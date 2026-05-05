Stocks To Watch Today (May 5, 2026): GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start; L&T, M&M, Marico, Hero MotoCorp In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today, Tuesday, May 5, 2026: Indian stocks are likely to begin trading flat on Tuesday as early indicators suggest a cautious beginning. At 8.30 am, GIFT Nifty stood around 24,075, a discount of nearly 131 points from Nifty futures’ last close. This indicates that the benchmark indexes are expected to open with a gap-down.

Stocks to Watch Today: Heavy Line-Up Today In Focus

The ongoing Q4 earning season remains the key spotlight, as many large-cap and mid-cap companies are scheduled to report their earnings today. A few key players include Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Marico, Hero MotoCorp, United Breweries and Punjab National Bank.

Some key companies releasing earnings today are SRF Limited, Coforge, Ajanta Pharma, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Aadhar Housing Finance, Poonawalla Fincorp, Shoppers Stop and Raymond Limited.

Key Stock to Watch

Stocks to Watch Today: Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements’ Q4 profit is up 78.5% y-o-y to ₹1,830 crore due to a tax benefit. Ambuja Cements stated that capacity development would take one-two years to be completed.

Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Technologies

Tata Technologies kept steady growth, with profit up 8% year-on-year to ₹ 204 crore due to its revenue trajectory.

Stocks to Watch Today: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) reported its profit more than doubled to ₹1,290 crore, driven by revenue growth. The final dividend proposed was Rs 1.40 per share.

Stocks to Watch Today: Jindal Stainless

Jindal Stainless had another strong quarter as profits jumped 41% year-on-year.

Stocks to Watch Today: Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties had a quarter in which they reported their biggest-ever quarterly profit. This is up over 70% year-on-year.

Stocks to Watch Today: CSB Bank

CSB Bank reported 6% y-o-y profit growth supported by healthy net interest income growth.

Stocks to Watch Today: Other Movers & Corporate Developments

Petronet LNG to create 10 new gas storage tanks across terminals to bolster capacity as global energy worries mount.

Inox Green Energy Services: Completed merger with Inox Renewable Solutions; the plan was effective from May 4.

Wockhardt: Reported a profit in Q4 as against a loss in the year-ago period.

Manappuram Finance: It also turned profitable in Q4 due to better company performance.

Stocks to Watch Today: Market Setup

Global cues are turning volatile, and earnings season is at its pinnacle; hence, stock-specific movement is likely to dominate today’s session. Investors will be keenly tracking management commentary, margin movements and forward guidance as Dalal Street navigates a busy trading day.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The experts give their own recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)