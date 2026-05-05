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Home > Business News > India’s First Fully Digital On-Ground Mental Math Championship Concludes in Mumbai

India’s First Fully Digital On-Ground Mental Math Championship Concludes in Mumbai

India’s First Fully Digital On-Ground Mental Math Championship Concludes in Mumbai

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-05 17:16 IST

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India’s First Fully Digital On-Ground Mental Math Championship Concludes in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5: The inaugural India edition of the Global Mental Math Olympiad (GMMO) 2026 was held at A.M. Naik School, Powai, marking a historic milestone for competitive mathematics in the country. Hosted by Live Math Competitions and League (LiveMCL), the event brought together 500 participants from schools and institutes across India, Malaysia, the UAE, Seychelles, and Romania.

Participants competed in four age categories: Challenger (6–8 years), Master (9–11 years), Grandmaster (12–15 years), and Grandmaster Open (16 years and above). The competition featured a Standard Mandatory Challenge, an Addition & Subtraction Sprint Challenge, and a Multiplication Sprint Challenge.

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Conducted entirely on Live Math Competitions and League’s proprietary Competition platform – Arena by LiveMCL – the event delivered a seamless digital experience. Participants competed on pre-installed tablets with a live leaderboard displaying instant scores and rankings, creating a transparent, high-stakes, and spectator-friendly environment.

International Participation

Young mental math athletes from Malaysia, UAE, Seychelles, and Romania joined their Indian counterparts, creating a vibrant, multicultural atmosphere that celebrated the universal language of numbers.

Top Performers

Standard Mandatory Challenge – Top 5 by Age Category

Challenger: 1. Sarvam Vora (VPMS Orion School), 2. Arshaan Ahmed (The Shri Ram Academy), 3. Omkar Borker (Parle Tilak Vidyalaya ICSE), 4. Mudit Shah(Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir Mulund), 5. Samar Jain (JBCN International School, Mulund) 

Master: 1. Kevin Bordea (Smarty Kids Romania), 2. Namra Joshi (Podar International School, Chankheda), 3. Daivik Gohel (Independent School, Seychelles),4. Maneet Gharat(Arya Vidya Mandir Bandra West), 5. Niharika Kanade(Seven Square Academy Mira Road Mumbai)

Grandmaster: 1. Om Rane (The Cambria International School), 2. Devansh Gurjar (PM Shri KV 3BRD), 3. Dhruv Kushagra (A.M. Naik School), 4. Daksh Belaldavar (Indus Altum International School), 5. Jooho Park(Oberoi International School JVLR Campus)

Grandmaster Open: 1. Harsh Nahata, 2. Ayaan Devnani (The Cathedral and John Connon School), 3. Ankur Aggarwal (Scotle High School), 4. Vivaan Gupta (The Cathedral and John Connon School), 5. Manoj Pillai

Addition & Subtraction Sprint – Top 3 by Age Category
Challenger:1. Dhruv Sahu (Delhi Public School Panvel), 2. Yashraje Shinde (MCPI, Beed), 3. Sarvam Vora (VPMS Orion School (Cisce)).

Master:1. Kevin Bordea(Smarty Kids Romania), 2. Abhishek Deepak (MCPI,Beed ) , 3. Revansh Maheshwari (Rekha’s Vedic Math).

Grandmaster:1. Daksh Belaldavar (Indus Altum International School), 2. Om Rane (The Cambria International School and Jr. College ) , 3. Reyansh Aggarwal (The Cathedral and John Connon School).

Grandmaster Open:1. Harsh Nahata(NA), 2. Manoj Pillai (NA), 3. Vivaan Gupta (The Cathedral and John Connon School).

Multiplication Sprint – Top Performers
Challenger: 1. Dhruv Sahu (Delhi Public School, Panvel), 2. Mihan Juvale (Jbcn International School, Mulund), 3. Shaurya Gupta (Vasudev C Wadhwa Arya Vidya Mandir).

Master: 1. Kevin Bordea(Smarty Kids Romania), 2. Adarsh Potdar (Smt. RSB Arya Vidya Mandir, Juhu), 3. Niharika Kanade. (Seven Square Academy, Mira Road).

Grandmaster:1. Reyansh Aggarwal (The Cathedral and John Connon School), 2. Daksh Belaldavar (Indus Altum International School), 3. Om Rane (The Cambria International School and Jr. College).

Grandmaster Open:1. Manoj Pillai(NA), 2. Vivaan Gupta (The Cathedral and John Connon School) , 3. Harsh Nahata (NA).

(The complete Toppers List and Toppers Gallery are now available on our website)

Top Performing Schools (Alphabetical Order)

The following 15 institutions stood out as top performers at GMMO 2026 Mumbai:

  • A.M. Naik School, Powai
  • Arya Vidya Mandir Bandra West
  • Euro School Thane
  • Goldcrest High Vashi
  • JBCN International School Chembur
  • JBCN International School, Mulund
  • Oberoi International School JVLR Campus
  • Parle Tilak Vidyalaya ICSE, Vile Parle
  • Podar International School (CAIE) – Thane
  • Reliance Foundation School, Lodhivali
  • Smt. RSB Arya Vidya Mandir, Juhu
  • Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir Mulund
  • The Cathedral and John Connon School, Fort
  • Vasudev C Wadhwa Arya Vidya Mandir, BKC
  • VPMS Orion School (CISCE), Vile Parle

Acknowledgements

LiveMCL Co-Founders – Navazesh Shetty, Prakhyat Bhandary, and Avinash Shetty – extended their deepest gratitude to A.M. Naik School for its Top-class infrastructure and support; to webinar experts Mr. Daniel Timms and Mr. Minoo Jokhi for their invaluable guidance; to emcee Mrs. Sheeja Pillai for her energy and eloquence; and to all Teachers, Trainers, Parents, and Participants for their wholehearted participation.

What’s Next?

  • 2nd Edition of Bahrain Mental Math Olympiad 2026– 6th June 2026
  • 5th Edition of the Mental Math World Cup 2026 (Online) – July to September 2026. Thousands of participants from over 50 countries will compete for top global honours.
    Register now: https://livemcl.com/products/1
  • 4th Edition of Global Mental Math Olympiad 2026, Dubai Edition –November 2026

Join the Movement

Schools and institutes can register their interest for future events at:

Email: contact@livemcl.com
WhatsApp: +91 82910 27238
Website:www.livemcl.com

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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India’s First Fully Digital On-Ground Mental Math Championship Concludes in Mumbai

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India’s First Fully Digital On-Ground Mental Math Championship Concludes in Mumbai
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India’s First Fully Digital On-Ground Mental Math Championship Concludes in Mumbai
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