded

With the party short of a majority, reports claim that TVK has initiated a “Plan B,” reaching out to potential allies.

Analysts believe that TVK will likely take support from smaller parties such as Congress, PMK, CPI, and DMDK, which could help TVK comfortably cross the majority threshold.

According to reports, both Congress and PMK are open to backing a TVK-led government, with each party reportedly seeking two ministerial positions as part of negotiations.

Meanwhile, Left parties are engaged in internal discussions and have yet to announce a final decision. Other regional players, including the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, are said to be awaiting the final outcome before making their moves.

Will TVK Take AIADMK Support?

Another, more politically challenging option under consideration is outside support from the AIADMK. The party had briefly surged into second position during the initial stages of counting before eventually slipping back to third place.

Such a scenario, however, is expected to involve more complicated negotiations, given the AIADMK’s closeness to the BJP. 

As the final results come in, it is believed that parties will reach Vijay and in the next few days, things will be clear which path the biggest star of Tamil Nadu chooses. 

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Vijay’s TVK Surges Towards Majority as New ‘Jana Nayagan’ emerges, DMK’s Third-Term Dream Crumbles

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Tags: aiadmkAssembly Elections 2026dmkhome-hero-pos-1Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026TVKVijay

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Vijay’s TVK Falls Short Of Majority To Form Government In Tamil Nadu? All Probabilities, Coalition Options Decoded

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Vijay’s TVK Falls Short Of Majority To Form Government In Tamil Nadu? All Probabilities, Coalition Options Decoded

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Vijay’s TVK Falls Short Of Majority To Form Government In Tamil Nadu? All Probabilities, Coalition Options Decoded
Vijay’s TVK Falls Short Of Majority To Form Government In Tamil Nadu? All Probabilities, Coalition Options Decoded
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