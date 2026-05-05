Who Was Santhosh K Nair? Malayalam Actor Passes Away; Check Cause Of Death

Santhosh K Nair: The death on May 5, 2026, following a tragic road accident in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, of Malayalam actor Santhosh K Nair, caused shockwaves in the film industry. The accident reportedly occurred early in the morning near Adoor when the car he was riding in hit a lorry. The accident left him seriously injured and he was rushed to a local hospital to have his injuries attended to. Doctors tried to save the veteran actor, but to no avail, as they tragically lost their lives and the veteran actor was blatantly killed, and this marked a sudden and tragic end to a long standing career in Malayalam cinema.

Santhosh K Nair: Cause Of Death

Santhosh K Nair: It is reported that Santhosh K Nair, who was receiving care after the accident, had a heart attack which in turn, had led to his death. His wife, who was also in the vehicle during the time of the accident, was injured and is now under medical care. The event has created a wake up call to the extent of the crash, with the initial results pointing to the fact that the car might have run out of control, and then hit the truck. The law enforcement agencies are still in their investigation into the events that led to the accident.

Santhosh K Nair: Contribution To Malayalam Industry

Santhosh K Nair: Santhosh K Nair was a renowned personality in the Malayalam film and television industry, who has performed in over 100 movies throughout his career. He was a versatile performer and he was able to play various roles such as villainous characters, comic characters and supporting characters. He started working as an actor during the early 1980s and built his career through his outstanding performances which created a strong standard for success in the acting field. The latest film Mohiniyattam continued to show at theaters until after his death.

Santhosh K Nair: Malayalam Industry Mourns

Santhosh K Nair: The academic path taken by Santhosh K Nair who became a well known director started when he entered the film industry through his continuous efforts which lasted multiple decades. The film industry mourns his death which has led to colleagues and fans expressing their condolences while they remember his work in Malayalam cinema. The ongoing tribute process establishes his reputation as an actor who could be counted on to deliver diverse performances which continues to impact the industry.

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