MET GALA 2026: Who Is Sudha Reddy? From $15M Necklace To Manish Malhotra’s Custom ‘Tree Of Life’ Outfit, Here’s How This Indian Billionaire Grabbed The Spotlight

Sudha Reddy took the world by storm during her appearance at the Met Gala 2026, not only did she draw attention through her presence, but also through the story she brought with her onto the red carpet. Sudha is from Hyderabad, where she works as a businesswoman and philanthropist; she has recently become quite a regular fixture at the Met Gala and this was her third time attending the event. Sudha’s unique look at this year’s event incorporated a fusion of her South Indian heritage with high fashion, where she wore an outfit that represented art, culture, and identity including a beautiful gown with over $15 million (about Rs 140 crore) in jewellery. Sudha’s look was glamorous, but also displayed India’s craftsmanship on one of the biggest fashion stages in the world.

Sudha Reddy: A cultural identity rooted in Hyderabad and Indian craftsmanship

As per reports, Sudha Reddy made it clear that her inspiration came from her roots. Speaking about her look, she said, “Hyderabad is my foundation, and this ensemble is a translation of that cultural identity into a language that is both global and deeply personal. Indian craftsmanship isn’t a legacy confined to history but a living, breathing art form.” The way in which she created her outfit was also fitting for the theme of this year’s Met Gala, “Fashion is Art,” in that it brought together the combination of traditional craftsmanship and modern design elements into one complete, cohesive unit, creating something unique to both the global fashion trend and to her heritage.

Sudha Reddy: The Manish Malhotra gown inspired by ‘Tree of Life’

According to reports, Sudha Reddy’s evening gown was created exclusively for her by designer Manish Malhotra and has his distinctive design of a swirl dress. This particular gown is made from a luxurious royal blue velvet, features a corseted upper part as its central structure, and is set off by gold zardozi and metallic accents. Additionally, Sudha’s dress has an extravagant seven-meter train giving it a majestic and stunning effect at full length. The theme for her entire look was originally conceived around the “Tree of Life,” which denotes growth and the interrelatedness of everything within the universe; hence, her dress was transformed into an illustrative story rather than just clothing.

Sudha Reddy: Kalamkari art, motifs and intricate detailing in her outfit

Sudha Reddy’s attire drew from the technique of Kalamkari, specifically Machilipatnam Kalamkari, one of India’s oldest textile traditions which incorporates the notion of telling a story through fabric. The upper part of the gown is embellished with a delicate Palapitta motif created through intricate marodi embroidery. The long train is embroidered with peacock motifs which introduce movement and richness to the overall appearance of this garment. The back of the gown has a sculpture made of brass, copper and silver, resembling a vine which wraps around the Kalpavriksha at its base, providing an overall museum-like appearance to the ensemble.

Sudha Reddy: 3,400 hours of craftsmanship and 90 artisans behind the look

Sudha Reddy’s appearance was not just due to her outfit but to the amount of work that has gone into producing this ensemble. Reports indicate that over 3,400 hours were spent on this ensemble, which was made possible by the efforts of more than 90 artisans. It is not merely an outfit but a piece of living art that represents the culture and craftsmanship of India through the masterful skills of traditional artisan craftsmen who are being given opportunities to show off their talents on a world stage.

Sudha Reddy: The $15 million jewellery that stole the spotlight

The jewellery choice for her was significant and one of the most talked-about aspects of her appearance. The focal point of her jewelry was a magnificent antique Victorian-style necklace, featuring delicate floral clusters made of triangular and pear-shaped rose-cut diamonds. Anchoring the necklace was a 550-carat deep violet blue tanzanite (the Queen of Merelani) from Tanzania’s Merelani Hills. Additionally, she had a 23-carat yellow diamond ring and a 30-carat rose-cut polki diamond ring (both from Rajasthan) to complete her ensemble. The total estimated value of the jewellery was $15 million.

Sudha Reddy: Styling, beauty choices and finishing touches

The accessories she added are equally impressive, including a custom-made clutch from Manish Malhotra that has been designed using zardozi embroidery and deeper shades of gold in its tassels. Her choice in make-up for this event included minimal contouring of the face, soft but defined contours around the eyes and refined brows. The sleek low ponytail also provided a sophisticated touch while helping keep the look from becoming too overpowering to her outfit. The gold chrome French tips complemented the overall look by providing a polished finish to her ensemble while bringing the attention to both her outfit and the jewellery she wore.

Sudha Reddy: Indian celebrities shine alongside her at Met Gala 2026

The event was attended by Sudha Reddy and numerous other Indian personalities. This was Karan Johar’s first time attending the Met Gala. Royal siblings from Jaipur, Gauravi Kumari and Sawai Padmanabh Singh, were also present at the event. There were many familiar faces at this year’s global fashion event, including Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla and Manish Malhotra, showing a large Indian presence at this year’s Met Gala.

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