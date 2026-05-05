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Home > Entertainment News > Met Gala 2026: Beyonce Makes A Royal Comeback After 10-Year Hiatus In Crystal Skeleton Couture

Met Gala 2026: Beyonce Makes A Royal Comeback After 10-Year Hiatus In Crystal Skeleton Couture

As one of the evening’s co-chairs Beyoncé, her return—along with her family—has been highly anticipated and widely talked about. Despite being a seven-time attendee, she hasn’t stepped onto the Met steps since the Met Gala 2016 themed "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.”

Beyonce (PHOTO: AFP)
Beyonce (PHOTO: AFP)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 07:24 IST

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Met Gala 2026: Beyonce Makes A Royal Comeback After 10-Year Hiatus In Crystal Skeleton Couture

It’s time to say goodbye to Cowboy Carter and welcome a new chapter. Beyoncé has officially arrived on the 2026 Met Gala red carpet, signaling the start of a fresh era. As one of the evening’s co-chairs, her return—along with her family—has been highly anticipated and widely talked about. Despite being a seven-time attendee, she hasn’t stepped onto the Met steps since the Met Gala 2016 themed “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.”

This time, there’s no hint of Americana. Instead, she stuns in a body-hugging look that begins with a skin-tone mesh base, intricately detailed with a diamond skeleton motif that extends all the way to her gloves. “It’s designed by Olivier Rousteing, somebody who has been so loyal to me, and I’ve done so many iconic looks with him,” Beyoncé told La La Anthony during the live stream. Draped over the dress is a dramatic feathered opera coat that transforms into a sweeping train—so grand it reportedly required five people to carry it up the stairs.

Her signature golden hair is styled to perfection—crimped, curled, and likely enhanced with extra-long extensions—and crowned with a radiant sun-shaped headpiece, a fitting nod to her larger-than-life presence.

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According to Vogues, “It feels surreal, because my daughter is here,” Beyoncé says of her return to the Met Gala. “I am excited to experience it through her eyes,” Beyoncé further added.

She’s also clearly embracing the spirit of the evening’s theme, which celebrates the human form. “Juicy, curvy, thin, [just] celebrating whatever God gave you.”

There may be even more to celebrate tonight. Buzz is building around Beyoncé’s appearance, with many speculating it could mark the beginning of the long-awaited “Act III,” rumored to be a rock album. Subtle clues—unusual social media activity, archival references—have only added to the anticipation, leaving fans eagerly watching for what comes next.

Beyoncé has always had a flair for the unexpected—and that’s exactly what keeps everyone watching.

Although she’s now made eight appearances, her last outing before tonight was back in 2016, when she wore a striking peach Givenchy Haute Couture latex gown, complete with puffed sleeves, hand-painted florals, and constellations of pearl beading.

Over the years, Beyoncé has consistently owned the Met Gala red carpet, raising the bar with every appearance. Her fashion moments have become the stuff of legend—and with this latest look, she once again proves why she remains an undeniable force in fashion.

ALSO READ:  Met Gala 2026 Highlights: Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, Beyonce, Rihanna Lead Celeb Roll-Call At Fashion Event

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Met Gala 2026: Beyonce Makes A Royal Comeback After 10-Year Hiatus In Crystal Skeleton Couture

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Met Gala 2026: Beyonce Makes A Royal Comeback After 10-Year Hiatus In Crystal Skeleton Couture
Met Gala 2026: Beyonce Makes A Royal Comeback After 10-Year Hiatus In Crystal Skeleton Couture
Met Gala 2026: Beyonce Makes A Royal Comeback After 10-Year Hiatus In Crystal Skeleton Couture
Met Gala 2026: Beyonce Makes A Royal Comeback After 10-Year Hiatus In Crystal Skeleton Couture

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