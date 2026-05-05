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Home > World News > Is US-Iran Ceasefire Over? Donald Trump Issues Big Warning After Clashes In Strait Of Hormuz, Says Iran Will Be ‘Blown Off Earth’

Is US-Iran Ceasefire Over? Donald Trump Issues Big Warning After Clashes In Strait Of Hormuz, Says Iran Will Be ‘Blown Off Earth’

Tensions between Donald Trump and Iran have flared again after fresh exchanges in the Strait of Hormuz. With “Project Freedom” launched and Iran issuing threats, uncertainty looms over the ceasefire deal.

US-Iran tensions rise after Strait of Hormuz clash, Trump warns Tehran as ceasefire faces fresh uncertainty
US-Iran tensions rise after Strait of Hormuz clash, Trump warns Tehran as ceasefire faces fresh uncertainty

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 09:12 IST

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Is US-Iran Ceasefire Over? Donald Trump Issues Big Warning After Clashes In Strait Of Hormuz, Says Iran Will Be ‘Blown Off Earth’

The ceasefire between the US and Iran is under strain again after both sides exchanged fire in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. The developments have raised questions about whether the truce will hold. US President Donald Trump declined to confirm whether the ceasefire remains intact during an interview with Fox News. However, he issued a stark warning to Tehran, saying that Iran would be “blown off the face of the Earth” if it targeted US ships. Earlier on Monday, Trump announced a new initiative to secure the movement of ships and boats through the region. Calling it “Project Freedom,” he said the US would begin escorting vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

“For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Iran Responds To Trump With Warning Over Military Presence

Iran reacted sharply to Trump’s announcement, cautioning that any foreign military presence in the Strait would be met with force. Iranian authorities warned that “any foreign military force, especially the invading American army … will be attacked” if they attempt to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz.

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US Central Command chief Adm. Bradley Cooper, like Trump, refrained from confirming whether the truce had ended.

“I wouldn’t go into details of whether the ceasefire is over or not,” Cooper told reporters on Monday, as cited by CNN.

“I think the key thing is, for us, is we’re merely there as a defensive force and to give a very thick layer of defense to commercial shipping to allow them to proceed out of the (Persian Gulf).”

According to Cooper, Iran launched multiple cruise missiles, drones and deployed small boats targeting US Navy vessels and commercial ships under American protection. In response, the US military said it destroyed six Iranian boats in the Strait on Monday.

However, Iranian state media disputed the claim, denying that any vessels were sunk. Trump later stated that US forces had actually shot down seven Iranian boats.

UAE Reports Attacks, Oil Infrastructure Targeted By IranThe 

Middle East has again been drawn into the conflict. The United Arab Emirates reported that it came under attack from Iran for the first time since the ceasefire began in early April. UAE said its air defence systems intercepted 19 Iranian missiles and drones and strongly condemned the strikes.

A drone attack triggered a “major fire” at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, leaving three Indian nationals injured. The UAE also accused Iran of targeting an empty crude oil tanker owned by ADNOC while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz. ADNOC’s maritime logistics unit confirmed that the vessel, Barakah, was empty at the time and no injuries were reported.

Iran later clarified that it had no premeditated plan to target oil facilities in Fujairah, according to state television, which cited a military official.

 Abbas Araghchi Trashes Trump’s Project Freedom

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi weighed in on the situation. Responding to both “Project Freedom” and the recent developments in the UAE, he emphasised the limitations of military responses.

In a post on X, Araghchi said, “Events in Hormuz make clear that there’s no military solution to a political crisis.”

Also Read: West Asia Tensions: UAE Activates Air Defences As Iran Launches Missile And Drone Attacks

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Is US-Iran Ceasefire Over? Donald Trump Issues Big Warning After Clashes In Strait Of Hormuz, Says Iran Will Be ‘Blown Off Earth’

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Is US-Iran Ceasefire Over? Donald Trump Issues Big Warning After Clashes In Strait Of Hormuz, Says Iran Will Be ‘Blown Off Earth’

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Is US-Iran Ceasefire Over? Donald Trump Issues Big Warning After Clashes In Strait Of Hormuz, Says Iran Will Be ‘Blown Off Earth’
Is US-Iran Ceasefire Over? Donald Trump Issues Big Warning After Clashes In Strait Of Hormuz, Says Iran Will Be ‘Blown Off Earth’
Is US-Iran Ceasefire Over? Donald Trump Issues Big Warning After Clashes In Strait Of Hormuz, Says Iran Will Be ‘Blown Off Earth’
Is US-Iran Ceasefire Over? Donald Trump Issues Big Warning After Clashes In Strait Of Hormuz, Says Iran Will Be ‘Blown Off Earth’

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