UPSSSC Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Selection Process and Last Date to Apply Online

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission is going to finish the registration process for the UPSSSC recruitment 2026 for assistant boring technician posts. Interested candidates who wish to apply for the designated post are required to fill out their application forms at the official portal before the closing date. This recruitment drive will hire candidates for 402 vacant posts in the departments of Uttar Pradesh. Eligible candidates are advised to fill out their forms at the earliest to avoid any last-minute technical glitch.

What is UPSSSC recruitment 2026 last date

The last day to fill out applications for assistant boring technician posts under UPSSSC recruitment 2026 is May 5, 2026. However, the portal will allow candidates to make fee payments and corrections to their submitted applications until May 12, 2026. It was on April 15 that the application process began and the candidates were given a short window to fill out their registrations.

Who is eligible to apply for Assistant Boring Technician posts

Candidates who have appeared in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 conducted by the UPSSSC are eligible to apply for the recruitment. The recruitment process mandates a valid PET 2025 scorecard as an eligibility criterion for this post. Only candidates with a qualifying status in the PET examination will be considered for further stages of the recruitment process.

What is UPSSSC recruitment 2026 selection process

The selection process for assistant boring technician posts will be based on candidates’ scores in PET 2025. Candidates will be shortlisted for the next stage on the basis of these scores in the preliminary eligibility test. The next stages may include a main examination or document verification, as per the commission’s requirements. Final selection will be made after completion of all the stages.

How to apply for UPSSSC recruitment 2026 online

Aspirants can register online through the official portal of UPSSSC. Upon visiting the official homepage, applicants are required to click on the relevant recruitment hyperlink for assistant boring technician posts. The applicants are further required to sign in through their PET 2025 registration details and fill out the application form carefully. They also need to upload the relevant documents and pay the application fee. Upon successful submission, the applicants are advised to download and maintain a copy of the same for future references.

What are important dates for UPSSSC recruitment 2026

The application window began on April 15, 2026, and will end today, that is, May 5, 2026. The last date for fee payment and application correction is May 12, 2026. Candidates are advised to take note of the application dates so as to avoid missing out on key application deadlines.

Why should candidates apply before last date

With the deadline falling today, candidates are strongly recommended not to wait for the last minute. Owing to high traffic on the website, the form-filling process might be slow or even lead to errors due to technical glitches. Applying early also allows candidates to review their forms and avoid errors that may affect their candidature later. The UPSSSC recruitment 2026 is a golden opportunity for all candidates aspiring for state government jobs in Uttar Pradesh.

Eligible applicants should conclude their registration process without any further delay so as to secure their chance to participate in the selection process.

Also Read: UPTET 2026 Correction Window Open at upessc.up.gov.in: Check Edit Application Form Direct Link and Steps to Edit Form