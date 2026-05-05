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Home > Elections > Who Is Kalita Maji? Bengal Domestic Worker Who Worked In Four Households For Rs 2,500 Wins From Ausgram On BJP Ticket

Who Is Kalita Maji? Bengal Domestic Worker Who Worked In Four Households For Rs 2,500 Wins From Ausgram On BJP Ticket

Kalita Maji: Previously BJP had nominated Kalita Maji in the 2021 Assembly elections, which she lost by a thin margin, even after getting a high vote share.

Who Is Kalita Maji? Bengal Domestic Worker Who Worked In Four Households For Rs 2,500 Wins From Ausgram On BJP Ticket (Image: @PCMohanMP via X)
Who Is Kalita Maji? Bengal Domestic Worker Who Worked In Four Households For Rs 2,500 Wins From Ausgram On BJP Ticket (Image: @PCMohanMP via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 13:39 IST

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Who Is Kalita Maji? Bengal Domestic Worker Who Worked In Four Households For Rs 2,500 Wins From Ausgram On BJP Ticket

Kalita Maji: The West Bengal Assembly elections delivered a decisive victory to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which secured 206 of the 294 House seats. One of the most notable winners is that of Kalita Maji whose incredible journey as a low income domestic worker to a legislator has caught the attention of many. The political victory of Maji in the Ausgram constituency demonstrates how grassroots politics enables social mobility in the current political climate of the state. 

Who Is Kalita Maji? BJP Shares Her Picture

Kalita Maji: Immediately after the announcement of her victory, an old photo of Maji working in households went viral on social media, getting praise and admiration. BJP MP PC Mohan also posted the image, pointing out her low status of origin. Maji is said to have worked in four homes and only earned around Rs 2500 a month by doing domestic activities like washing utensils. This has since been mass publicized as an ideal of how common citizens can be elevated by political involvement.

Kalita Maji: Her Journey In West Bengal Election 2026

Kalita Maji: Maji spent almost 20 years serving her family as domestic workers and slowly establishing her career in politics. She also had an effective grassroots campaign in Ausgram, she made contact with her voters on a door to door basis. She won the election with a margin of over 12, 000 over her Trinamool Congress candidate, Shyama Prasanna Lahori, and more than one lakh votes. The 38 year old MLA is a resident of Bardhaman district, and is married to Subrata Maji, a daily wage labourer. The fact that she had persisted with the local politics over the years was instrumental in bringing her to success.

What Is Kalita Maji’s Net Worth?

Kalita Maji: Maji, as per her election affidavit has modest assets worth around Rs 1.6 lakh, including savings and small investments. Her husband is a traditional residential home in the district. Politically, she has been active approximately 10 years starting as a booth level employee. Previously BJP had nominated her in the 2021 Assembly elections, which she lost by a thin margin, even after getting a high vote share. Her success this time not only indicates her increasing influence in the area but also the overall change of voter sentiment all over West Bengal.

Also Read: ‘Stolen Verdict’, ‘Dirty Game’: Mamata Banerjee’s First Reaction After Big Bengal Loss, Claims ‘BJP Looted 100 Seats’, Calls Victory ‘Immoral & Illegal’

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Tags: Kalita MajiKalita Maji AusgramKalita Maji bjpKalita Maji constituencyKalita Maji west bengalKalita Maji workerwho is Kalita Maji

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Who Is Kalita Maji? Bengal Domestic Worker Who Worked In Four Households For Rs 2,500 Wins From Ausgram On BJP Ticket

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Who Is Kalita Maji? Bengal Domestic Worker Who Worked In Four Households For Rs 2,500 Wins From Ausgram On BJP Ticket

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Who Is Kalita Maji? Bengal Domestic Worker Who Worked In Four Households For Rs 2,500 Wins From Ausgram On BJP Ticket
Who Is Kalita Maji? Bengal Domestic Worker Who Worked In Four Households For Rs 2,500 Wins From Ausgram On BJP Ticket
Who Is Kalita Maji? Bengal Domestic Worker Who Worked In Four Households For Rs 2,500 Wins From Ausgram On BJP Ticket
Who Is Kalita Maji? Bengal Domestic Worker Who Worked In Four Households For Rs 2,500 Wins From Ausgram On BJP Ticket

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