Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 4: Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Nears Rs 50 Crore Milestone, Fans Celebrate Massive Run

The historical epic Raja Shivaji, which Riteish Deshmukh both directed and starred in, has become a box office success that continues to attract viewers through its initial important weekday. The film, which released on May 1 2026 to celebrate Maharashtra Day, has achieved an emotional connection with viewers while setting multiple box office records for Marathi cinema. The film achieved its first major success when audiences filled theaters during opening weekend. The film showed outstanding strength during the “Monday Test,” which helped it reach total earnings of approximately Rs 50 crore.

Dominant Regional Footprint and Multi-Language Market Penetration

The bilingual strategy for Raja Shivaji has created a successful revenue model that multiplies its income streams and strengthens its business operations. On Day 4 the film earned approximately Rs 5.6 crore throughout India because of the typical decline that follows a weekend that has high energy. The total net collection now stands at approximately Rs 39.50 crore, while the total gross collection has reached Rs 46.95 crore.

The primary growth of the Marathi version exists because it achieves 68% occupancy in its home state, while the Hindi-dubbed version keeps attracting customers in northern regions. Deshmukh achieved his goal of making the film a family-friendly choice by creating a connection between a regional masterpiece and a pan-Indian historical drama. The film successfully competes against both current releases and established blockbuster films.

Cinematic Grandeur Driving Sustained Audience Engagement and Word-of-Mouth

What sets Raja Shivaji apart from standard historical biopics is its sheer scale and the “star power”cameos that create festivities during public showings. Trackers from the industry show that public feedback about the film’s VFX quality with Salman Khan’s special appearance as Jiva Mahala brought main support to the “Monday hold” achievement. The film’s appeal to audiences expanded beyond its core Marathi-speaking audience through its addition of an ensemble cast that included Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan.

The film will reach its first milestone when it approaches the Rs 50 crore mark, which it expects to reach by Day 5. The movie has already become a significant milestone in Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial career. Raja Shivaji will achieve box office success because it faces no upcoming competition while its technical excellence has gained widespread recognition. The film proves that authentic storytelling combined with grand execution leads to guaranteed box office success.

Also Read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2: Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic Saga Crosses Rs 15 Crore Milestone Mark With Strong Performance