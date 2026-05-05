Who Is Chirayu Rana? Ex-JPMorgan Banker Accused Of Faking Father’s Death For Leave After Filing Sexual Harassment Case Against Lorna Hajdini

A former JPMorgan banker, Chirayu Rana, 35, informed his supervisors in mid-December 2024 that his father, Chaitanya, had passed away and requested time off to be with his family. However, his father is alive, according to a report by the NY Post. The report, citing a lawsuit cited by his colleague, alleges that he misled the bank about his father’s death to secure extended paid leave.

The report mentions that when Chirayu was contacted at the family’s residence in Vienna, Virginia, he denied any knowledge of both the alleged death claim and the lawsuit.

“I don’t know anything about it. He didn’t talk with us or anything,” he said, adding, “He’s my son. He’s a good guy,” NY Post quotes Chirayu

Chirayu Rana Accuses Lorna Hajdini of Drugging and Coercing Him Into Sexual Acts

According to reports, Rana had earlier informed the bank’s senior management in fall 2024 that his father was seriously ill, which allowed him to work remotely. He subsequently took an extended leave between early March and the end of May, during which an initial draft of the complaint was reportedly submitted to JPMorgan’s legal team.

Rana, on April 28 filed a lawsuit in New York County Supreme Court under the pseudonym “John Doe.” In the complaint, he accused executive director Lorna Hajdini, 37, of drugging him with Rohypnol and Viagra, coercing him into degrading sexual acts, and threatening his career if he refused.

However, according to reports, Rana did not report directly to Hajdini during his tenure at JPMorgan. Instead, both were said to be under different managing directors, the NY Post reports.

JPMorgan Investigation In Chirayu Rana And Lorna Hajdini Case

According to reports, an internal investigation examined emails, phone records, and witness accounts but found no evidence supporting the allegations. NY Post, quoting the bank’s spokesperson, also noted that the plaintiff, identified as “John Doe,” did not cooperate with the inquiry.

The lawsuit was temporarily withdrawn from the court docket on Wednesday evening after media reports surfaced. A revised version was later refiled on Monday, with Rana’s legal team citing procedural corrections requested by court officials.

The updated complaint reiterates the detailed allegations made by the 35-year-old against his former colleague.

Who Are Chirayu Rana and Lorna Hajdini?

Chirayu Rana, a Rutgers graduate and former student basketball player, joined JPMorgan’s finance team in spring 2024. He has previously worked at Houlihan Lokey, Credit Suisse, TCG Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley, and the Carlyle Group.

He has also briefly worked at MidCap Financial, affiliated with Apollo Global Management.

Hajdini, by contrast, is a 15-year veteran at JPMorgan and a graduate of NYU’s Stern School of Business. Outside work, she studies for sommelier exams and volunteers with a nonprofit supporting low-income students’ access to higher education. Colleagues described her as “a top performer.”

Also Read: Fact Check: Did Lorna Hajdini Appear With Accuser ‘John Doe’ In Viral Clip Amid JPMorgan Lawsuit Row?