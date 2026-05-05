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Home > Regionals News > Who Is Rajneesh Bhargava? Instagram ‘Love Guru’ Arrested For Luring Woman Into Nude Video Calls, Blackmailed Her For Money

Who Is Rajneesh Bhargava? Instagram ‘Love Guru’ Arrested For Luring Woman Into Nude Video Calls, Blackmailed Her For Money

Rajneesh Bhargava was arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch for allegedly running a fake spiritual racket that lured and blackmailed a woman into paying over Rs 1.43 lakh. Police say the gang operated multiple fake social media accounts to trap victims, with two more accused still absconding as the wider probe continues.

Who Is Rajneesh Bhargava? Instagram ‘Love Guru’ Arrested For Luring Woman Into Nude Video Calls, Blackmailed Her For Money (Image: AI Generated)
Who Is Rajneesh Bhargava? Instagram ‘Love Guru’ Arrested For Luring Woman Into Nude Video Calls, Blackmailed Her For Money (Image: AI Generated)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 15:44 IST

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Who Is Rajneesh Bhargava? Instagram ‘Love Guru’ Arrested For Luring Woman Into Nude Video Calls, Blackmailed Her For Money

A case of online fraud has risen to alarming levels in Ahmedabad, as the police discovered an online scam which allegedly used fake spiritual identities on the internet to target as well as extort women. This investigation which is headed by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch has so far led to the arrest of one suspect; Rajneesh Bhargava, and two other suspects who are still on the run. The case came to light when a woman had lodged a complaint claiming that she had been manipulated and blackmailed to pay over Rs 1.43 lakh. Police claim that the three ran multiple Facebook and Instagram accounts, pretending to be transgender people, astrologers, and spiritual gurus in order to target victims.

What Happened Here? 

According to India Today report, The accused, according to the police, opened up several fake accounts on various social media platforms like Instagram, claiming to be astrologers and spiritual healers. One of the profiles allegedly used the name of ‘Astrologer Pooja Kinnar Ma’ to earn some credibility and be free of suspicion. The group supposedly attacked people that were dealing with personal or relationship problems and provided solutions to the problems through rituals and spiritual guidance. In this case the victim had first addressed the account requesting assistance without the knowledge that she was being lured into a well calculated trap. 

What Was It About The Nude Video Call? 

Investigators found that the accused had initially gained the trust and then requested the victim to provide photographs claiming that they were needed to conduct rituals. These pictures were subsequently abused and edited to intimidate her. This escalated further when she was convinced to participate in a video call in the guise of doing the process. She was allegedly intimidated by the call such that she compromised actions, which were secretly recorded. The accused then blackmailed her using the footage that threatened to publish the footage unless she paid money.

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Is The Case Something Bigger Than This? What Does Police Say?

The police suspect that the operation was a part of a larger network that had been operating, targeting hundreds of people per day, using fake profiles. The victims would be requested to pay small amounts in the beginning, which would later escalate into higher extortion payments. Early evidence indicates that the gang could have stolen between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 42 lakh of various victims. Although arrests of Rajneesh Bhargava have been made, the police are still investigating to find his associates who have been identified as Vikas Bhargava and Ravi Bhargava.

Also Read: Karnataka Shocker: 35-Year-Old Nurse Dies After Being Kicked In Private Parts For Refusing Sex In Sakleshpur; Accused Arrested

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Who Is Rajneesh Bhargava? Instagram ‘Love Guru’ Arrested For Luring Woman Into Nude Video Calls, Blackmailed Her For Money

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Who Is Rajneesh Bhargava? Instagram ‘Love Guru’ Arrested For Luring Woman Into Nude Video Calls, Blackmailed Her For Money
Who Is Rajneesh Bhargava? Instagram ‘Love Guru’ Arrested For Luring Woman Into Nude Video Calls, Blackmailed Her For Money
Who Is Rajneesh Bhargava? Instagram ‘Love Guru’ Arrested For Luring Woman Into Nude Video Calls, Blackmailed Her For Money
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