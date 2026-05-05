Met Gala 2026: Sabrina Carpenter Channels Audrey Hepburn In Dior Film Strip Gown Inspired By 1954 Classic Sabrina, Internet Says, ‘She Never Misses’

MET GALA 2026: Sabrina Carpenter, the singer of the Manchild, 26, came to the 2026 Met Gala dressed in her typical Old Hollywood-inspired glamour. Carpenter, who is a part of this year’s Gala Host Committee, proved that no one is doing it like her by making herself the muse of her red carpet look, which was made by Jonathan Anderson for Dior. Speaking with La La Anthony on the livestream of Vogue, Carpenter confirmed her gown, the styling of which was by Jared Ellner, was made by strips of rhinestone film, depicting scenes in the 1954 film Sabrina, starring Audrey Hepburn, Humphrey Bogart and William Holden.

Sabrina Carpenter Wows Met Gala in Film Strip Dior Gown

The innovative design was combined with high heels and a headpiece that was decorative and adorned her curled bob. Her gaze too was smacking in Chopard jewels, 48 carats worth of diamonds hanging to her dress, to be precise.

Carpenter is no stranger to fashion’s biggest night of the year. Her debut was in 2022 in a gold Paco Rabanne ab-baring metallic two-piece outfit in theme with that year of the same theme; Gilded Glamour and White Tie.

sabrina carpenter’s met gala dress was crafted from the film strip of audrey hepburn’s 1954 movie “sabrina”pic.twitter.com/4FBxlMM0VF — Jay (@Jayy_Hardyy252) May 5, 2026

How did the Internet react to Sabrina Carpenter’s Met Gala 2026 looks?

Reacting to the viral look of Sabrina Carpenter, fans flooded X where one stated, “Sabrina looks like she stepped out of a silver screen classic in that. The whole thing just catches your eye.” Another stated, “This dress is inventive, next level. The way it catches the light with each layer has me zooming in like crazy. She looks so happy and lit up too.”

One user added, “Developing a masterpiece! This dress belongs in a fashion museum.” Another person shared, “One of the celebrities that never misses. Sabrina always comes up with something unique and creative.”

One fan posted, “Sabrina Carpenter showed up to the Met Gala dressed like a deleted scene nobody asked for.” And, one concluded, “She literally wore rhinestone film strips from the 1954 movie ‘Sabrina’, her namesake. her dress is the concept. That’s not just fashion, that’s autobiography.”

Sabrina Carpenter’s Met Gala

In 2024, she reappeared at the event wearing an Oscar de la Renta confection with a baby blue voluminous skirt, which gave the dress the Cinderella moment it deserved. And as she had her first Met solo, in 2024, she was accompanied by her then-boyfriend, Barry Keoghan (they took a break in their year-long relationship in December 2024).

Her last attendance at the ball was in 2025. Worn was a custom Louis Vuitton by Pharrell Williams pantless dress entirely made of a tailored blazer-inspired bodysuit with a train (the dress code was “Tailored to You” and went hand in hand with the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibit.)

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