Patriots Get First Look: ‘Match Fixing’ Trends on JioHotstar Amid IPL Buzz

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arabian sea BJP vs TMC Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash Diya Mehta BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news arabian sea BJP vs TMC Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash Diya Mehta BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news arabian sea BJP vs TMC Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash Diya Mehta BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news arabian sea BJP vs TMC Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash Diya Mehta BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arabian sea BJP vs TMC Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash Diya Mehta BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news arabian sea BJP vs TMC Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash Diya Mehta BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news arabian sea BJP vs TMC Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash Diya Mehta BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news arabian sea BJP vs TMC Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash Diya Mehta BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Patriots Get First Look: ‘Match Fixing’ Trends on JioHotstar Amid IPL Buzz

Patriots Get First Look: ‘Match Fixing’ Trends on JioHotstar Amid IPL Buzz

Patriots Get First Look: ‘Match Fixing’ Trends on JioHotstar Amid IPL Buzz

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-05 13:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Patriots Get First Look: ‘Match Fixing’ Trends on JioHotstar Amid IPL Buzz

Debut Producer Pallavi Gurjar Brings Explosive National Security Drama to Screens

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4: As audiences remain engrossed in the excitement of the Indian Premier League, a different kind of “match fixing” is capturing nationwide attention. Match Fixing: The Nation at Stake, now streaming and trending on JioHotstar, is emerging as one of the most thought-provoking, introspective, and patriotic films of the year.

You Might Be Interested In

Based on the book, “The Game Behind Saffron Terror” by Col. Kanwar Khatana, the film is a gripping political thriller that explores the deeper conspiracy narratives surrounding the events leading up to the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Rather than focusing solely on isolated incidents like the Malegaon blasts, the film presents a layered story of national security, power play, and alleged institutional manipulation.

A key highlight of the film is its bold examination of the “saffron terror” narrative, raising critical questions about how certain narratives may have been constructed and amplified within public discourse. By delving into alleged institutional and political influences, the film challenges viewers to reflect on the fine line between truth and perception, making it both gripping and deeply thought-provoking.

Headlined by Vineet Kumar Singh as a military intelligence officer, and featuring performances by Manoj Joshi as the President of Pakistan saying “India must bleed,” and Raj Arjun as Col Imam, the film has been appreciated for its authenticity and technical detailing, particularly within army circles. The makers ensured realism by engaging military consultants to maintain protocol accuracy.

Patriots Get First Look: ‘Match Fixing’ Trends on JioHotstar Amid IPL Buzz

In comparison, Dhurandhar approaches similar themes through a more character-driven and dramatised lens, often linked to discussions around the Malegaon blast case and the acquittal of Col. Prasad Purohit, adding weight to its narrative. Match Fixing, however, broadens the canvas—focusing less on individual cases and more on the systemic and geopolitical layers that shape national narratives. This wider lens gives it a distinct relevance in today’s context of information warfare and public perception.

Adding an intriguing global dimension, the film weaves a layer of mystery through its sequences set in London and Istanbul. These locations, along with vibrant Kashmir, are not merely visual backdrops but integral to the unfolding conspiracy, enhancing the suspense and reinforcing the idea that the forces at play extend beyond national borders.

Produced by debut filmmaker Pallavi Gurjar under her banner of Artarena Creations, and directed by Kedaar Gaekwad, the film stands out for its scale budget despite constraints, having been shot across multiple locations, including Lucknow, Mumbai, Kashmir, Istanbul, and London. With 138 actors and a tightly woven narrative by writer Anuj S. Mehta, the film combines research with cinematic storytelling, with precise dialogues by Sameer Garud.

Adding to its impact are a high-energy patriotic anthem by Daler Mehndi, which elevates the film’s spirit, and a soulful track that traces the protagonist’s emotional and professional journey.

Why watch it?

For viewers seeking more than surface-level storytelling, Match Fixing offers a thought-provoking exploration of truth, perception, and power. It questions dominant narratives, highlights the sacrifices of intelligence officers, and presents a gripping “behind closed doors” perspective on decisions that impact national security.

A gripping blend of patriotism, mystery, and introspection—Match Fixing is a must-watch for audiences seeking meaningful cinema beyond the obvious. Don’t miss this bold cinematic exposé—now streaming and trending on JioHotstar.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/W47AS3_o0rU
Film Link: https://www.hotstar.com/1271616109
Production House: www.artarena.co.in

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Sensex, Nifty Fall Nearly 600 Points After Poll Results: Is The BJP’s 2026 Election Win Behind The Fall?

HFCL Shares Jump 5% to ₹132 After Securing ₹84 Cr Optical Fiber Orders

SK Finance Delivers Robust FY26 Performance; AUM Crosses Rs. 15,755 Cr, PAT Jumps to Rs. 431 Cr

Who Is Claire Mazumdar, The Potential Successor To Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw At Biocon?

Tata Technologies Shares Rally Over 8% On Strong Q4 Show; Revenue Growth Drives Momentum

LATEST NEWS

Fact Check: Did Spirit Airlines Staff Perform Obscene Dance On Last Flight? Truth Behind Viral Video

Patriots Get First Look: ‘Match Fixing’ Trends on JioHotstar Amid IPL Buzz

‘Patriot’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Mammootty’s Thriller Holds Strong, Defies Mixed Reviews, Races Towards Rs 70 Crore Milestone Worldwide

Who Is Kalita Maji? Bengal Domestic Worker Who Worked In Four Households For Rs 2,500 Wins From Ausgram On BJP Ticket

SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 1 Result Expected Shortly at srmist.edu.in, Check Result Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard

Cancer Love Horoscope Today (5 May 2026): Emotional Tension, Deep Feelings And Relationship Clarity Ahead For Cancerians

Amazon, Flipkart Great Summer Sale 2026: Get iPhone 17 At Just Rs 71,900 — Mega Deals On Premium & Mid-Range Smartphones Across Categories, Check All Discounts & Offers

Aaron Rose Philip Scripts History At Met Gala 2026, Breaks Barriers As First Black Trans Model With Cerebral Palsy

Fact Check: Did Katy Perry Really Set Herself on Fire at Met Gala 2026? Truth Behind Shocking Viral Video

Who Is Maegan Hall? US Cop Who Performed Oral Sex On Officers, Had Threesome In Shocking Scandal

Patriots Get First Look: ‘Match Fixing’ Trends on JioHotstar Amid IPL Buzz

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Patriots Get First Look: ‘Match Fixing’ Trends on JioHotstar Amid IPL Buzz

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Patriots Get First Look: ‘Match Fixing’ Trends on JioHotstar Amid IPL Buzz
Patriots Get First Look: ‘Match Fixing’ Trends on JioHotstar Amid IPL Buzz
Patriots Get First Look: ‘Match Fixing’ Trends on JioHotstar Amid IPL Buzz
Patriots Get First Look: ‘Match Fixing’ Trends on JioHotstar Amid IPL Buzz

QUICK LINKS