Did Alia Bhatt Attend MET GALA 2026? AI Images Of Bollywood Star Perfectly Matching The Costume Art’ Theme Fool The Internet, Loyal Fans Say, ‘Still Making Waves’

ALIA BHATT MET GALA 2026: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has been at the Met Gala twice. In 2023, she made her debut at the gala and in 2024, she walked the red carpet. Although there was a buzz on social media that she could attend this year, the actress didn’t. But, a couple of pictures of her are going viral on social media, claiming to be her appearance at the Met Gala 2026. The pictures were published on X (Twitter), and the fan account of the actress wrote: Alia Bhatt attends the Met Gala 2026 (sic). But, the truth behind the pictures is that they are AI-generated.

How did the Internet react to Alia Bhatt’s AI Images?

Reacting to the viral AI Image, fans flooded to X platform where one user stated, “The numbers. Alia Bhatt is making waves even without attending the event.” The next one shared, “I do like this! But she has the personality of a wallflower.”

Another person added, “Ignore the post, it’s AI made…Alia Bhatt didn’t attend Met Gala 2026. Apologies.” And, one concluded, “I thought it’s real and she actually looked flawless but then came to know it’s AI.”

When did Alia Bhatt attend the Met Gala?

The Bhramastra star made her debut appearance at the Met Gala in 2023 in a pearl-covered Prabal Gurung gown and returned in 2024 in a custom Sabyasachi sari. She did not attend the 2026 event because of her other engagements.

What are Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movies?

The starlet has some big projects coming up. She’ll be starring in Alpha, which is set to release this July. Then there’s Love & War, where she teams up with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal; that one hits theatres in January next year.

On top of that, rumours are swirling that Alia will appear in a cameo for Tumbbad 2, reportedly shooting for it this month. There’s also talk about her taking the lead in the Hindi remake of the psychological thriller The Housemaid, but honestly, nothing’s been confirmed for either film yet.

What do you need to know about the Met Gala 2026?

About the Met Gala 2026, Beyoncé co-chaired the event, joining Nicole Kidman, Venue Williams, and Anna Wintour. The gala host committee is led by Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz, and it’s packed with big names like Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, Lisa, Chloe Malle (who’s now heading Vogue U.S. editorial), Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Lauren Wasser, Anna Weyant, A’ja Wilson, and Yseult.

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