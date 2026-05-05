Patriots Get First Look: ‘Match Fixing’ Trends on JioHotstar Amid IPL Buzz

Debut Producer Pallavi Gurjar Brings Explosive National Security Drama to Screens

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4: As audiences remain engrossed in the excitement of the Indian Premier League, a different kind of “match fixing” is capturing nationwide attention. Match Fixing: The Nation at Stake, now streaming and trending on JioHotstar, is emerging as one of the most thought-provoking, introspective, and patriotic films of the year.

Based on the book, “The Game Behind Saffron Terror” by Col. Kanwar Khatana, the film is a gripping political thriller that explores the deeper conspiracy narratives surrounding the events leading up to the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Rather than focusing solely on isolated incidents like the Malegaon blasts, the film presents a layered story of national security, power play, and alleged institutional manipulation.

A key highlight of the film is its bold examination of the “saffron terror” narrative, raising critical questions about how certain narratives may have been constructed and amplified within public discourse. By delving into alleged institutional and political influences, the film challenges viewers to reflect on the fine line between truth and perception, making it both gripping and deeply thought-provoking.

Headlined by Vineet Kumar Singh as a military intelligence officer, and featuring performances by Manoj Joshi as the President of Pakistan saying “India must bleed,” and Raj Arjun as Col Imam, the film has been appreciated for its authenticity and technical detailing, particularly within army circles. The makers ensured realism by engaging military consultants to maintain protocol accuracy.

In comparison, Dhurandhar approaches similar themes through a more character-driven and dramatised lens, often linked to discussions around the Malegaon blast case and the acquittal of Col. Prasad Purohit, adding weight to its narrative. Match Fixing, however, broadens the canvas—focusing less on individual cases and more on the systemic and geopolitical layers that shape national narratives. This wider lens gives it a distinct relevance in today’s context of information warfare and public perception.

Adding an intriguing global dimension, the film weaves a layer of mystery through its sequences set in London and Istanbul. These locations, along with vibrant Kashmir, are not merely visual backdrops but integral to the unfolding conspiracy, enhancing the suspense and reinforcing the idea that the forces at play extend beyond national borders.

Produced by debut filmmaker Pallavi Gurjar under her banner of Artarena Creations, and directed by Kedaar Gaekwad, the film stands out for its scale budget despite constraints, having been shot across multiple locations, including Lucknow, Mumbai, Kashmir, Istanbul, and London. With 138 actors and a tightly woven narrative by writer Anuj S. Mehta, the film combines research with cinematic storytelling, with precise dialogues by Sameer Garud.

Adding to its impact are a high-energy patriotic anthem by Daler Mehndi, which elevates the film’s spirit, and a soulful track that traces the protagonist’s emotional and professional journey.

Why watch it?

For viewers seeking more than surface-level storytelling, Match Fixing offers a thought-provoking exploration of truth, perception, and power. It questions dominant narratives, highlights the sacrifices of intelligence officers, and presents a gripping “behind closed doors” perspective on decisions that impact national security.

A gripping blend of patriotism, mystery, and introspection—Match Fixing is a must-watch for audiences seeking meaningful cinema beyond the obvious. Don’t miss this bold cinematic exposé—now streaming and trending on JioHotstar.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/W47AS3_o0rU

Film Link: https://www.hotstar.com/1271616109

Production House: www.artarena.co.in

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