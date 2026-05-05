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Home > Regionals News > Mumbai And Maharashtra Weather Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Temp Crosses 36°C, Thane Braces For 39°C; Check Detailed Forecast

Mumbai And Maharashtra Weather Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Temp Crosses 36°C, Thane Braces For 39°C; Check Detailed Forecast

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and nearby districts, with temperatures set to cross 36°C and rising heat across the Konkan region till May 8.

Mumbai and Maharashtra Weather Update (Image: AI-generated)
Mumbai and Maharashtra Weather Update (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 15:03 IST

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Mumbai And Maharashtra Weather Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Temp Crosses 36°C, Thane Braces For 39°C; Check Detailed Forecast

Mumbai and Maharashtra weather: According to reports from the IMD (India Meteorological Department) as of May 6, conditions will remain difficult for people living in Mumbai and the surrounding region due to excessive heat and humidity. Due to these extreme temperatures, many individuals will find it difficult to perform their day-to-day activities efficiently because they may be exposed to these conditions for long periods.

Mumbai and Maharashtra weather: Temperature rising sharply across city and suburbs

According to the most recent Mumbai and Maharashtra Weather Update, temperatures across Mumbai will likely exceed 36°C today and could possibly go over 39°C in nearby Thane District. The latest data also confirms this upward trend because maximum temperatures in both areas have exceeded 34°C on May 4th, 2014. There has been little reduction of cooling during nighttime; Santacruz and Colabas’ nighttime minimum temperatures continue to remain between 28-31°C with a high degree of humidity.

Mumbai and Maharashtra weather: Heat to intensify across Konkan till May 8

As per reports, over the next few days, between May 6th and May 8th, the temperature will continue to climb across the Konkan region, including Mumbai and Thane, as well as Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri. Suburban areas of Mumbai will likely reach temperatures of more than 36°C, while Thane could see temperatures between 38 and 39°C. The increase in temperature is due to dry east winds and their surrounding high-pressure systems, which are presently affecting the area by pushing up temperatures.

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Mumbai and Maharashtra weather: Health advisory issued as heat stress increases

As Mumbai and Maharashtra’s climate grows increasingly difficult, reports say that the IMD has published a health notice outlining recommendations for at-risk groups: children, seniors, and individuals already suffering from a medical condition. They are advising against the administration of any heat-related disease, such as heat cramps and heat rash. Avoiding prolonged exposure of individuals to sunlight is recommended by the IMD to decrease the likelihood of developing heat-related illness. 

Mumbai and Maharashtra weather: No official heatwave yet, says IMD

Despite the rising discomfort, the Mumbai and Maharashtra weather conditions have not yet met the criteria for a declared heatwave. According to the IMD, in coastal areas like the Konkan region, a heatwave is officially announced when temperatures cross 37°C or stay at least 4.5°C above normal for consecutive days. A severe heatwave is declared when the deviation exceeds 6.5°C. For now, conditions remain below those thresholds, even though they feel intense.

Mumbai and Maharashtra weather: Mixed conditions across rest of the state

As per reports, Mumbai’s weather looks quite different when compared to other parts of Maharashtra. Konkan’s increasing heat is in great contrast to Vidarbha and Marathawada, where thunderstorms, lightning, and strong wind are all anticipated. Nagpur will intermittently have stormy conditions with high daytime temperatures, while Pune may enjoy slightly lower temperature record-breaking high day temperatures, as well as the possibility for pre-monsoon rains/storms. The Thane area will still be one of the hottest areas, and parts of Maharashtra will continue to oscillate between hot summertime weather and springtime-type weather conditions.

Mumbai and Maharashtra weather: Trough systems driving changing patterns

The broader Mumbai and Maharashtra weather changes are being influenced by active atmospheric systems. One trough currently extends from an upper air cyclonic circulation over Haryana to the northeast Arabian Sea via Rajasthan. Another north-south trough stretches from Vidarbha down to the Comorin area, passing through Telangana, Rayalaseema, and interior Tamil Nadu. These systems are playing a key role in creating a mix of heat in some regions and storm activity in others.

Mumbai and Maharashtra weather: Heat likely to persist beyond summer

Earlier this month, the IMD had indicated that the Mumbai and Maharashtra weather trend of above-normal temperatures may continue not just through summer but also into the monsoon and post-monsoon seasons. For now, residents across Mumbai and Maharashtra are being advised to stay cautious, stay hydrated, and prepare for several more days of intense heat and humidity.

Mumbai and Maharashtra weather: May 2026 Temperature

Date (May) Max Temp (°C) Min Temp (°C)
3 34 28
4 34 29
5 35 27
6 35 26
7 35 27
8 36 28
9 36 28
10 39 28
11 36 28
12 40 29
13 39 29
14 36 29
15 36 29
16 36 29
17 35 29
18 36 27
19 36 28
20 37 28
21 37 27
22 36 28
23 37 28
24 37 28
25 36 28
26 36 27
27 36 28
28 36 28
29 35 27
30 36 27

Mumbai and Maharashtra weather: Next 7 days Temperature

Date Rain Probability (%) Wind Speed Moonrise Moonset
May 5 0 14 km/h 16:51 02:57
May 6 0 15 km/h 17:41 03:49
May 7 0 15 km/h 18:26 04:42
May 8 0 15 km/h 19:08 05:37
May 9 30 16 km/h 19:47 06:30
May 10 0 14 km/h 20:24 07:24
May 11 0 15 km/h 21:00 08:17

Pune Next 7 Days weather

Date Max Temp (°C) Min Temp (°C) Wind Speed Sunrise Sunset
May 5 37 22 13 km/h 06:05 AM 06:57 PM
May 6 39 22 15 km/h 06:04 AM 06:57 PM
May 7 39 22 14 km/h 06:04 AM 06:57 PM
May 8 41 23 15 km/h 06:03 AM 06:58 PM
May 9 41 25 16 km/h 06:03 AM 06:58 PM
May 10 42 27 14 km/h 06:02 AM 06:58 PM
May 11 42 27 15 km/h 06:02 AM 06:59 PM

Also ReadBangalore Weather Today May 5: Rain Likely As Dense Cloud Cover Engulfs The City – Check Detailed IMD Forecast    

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Mumbai And Maharashtra Weather Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Temp Crosses 36°C, Thane Braces For 39°C; Check Detailed Forecast

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Mumbai And Maharashtra Weather Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Temp Crosses 36°C, Thane Braces For 39°C; Check Detailed Forecast
Mumbai And Maharashtra Weather Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Temp Crosses 36°C, Thane Braces For 39°C; Check Detailed Forecast
Mumbai And Maharashtra Weather Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Temp Crosses 36°C, Thane Braces For 39°C; Check Detailed Forecast
Mumbai And Maharashtra Weather Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Temp Crosses 36°C, Thane Braces For 39°C; Check Detailed Forecast

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