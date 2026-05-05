LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Ananya Birla Isha ambani Tamil Nadu election BJP vs TMC auto stocks gold and silver rate today donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Ananya Birla Isha ambani Tamil Nadu election BJP vs TMC auto stocks gold and silver rate today donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Ananya Birla Isha ambani Tamil Nadu election BJP vs TMC auto stocks gold and silver rate today donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Ananya Birla Isha ambani Tamil Nadu election BJP vs TMC auto stocks gold and silver rate today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Ananya Birla Isha ambani Tamil Nadu election BJP vs TMC auto stocks gold and silver rate today donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Ananya Birla Isha ambani Tamil Nadu election BJP vs TMC auto stocks gold and silver rate today donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Ananya Birla Isha ambani Tamil Nadu election BJP vs TMC auto stocks gold and silver rate today donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Ananya Birla Isha ambani Tamil Nadu election BJP vs TMC auto stocks gold and silver rate today
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Stocks To Watch Today (May 5, 2026): GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start; L&T, M&M, Marico, Hero MotoCorp In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today (May 5, 2026): GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start; L&T, M&M, Marico, Hero MotoCorp In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today (May 5, 2026): GIFT Nifty signals gap-down start; L&T, M&M, Marico, and Hero MotoCorp in focus. Check top stocks, Q4 results and market outlook.

Stocks to Watch Today (May 5, 2026): GIFT Nifty hints at a weak start as earnings from L&T, M&M, and other heavyweights drive stock-specific action on Dalal Street.
Stocks to Watch Today (May 5, 2026): GIFT Nifty hints at a weak start as earnings from L&T, M&M, and other heavyweights drive stock-specific action on Dalal Street.

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 09:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stocks To Watch Today (May 5, 2026): GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start; L&T, M&M, Marico, Hero MotoCorp In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today, Tuesday, May 5, 2026: Indian stocks are likely to begin trading flat on Tuesday as early indicators suggest a cautious beginning. At 8.30 am, GIFT Nifty stood around 24,075, a discount of nearly 131 points from Nifty futures’ last close. This indicates that the benchmark indexes are expected to open with a gap-down.

Stocks to Watch Today: Heavy Line-Up Today In Focus

The ongoing Q4 earning season remains the key spotlight, as many large-cap and mid-cap companies are scheduled to report their earnings today. A few key players include Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Marico, Hero MotoCorp, United Breweries and Punjab National Bank.

Some key companies releasing earnings today are SRF Limited, Coforge, Ajanta Pharma, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Aadhar Housing Finance, Poonawalla Fincorp, Shoppers Stop and Raymond Limited.

You Might Be Interested In

Key Stock to Watch

Stocks to Watch Today: Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements’ Q4 profit is up 78.5% y-o-y to ₹1,830 crore due to a tax benefit. Ambuja Cements stated that capacity development would take one-two years to be completed.

Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Technologies

Tata Technologies kept steady growth, with profit up 8% year-on-year to ₹ 204 crore due to its revenue trajectory.

Stocks to Watch Today: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) reported its profit more than doubled to ₹1,290 crore, driven by revenue growth. The final dividend proposed was Rs 1.40 per share.

Stocks to Watch Today: Jindal Stainless

Jindal Stainless had another strong quarter as profits jumped 41% year-on-year.

Stocks to Watch Today: Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties had a quarter in which they reported their biggest-ever quarterly profit. This is up over 70% year-on-year.

Stocks to Watch Today: CSB Bank

CSB Bank reported 6% y-o-y profit growth supported by healthy net interest income growth.

Stocks to Watch Today: Other Movers & Corporate Developments

Petronet LNG to create 10 new gas storage tanks across terminals to bolster capacity as global energy worries mount.

Inox Green Energy Services: Completed merger with Inox Renewable Solutions; the plan was effective from May 4.

Wockhardt: Reported a profit in Q4 as against a loss in the year-ago period.
Manappuram Finance: It also turned profitable in Q4 due to better company performance.

Stocks to Watch Today: Market Setup 

Global cues are turning volatile, and earnings season is at its pinnacle; hence, stock-specific movement is likely to dominate today’s session. Investors will be keenly tracking management commentary, margin movements and forward guidance as Dalal Street navigates a busy trading day.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today (May 5, 2026): Gold Below ₹1.5 Lakh, Silver Steady; Check 24K, 22K, 18K Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And More

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The experts give their own recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BHELbuzzing stocksmarketniftynifty-50sensexStocksStocks To WatchStocks to watch today

RELATED News

Nikhil Goyal’s Kreativemedia.io Secures Investment from SEO Pioneer Jitendra Vaswani

Surat Witnesses One of India’s Grandest Fashion Show Experiences with ‘Fashion Show 2026’ by Red & White Skill Education

P.C. Chandra Group honours Shri Javed Akhtar with the 33rd P.C. Chandra Puraskaar, celebrating his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema & Literature

Top Gainers And Losers On May 4: Adani Ports Surges 5%, Kotak Bank Slips; Sensex Gains 356 Points, Nifty Tops 24,100

Munoth Hedge Fund Hosted ‘ONE/2’ – A Thought Leadership Conference at IIMA Ventures, Ahmedabad

LATEST NEWS

Met Gala 2026 Debutants: Karan Johar To Beyonce’s Daughter, First-Timers Who Made It To The Red Carpet| In Pics

Will Trisha Contest From Trichy East Following Vijay’s Victory From Two Seats And TVK’s Massive Win In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026?

Is US-Iran Ceasefire Over? Donald Trump Issues Big Warning After Clashes In Strait Of Hormuz, Says Iran Will Be ‘Blown Off Earth’

Why Did Jeff Bezos Face Protest At Met Gala 2026? Activists Bring Urine Bottles With Amazon Founder’s Face, Hide It Across Venue, Watch

Met Gala 2026 Drama: Irina Shayk’s Risky Look, Serena Williams’ Wardrobe Malfunction Steal Spotlight

Final Results Of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry: Check Party-Wise Seat Tally Across States

Bangalore Weather Today May 5: Rain Likely As Dense Cloud Cover Engulfs The City – Check Detailed IMD Forecast

Met Gala 2026: Sabrina Carpenter Channels Audrey Hepburn In Dior Film Strip Gown Inspired By 1954 Classic Sabrina, Internet Says, ‘She Never Misses’

Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani Stuns In 1800-Carat Jewel Look With 200 Rare Diamonds

Vijay’s TVK Falls Short Of Majority To Form Government In Tamil Nadu? All Probabilities, Coalition Options Decoded

Stocks To Watch Today (May 5, 2026): GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start; L&T, M&M, Marico, Hero MotoCorp In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks To Watch Today (May 5, 2026): GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start; L&T, M&M, Marico, Hero MotoCorp In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks To Watch Today (May 5, 2026): GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start; L&T, M&M, Marico, Hero MotoCorp In Focus
Stocks To Watch Today (May 5, 2026): GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start; L&T, M&M, Marico, Hero MotoCorp In Focus
Stocks To Watch Today (May 5, 2026): GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start; L&T, M&M, Marico, Hero MotoCorp In Focus
Stocks To Watch Today (May 5, 2026): GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start; L&T, M&M, Marico, Hero MotoCorp In Focus

QUICK LINKS