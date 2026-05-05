Stock Market Today: Sensex Slips Over 200 Points Midday; What Are The Reasons Behind Today’s All-Red Mood On Dalal Street?

Stock Market Today: Global chaos, local grit, markets wobble, but don’t fall, Here’s Why!

The Indian stock market has been in a bit of a turmoil since the end of February, or rather, since US President Donald Trump pushed tariffs, then missiles, and eventually tensions that snowballed into a larger geopolitical conflict. What followed was a chain reaction: countries taking sides, tensions escalating, and Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil routes. Not exactly the kind of global backdrop markets thrive on.

This has arguably been one of the most crucial phases the Indian stock market has witnessed in recent years. Screens may be flashing red, but here’s the interesting part, the trust that foreign investors continue to place in India is holding up rather well. Despite the adverse graph, the trajectory isn’t nearly as bad as what some other global markets are facing. That says something.

Of course, Indian stock markets aren’t influenced only by global drama. Domestic factors, policy shifts, political friction, and internal economic challenges, add their own flavour to the mix. It’s a complex cocktail of global chaos and local narratives.

Yet, amid all the noise, the market hasn’t completely lost its footing. Turbulent? Yes. But broken? Not quite.

Stock Market Today Before Closing

1:00 PM Update Nifty50: Down 99.50 points (0.41%) at 24,020.70 Sensex: Down 307.53 points (0.40%) at 76,943.97

2:00 PM Update Nifty50: Down 75.95 points (0.31%) at 24,043.35 Sensex: Down 233.62 points (0.30%) at 77,026.61



What Are The Key Reasons Behind The Fall Of Stock Market Today?

Indian Rupee Hits Record Low As Oil Surge And Global Tensions Weigh On Markets

The rupee seems to be having a rough week, it slipped to a record low of 95.40 against the US dollar in early Tuesday trade, losing another 17 paise after already ending Monday at 95.23. And yes, Monday itself wasn’t kind either, with a 39 paise drop.

But what is behind this consistant slide? A mix of global jitters and expensive oil. Rising Middle East tensions and stubbornly high crude prices are keeping markets on edge, fuelling worries around inflation and slowing growth.

Back home, Dalal Street is clearly feeling the heat. The Sensex is down 179 points at 77,090, while the Nifty has dipped 63 points to 24,036. Analysts point to firm oil prices and steady foreign fund outflows as the key culprits weighing on the rupee, and, by extension, India’s broader economic mood.

Geopolitical Escalations: Oil spikes, nerves spike higher, markets brace for more heat.

The major hit for the Indian stock market over the last two months has been rising geopolitical tensions across the globe, leading to higher oil prices. Crude oil, one of the world’s most important assets, has the power to shake markets, any sharp move in its price can trigger declines globally.

Fresh escalation in the US-Iran conflict and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz are keeping everyone, from traders to policymakers, on edge. Crude prices are climbing, inflation worries are rising, and growth concerns aren’t far behind.

For India, a heavy oil importer, this isn’t ideal. Higher oil means higher costs and cautious investors. As tensions persist, oil looks set to stay high, and so does market anxiety.

Oil Price Spike

Crude oil is suddenly acting like the main character, surging to around $114–$115 per barrel and grabbing everyone’s attention. For India, this is surely not a great news. As higher oil prices means rising inflation worries and mounting input costs, especially for sectors like aviation and paints. In short, when oil heats up, markets sweat.

Profit Booking:

After the feel-good rally sparked by state election results from yesterday, all the investors are right now hitting pause, and the sell button. With global uncertainty back in focus, profit booking is kicking in. It’s a classic market move: celebrate the highs, then secure the gains before volatility decides to take over again.

Stock Market Outlook

So, I guess even you have a question that what is the near-term outlook for Indian markets?

I am no expert, but the stock market is going to be a bit jumpy, to be honest. And the volatility is not packing its bags anytime sin near future. As oil prices, geopolitical tensions, the rupee’s mood swings, and foreign fund flows, everything is calling the shots right now, and markets are reacting to every headline like it’s breaking news.

That said, it’s not all gloom. The Indian market still has its core strength intact. Solid domestic fundamentals and steady investor confidence are acting like shock absorbers, preventing any sharp falls.

So what’s the vibe? Expect more sideways movement than a clear direction. In simple terms, brace for the swings, not a meltdown.

Also Read: Sensex, Nifty Fall Nearly 600 Points After Poll Results: Is The BJP’s 2026 Election Win