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Home > Sports News > DC vs CSK Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today’s IPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? CSK Coach Provides Big Update

DC vs CSK Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today’s IPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? CSK Coach Provides Big Update

MS Dhoni is unlikely to play the DC vs CSK IPL 2026 match as the Chennai Super Kings legend continues recovering from a calf injury. Bowling coach Eric Simons confirmed Dhoni has not travelled to Delhi but is steadily improving.

MS Dhoni has not played a single game in IPL 2026. Image Credit: X/@ChennaiIPL
MS Dhoni has not played a single game in IPL 2026. Image Credit: X/@ChennaiIPL

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 11:32 IST

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DC vs CSK Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today’s IPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? CSK Coach Provides Big Update

MS Dhoni Injury News: Arguably the biggest name in the Indian Premier League for the past couple of years, MS Dhoni, has been on the sidelines during the ongoing season. The wicketkeeper for Chennai Super Kings is yet to play a game in IPL 2026. Having suffered a calf strain before the season began, it was announced by CSK that the former Team India skipper will be out of action for two weeks. However, it has been more than a month, and Dhoni appears to be no closer to playing his first match of the season. The former CSK skipper has reportedly not travelled to Delhi for tonight’s IPL 2026 match against the Delhi Capitals.

DC vs CSK: Will MS Dhoni play today IPL 2026 match?

Will MS Dhoni play today? Social media is still dominated by this query, as CSK supporters can’t wait to watch their hero perform. A calf injury has prevented Dhoni from playing this season, and the subject came up once more when Eric Simons, the bowling coach for the Chennai Super Kings, spoke to the media prior to the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match. Simons stated that although Dhoni is continuously getting better, he has not traveled for the away match against the Delhi Capitals. This makes it highly unlikely for MS Dhoni to play against DC. 

DC vs CSK: Latest update on MS Dhoni injury

Over half of the season is over, and CSK will play their tenth game of a lackluster campaign. The 44-year-old Indian legend’s future in the IPL is the subject of intense conjecture, as has been the case every season since his retirement from international competition. The fact that the legendary wicketkeeper has not played a single game so far in the season has been up for discussion. With each passing game, the questions are starting to rise about when MS Dhoni will play. The latest update on his injury and comeback date was provided by CSK bowling coach Eric Simmons before the DC vs CSK match. He said, “Update on MS Dhoni is way above my pay grade. He’s not with us (in Delhi), but steadily improving. He’ll be ready when he’s ready, and he knows when he’s ready to play.”

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DC vs CSK: Will Sanju Samson keep wickets?

Sanju Samson coming to the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2026 season has been the biggest trade in the history of the Indian Premier League. The wicketkeeper batter would not have hoped that he would be keeping the wickets with MS Dhoni in the squad. When it was announced that Dhoni would be out of action for two weeks, it still seemed unlikely that Samson would keep the wickets in 10 games. However, with Dhoni still on the sidelines, it seems likely that Sanju Samson will be on wicketkeeping duties. Kartik Sharma, one of CSK’s top buys at the auction, finally struck some form in the previous game against the Mumbai Indians. Kartik, who himself is a wicketkeeper, could take the duties to relieve Sanju Samson from some pressure. The T20 World Cup 2026 hero had a couple of blemishes with the gloves in the previous game.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Who is Raghu Sharma? MI Spinner’s ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Note Celebration Goes Viral vs LSG at Wankhede | WATCH

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DC vs CSK Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today’s IPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? CSK Coach Provides Big Update
DC vs CSK Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today’s IPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? CSK Coach Provides Big Update
DC vs CSK Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today’s IPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? CSK Coach Provides Big Update
DC vs CSK Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today’s IPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? CSK Coach Provides Big Update

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