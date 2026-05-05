Vijay Predicted Chief Minister Post? ‘TN CM 2026’ Scene In GOAT Movie Turns Super Viral, Internet Can’t Keep Calm | Watch

The political heat in Tamil Nadu has not subsided yet. A video from Vijay’s 2024 movie GOAT is now ruling the internet by storm and with it stylish discourses of cinema, symbolism and political aspirations. In the now-viral scene, the actor is seen driving a car with the registration number ‘TN 07 CM 2026’ which, fans believe, is no mere accident of fate. The moment’s virality also comes at an important time: immediately following his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) shock electoral debut in Tamil Nadu politics. And as the debate heats up over whether this was a subtle hint at his aspirations or a coincidence of pop culture, Vijay’s upward trajectory as a political player blurs the line between the two.

Was the ‘TN CM 2026’ Scene a Political Statement?

In the viral GOAT scene, Vijay is seen driving a car whose number plate reads ‘TN 07 CM 2026’. While ‘TN’ here refers to Tamil Nadu, fans and politicians are interpreting ‘CM’ as Chief Minister. While such references are often attributed to artistic licence in movies, fans and political observers are reading much into it. For, the scene, many believe, was an overt way in which Vijay signalled his political ambitions, especially as it predates his party’s recent shock debut in the electoral arena. Intentional or otherwise, the moment has taken a life of its own.

Watch:

TVK formed in Feb 2024

The Greatest of All Time release Sep 2024 Look at the Car number. TN 07 CM 2026 ❤️❤️❤️ The Election Results came out First in Theatre Screens 🔔 Peak Detailing by @vp_offl Venkat Prabhu in Thalapathy Vijay movie GOAT 🔥🔥🔥#FI pic.twitter.com/Uv5M7RZR5A — Fundamental Investor ™ 🇮🇳 (@FI_InvestIndia) May 4, 2026







TVK Bags 108 Seats In Tamil Nadu: How The Party Has Performed

Thalapathy Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has bagged 108 of the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, just 10 away from the majority mark. If the massive numbers in TVK’s kitty are anything to go by, the state’s decades-old DMK-AIADMK duel has been upset for the very first time. The remarkable debut, for a party contesting its very first polls, is being touted as historic, with Vijay at the centre of the state’s political future.

With 108 Seats, Can Vijay Form The Govt?

So, with TVK in majority, what will Vijay do next? With 108 seats in its bag, TVK has to now bring in more support to cross the majority mark of 118. According to The Indian Express, alliance talks have begun. Reports state that smaller parties and Independents are being seen as key players, but the larger parties that have aligned themselves with the DMK have shown unwillingness to jump ship. However, it is early days to completely dismiss any possibility. Vijay has also reportedly staked claim to form the government, which indicates he is confident about the numbers.

Will AIADMK, Congress Turn Saviours For Vijay?

Speculations are rife that AIADMK, which has bagged 47 seats, is considering extending support to TVK to keep the DMK out of power. Congress, with its five seats, has also reportedly reached out to TVK. However, parties, including the VCK have decided to stay with the DMK. The next few days are crucial.

MK Stalin’s resignation: What now?

After the DMK’s rout in the polls, M. K. Stalin quitted as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, marking a significant political shift in the state. Stalin’s resignation is a testament to the magnitude of change that the election result has brought about. With Tamil Nadu entering a new political phase, the focus now shifts to Vijay and his next step.

New political era: Is it here?

An iconic movie scene becoming a viral plot twist in Tamil Nadu’s real-life political saga, Vijay’s journey has left fans and political pundits speculating. Whether the ‘TN CM 2026’ scene was a mere coincidence or a calculated premonition, it has no doubt added steam to the larger narrative. As parties continue talks over government formation, the state stands at an inflection point one that could potentially rewrite its political narrative for years to come.

ALSO READ: Will Trisha Contest From Trichy East Following Vijay’s Victory From Two Seats And TVK’s Massive Win In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026?