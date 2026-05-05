Karan Johar’s Met Gala 2026 Look Took 5,600 Hours: The Raja Ravi Varma Twist No One Saw Coming

Karan Johar approached the Met Gala as more than just a red carpet appearance—it became an extension of his storytelling instinct. For someone who has spent decades shaping narratives on screen, the iconic steps presented yet another canvas. “In every film I’ve made, in every frame I’ve been responsible for, the question has always been: what is this saying? What feeling is it evoking? What does it mean?” As per Vogue reports, Johar viewed the evening through the same lens he brings to cinema—where every detail carries intent and emotion.

His final look drew deeply from the legacy of Raja Ravi Varma and was designed by Manish Malhotra, with styling by Eka Lakhani. The ensemble translated Varma’s timeless imagery into a wearable artwork, incorporating hand-painted elements, zardozi borders, and intricate motifs such as pillars, lotuses, and swans. Even the lining of the jacket was painted by hand, adding another layer to the storytelling.

“Raja Ravi Varma gave India its most enduring images of itself,” Johar says. “The artisans who built this ensemble gave those images new life. And I get to wear that. That feels very much like me, the person who has always believed that how you tell a story matters as much as the story itself.” As per Vogue reports, the look stood out not just for its visual richness but for the depth of craftsmanship behind it.

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The level of detail involved in creating the outfit was extraordinary. Every motif was painted entirely by hand, brought to life by a team of artisans who collectively spent 5,600 hours over 86 days on the piece. The embroidery was finished with layers of acrylic and oil treatments and then varnished, allowing the textile to reflect the glow of an actual painting. Borders were constructed on rubberised bases and layered with zardozi, giving them a raised, sculptural quality reminiscent of thick paint applied on canvas.

Pillars, lotuses, and swans appeared in three-dimensional form, adding depth and texture. Even the jacket’s inner lining—something most people would never see—was meticulously hand-painted. As Johar pointed out, “it is there.” As per Vogue reports, this unseen detail was just as important to the overall narrative as the visible elements.

For Johar, maintaining the authenticity of the craft was essential. There was no question of taking shortcuts. “I was very clear from the beginning that nothing could be simulated or cut short. No print, no digital intervention, no approximation,” he says. Referencing an artist like Varma meant respecting the integrity of his process, which was rooted entirely in handwork. “Every brushstroke had to be real. Every embroidered detail had to be earned. Everything else we could problem-solve. That, we could not.”

Much like Varma, Johar has always understood that clothing can go far beyond surface-level style. In his films, costumes often serve as an extension of character and emotion. “My films have always treated clothing as storytelling, as character, as emotional information,” he adds. “Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings are full of fabric, of drape, of the way cloth moves and what that movement reveals about the person wearing it. So for me, this theme of ‘Fashion is Art’ is a conversation I’ve been having for decades.”

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