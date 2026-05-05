IPL 2026: Who is Raghu Sharma? MI Spinner’s ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Note Celebration Goes Viral vs LSG at Wankhede | WATCH

MI vs LSG: Unlike many other debutants in the Indian Premier League, Raghu Sharma played his first match at the age of 33 for the Mumbai Indians. However, the leg-spinner showed how he might have been late to the party, but is now showing all his skills and experience. The leg spinner, after making his debut in IPL 2026 against Chennai Super Kings, took his first wicket against Lucknow Super Giants. What shocked the crowd and fans watching from their homes was that Raghu took out a note from his pocket, where he thanked the MI management and signed off with ‘Jai Shree Ram’. At Wankhede Stadium, Raghu took his first wicket, dismissing LSG’s debutant Akshat Raghuwanshi.

MI vs LSG: What did Raghu Sharma’s note say?







After capturing his first-ever IPL wicket, Mumbai Indians player Raghu Sharma celebrated with an enigmatic letter. Akshat Raghuwanshi, an LSG rookie, was eventually removed by him. Raghu claimed his first wicket in the 13th over of the LSG innings with a simple catch off his own bowling. As he celebrated, he pulled a note from his pocket and displayed it to the spectators. The note read: “Radhe Radhe. A very painful 15 years by divine mercy of Gurudeva ended today. Thanks Mumbai Indians (Blue and Gold) for giving me this opportunity. Ever grateful. Jai Shri Ram.” Raghu finished his four overs with figures of 1/36.

MI vs LSG: Who is Raghu Sharma?

Raghu Sharma is the latest entrant to the list of players whose lives were changed thanks to the Indian Premier League. Unlike many other players who have made it to the IPL, Raghu made his debut in the grand league at the age of 33. Hailing from Punjab, the leg-spinner played his first game in the IPL against MI’s arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings. While he remained wicketless at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Raghu bowled a tight economical spell by giving only 24 runs in his four overs. Playing at Wankhede Stadium, Raghu once again remained economical with respect to the contest of the game, but this time around, he picked up a wicket as well. The 33-year-old dismissed Akshat Raghuwanshi.

IPL 2026: Raghu Sharma domestic cricket performance

At the domestic circuit level, Raghu Sharma plays for Punjab, having had a stint with Puducherry. The leg-spinner made his first-class debut all the way back in 2017. In almost nine years, he has played only 12 games in the longest format. In these games, Raghu has picked up 57 wickets, averaging 22 apiece. In List-A cricket, he has 18 wickets in 12 games; however, it is his number of matches in T20s that could shock the readers. Prior to playing the IPL, Raghu had played only four games in the shortest format. It speaks volumes of the Mumbai Indians’ scouting team, which could unearth this talent.

MI vs LSG: Raghu Sharma IPL 2026 price

Raghu Sharma was brought into the Mumbai Indians camp as an injury replacement in IPL 2025. He replaced Vignesh Puthur in the squad but did not play a single game. Raghu was retained by MI ahead of IPL 2026 at a price of ₹30 lakhs. The leg-spinner has bowled a couple of crucial spells for the five-time champions in the 19th season of the Indian Premier League.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 4 After MI vs LSG— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC