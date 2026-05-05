Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjab Kings Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Spotted Walking Hand-In-Hand With Mystery Girlfriend | Viral Video

A social media video shows Arshdeep Singh from Punjab Kings traveling with his girlfriend Samreen Kaur. The clip shows Arshdeep arriving with her at Hyderabad Airport while they walk together. He later appears on the team bus with her.

The internet users reacted negatively to this situation which led them to start making fun of the bowler after the video became popular.

Punjab Kings Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Spotted With Girlfriend

The viral video showed Punjab Kings Cricketer Arshdeep Singh together with his girlfriend. The viral video was shared on social media with the caption, “For the first time, Arshdeep Singh was seen with his girlfriend Samreen on the PBKS team bus. Both were holding hands tightly at Hyderabad airport. Later, Arshdeep Singh asked his girlfriend to come with him on the PBKS team bus. The BCCI has become invisible to people because current listeners ignore its existence.

For the first time, Arshdeep Singh was seen with his girlfriend Samreen on the PBKS team bus. 👀 Both were holding hands tightly at Hyderabad airport. Later, Arshdeep Singh asked his girlfriend to come with him on the PBKS team bus. These days, no one seems to listen to the… pic.twitter.com/zPCKW2sz6l — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) May 5, 2026







Social Media Users Reaction on Punjab Kings Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Girlfriend

Many internet users are now asking the Board of Control for Cricket in India to take action against players who are seen travelling with their girlfriends instead of staying with the team. Hardik Pandya is also facing criticism online, as he is often spotted with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, which has not gone well with some fans.

Another user wrote, “Paaji ka off field wala pura kaam dikh rha hai.” Another said, “Airport to team bus—bro upgraded the travel plan real quick.” The fans are demanding BCCI to take strict action and set a few rules for the cricketers.







Who is Arshdeep Singh Girlfriend?

The statement shows that Arshdeep Singh’s girlfriend Simran Kaur Punjabi actress and model who has appeared in many web shows and music videos. She is about one year younger than Arshdeep Singh and is 26 years old. Mumbai is her current residence where she travels with him to various cities that he visits during IPL matches.

Arshdeep became the center of attention when the Punjab Kings team arrived in Delhi on April 22 2026. He was seen walking hand-in-hand with a woman as they left the airport and headed towards the team bus. Since then, fans have become curious and are trying to find out more about her.

Arshdeep Singh Punjab Kings Journey

Arshdeep Singh has picked up 11 wickets in 9 matches for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026. He also completed a big milestone this season by reaching 100 wickets in the tournament for his team.His economy rate after achieving this milestone remains higher than what he established during his earlier seasons of play.

Also Read: DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Live Sreaming, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 48 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices