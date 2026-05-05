Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjab Kings Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Spotted Walking Hand-In-Hand With Mystery Girlfriend | Viral Video

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Phuket parasailing death BJP vs TMC Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash Diya Mehta BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Phuket parasailing death BJP vs TMC Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash Diya Mehta BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Phuket parasailing death BJP vs TMC Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash Diya Mehta BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Phuket parasailing death BJP vs TMC Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash Diya Mehta BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Phuket parasailing death BJP vs TMC Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash Diya Mehta BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Phuket parasailing death BJP vs TMC Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash Diya Mehta BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Phuket parasailing death BJP vs TMC Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash Diya Mehta BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Phuket parasailing death BJP vs TMC Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash Diya Mehta BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjab Kings Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Spotted Walking Hand-In-Hand With Mystery Girlfriend | Viral Video

Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjab Kings Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Spotted Walking Hand-In-Hand With Mystery Girlfriend | Viral Video

The viral video showed Punjab Kings Cricketer Arshdeep Singh together with his girlfriend. Many internet users are now asking the Board of Control for Cricket in India to take action against players who are seen travelling with their girlfriends instead of staying with the team.

Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjab Kings Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Spotted Walking Hand-In-Hand With Mystery Girlfriend. Photo: X
Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjab Kings Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Spotted Walking Hand-In-Hand With Mystery Girlfriend. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 15:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjab Kings Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Spotted Walking Hand-In-Hand With Mystery Girlfriend | Viral Video

A social media video shows Arshdeep Singh from Punjab Kings traveling with his girlfriend Samreen Kaur. The clip shows Arshdeep arriving with her at Hyderabad Airport while they walk together. He later appears on the team bus with her.

The internet users reacted negatively to this situation which led them to start making fun of the bowler after the video became popular. 

Punjab Kings Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Spotted With Girlfriend

The viral video showed Punjab Kings Cricketer Arshdeep Singh together with his girlfriend. The viral video was shared on social media with the caption, “For the first time, Arshdeep Singh was seen with his girlfriend Samreen on the PBKS team bus. Both were holding hands tightly at Hyderabad airport. Later, Arshdeep Singh asked his girlfriend to come with him on the PBKS team bus. The BCCI has become invisible to people because current listeners ignore its existence. 

You Might Be Interested In



Social Media Users Reaction on Punjab Kings Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Girlfriend

Many internet users are now asking the Board of Control for Cricket in India to take action against players who are seen travelling with their girlfriends instead of staying with the team. Hardik Pandya is also facing criticism online, as he is often spotted with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, which has not gone well with some fans.

Another user wrote, “Paaji ka off field wala pura kaam dikh rha hai.” Another said, “Airport to team bus—bro upgraded the travel plan real quick.” The fans are demanding BCCI to take strict action and set a few rules for the cricketers.



Who is Arshdeep Singh Girlfriend? 

The statement shows that Arshdeep Singh’s girlfriend Simran Kaur Punjabi actress and model who has appeared in many web shows and music videos. She is about one year younger than Arshdeep Singh and is 26 years old. Mumbai is her current residence where she travels with him to various cities that he visits during IPL matches.

Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjab Kings Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Spotted Walking Hand-In-Hand With Mystery Girlfriend | Viral Video

Arshdeep became the center of attention when the Punjab Kings team arrived in Delhi on April 22 2026. He was seen walking hand-in-hand with a woman as they left the airport and headed towards the team bus. Since then, fans have become curious and are trying to find out more about her.

Arshdeep Singh Punjab Kings Journey

Arshdeep Singh has picked up 11 wickets in 9 matches for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026. He also completed a big milestone this season by reaching 100 wickets in the tournament for his team.His economy rate after achieving this milestone remains higher than what he established during his earlier seasons of play.

Also ReadDC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Live Sreaming, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 48 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: arshdeep singhArshdeep Singh girlfriendPunjab Kings cricketerpunjab kings latest matchsamreen kaur Arshdeep Singh girlfriendwho is Arshdeep Singh girlfriend

RELATED News

Did Alia Bhatt Attend MET GALA 2026? AI Images Of Bollywood Star Perfectly Matching The Costume Art’ Theme Fool The Internet, Loyal Fans Say, ‘Still Making Waves’

From Faux Pas To Weird Outfits And Wardrobe Malfunctions, Met Gala 2026 Turns Meme Fest, Goes Viral, Breaks The Internet

‘Patriot’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Mammootty’s Thriller Holds Strong, Defies Mixed Reviews, Races Towards Rs 70 Crore Milestone Worldwide

Aaron Rose Philip Scripts History At Met Gala 2026, Breaks Barriers As First Black Trans Model With Cerebral Palsy

Fact Check: Did Katy Perry Really Set Herself on Fire at Met Gala 2026? Truth Behind Shocking Viral Video

LATEST NEWS

6 ‘Kachha-Baniyan’ Gang Members Arrested After Gunfight in South Delhi Forest; Used Hawker Disguise to Target Homes

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2026 Expected Shortly at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Result Date, Latest Updates, Steps and How to Download Scorecard

DC vs CSK Match Prediction: Who Will Win The Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings At Arun Jaitley Stadium | IPL 2026 Today Match

Watch: Tragic Mid-Air Fall Kills Thailand Parasailing Worker In Phuket, Boat Operator Faces Charges

Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjab Kings Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Spotted Walking Hand-In-Hand With Mystery Girlfriend | Viral Video

Who Is Rajneesh Bhargava? Instagram ‘Love Guru’ Arrested For Luring Woman Into Nude Video Calls, Blackmailed Her For Money

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ To Debut Soon: Premium Design, Telephoto Camera, And Powerful Chipset — Check Specs, Launch Timeline, And Price

DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Live Sreaming, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 48 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Stock Market Today: Sensex Slips Over 200 Points Midday; What Are The Reasons Behind Today’s All-Red Mood On Dalal Street?

Kalita Majhi’s Journey From Booth Worker To MLA: Househelp-Turned BJP Candidate Clinches Ausgram Seat With Over 12,000-Vote Victory In West Bengal

Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjab Kings Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Spotted Walking Hand-In-Hand With Mystery Girlfriend | Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjab Kings Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Spotted Walking Hand-In-Hand With Mystery Girlfriend | Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjab Kings Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Spotted Walking Hand-In-Hand With Mystery Girlfriend | Viral Video
Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjab Kings Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Spotted Walking Hand-In-Hand With Mystery Girlfriend | Viral Video
Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjab Kings Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Spotted Walking Hand-In-Hand With Mystery Girlfriend | Viral Video
Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjab Kings Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Spotted Walking Hand-In-Hand With Mystery Girlfriend | Viral Video

QUICK LINKS