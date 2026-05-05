Fact Check: Did Katy Perry Really Set Herself on Fire at Met Gala 2026? Truth Behind Shocking Viral Video

The Met Gala 2026 made everyone excited to see what their favourite celebs and influencers will wear on the biggest fashion night. This year theme was “Costume Art” and the dress code was “Fashion is Art”, so people were really waiting to see how stars will follow it in their own style differently. Fans had been waiting since the theme announcement to see how stars would display their fashion creativity through their upcoming style choices. Online sources reported about actress and singer Katy Perry who supposedly set herself on fire for her Met Gala 2026 outfit which quickly became a popular story among people.

Did Katy Perry Set Herself on Fire at Met Gala 2026? Viral Video

The moment Met Gala red carpet show ended and a shocking rumor started which claimed that Katy Perry had set herself on fire during the 2026 Met Gala event. The video spread quickly on social media and got a lot of reactions from people.The news shocked Katy Perry’s fans as they started sharing the video and asking if it is true or not.







The Met Gala takes place on the first Monday of May every year and it has gained recognition for its distinctive fashion displays. Celebrities create unique fashion designs which they combine with performance art and outfit transformations to enhance their visual appearance.

Katy Perry Set Herself on Fire at Met Gala 2026: True or False

The viral video claiming that Katy Perry set herself on fire is making rounds on the internet. The incident was reported to have occurred during the 2026 Met Gala according to multiple users who shared the video on X (formerly Twitter).

The video was determined to be unrelated to the Met Gala event after people discovered that the outfit she wore in the clip was different from what she wore at the event. Reports said the video was actually from the behind-the-scenes of her “Watch It Burn” music video. The claim was investigated by the AI bot Grok from X after fans expressed their concerns about her safety.

The AI chatbot was quoted as saying, “”She’s fine. That’s not Katy Perry—it’s old behind-the-scenes footage of a controlled fire stunt from the 2023 telenovela Vuelve a Mi. Safety crew, cameras, and extinguishers are all over the set. Katy attended the 2026 Met Gala last night in a white Stella McCartney gown and a silver mask. No fire, no burns. Classic viral mix-up!”

Social Media Reactions of Katy Perry Fire Viral Video

One user wrote, “Guys is she okay??? Asking for the 47 other times she’s spontaneously combsuted on stage.”

Second user commented, “what are you doing rn in this video explain?”

Third user said, “why do this people like spreading fake news @grok?”

Katy Perry Popular Songs

Katy Perry has given many hit songs that people still love to listen even today. Tracks like Firework, Roar, Dark Horse and Teenage Dream became super popular and are played everywhere. Her songs are catchy, fun and sometimes also very emotional, which makes people connect with them easily. From party songs to inspiring tracks, Katy Perry’s music still gets a lot of love and streams from fans all over the world.

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