DC vs CSK Match Prediction: Who Will Win The Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings At Arun Jaitley Stadium | IPL 2026 Today Match

DC vs CSK Match Prediction: It is the 48th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) meet at Arun Jaitley Stadium. DC’s IPL 2026 campaign has been uneven so far. They have only won four of their nine meetings thus far, while they have lost five. On the IPL 2026 points table, the Axar Patel-led team is currently ranked seventh. CSK, on the other side, had a terrible start to the season but has since produced a fantastic tournament return. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side has won three of their previous five games, including a convincing triumph over the bitter rivals, the Mumbai Indians. However, Delhi Capitals start as slight favourites in DC vs CSK Match Prediction.

DC vs CSK: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Pitch Report

At New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, teams batting first have typically had a good time. The way games have performed at the location, with the first innings total average about 178 this season, is evidence that the surfaces provide a balanced track and that the bowlers receive a respectable amount of support. Here, spinners are probably going to win. Any sum over 200 is deemed defendable.

DC vs CSK: Predicted Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals (DC) Predicted Playing XI: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (C), Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Kyle Jamieson; Impact Player: Abhishek Porel

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Predicted Playing XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad; Impact Player: Mukesh Choudhary

DC vs CSK, IPL 2026: Match Information

Match Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 48 Date Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time 7:30 PM IST Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Live Streaming JioHotstar TV Broadcast Star Sports Network

DC vs CSK Toss Prediction: How Will Toss Impact Today’s IPL 2026 Match?

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, and the toss tonight could play a huge role. In night games in IPL 2026, defending targets has not been easy. Tonight, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, the toss could have a huge impact. The team winning the toss will be inclined to bowl first, as even some of the biggest totals can be chased.

DC vs CSK Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Today in IPL 2026?

The Delhi Capitals, playing at home, will be slight favourites to win tonight’s IPL 2026 clash. The Axar Patel-led side comes into this clash with a win over the Rajasthan Royals in their previous game. However, in their last two games at home, it has not been an easy ride for the Capitals. They have been bowled out for 75 by RCB once while not being able to defend a score of 264 against PBKS.

DC vs CSK Winner Prediction, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals (DC)

DC vs CSK Match Prediction: Delhi Capitals Last Five Matches

Match Date Opponent Venue Result Score / Margin May 1, 2026 Rajasthan Royals Jaipur Win RR: 225/6, DC: 226/3 (Won by 7 wickets) Apr 27, 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi Loss DC: 75, RCB: 77/1 (Lost by 9 wickets) Apr 25, 2026 Punjab Kings Delhi Loss DC: 264/2, PBKS: 265/4 (Lost by 6 wickets) Apr 21, 2026 Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad Loss SRH: 242/2, DC: 195/9 (Lost by 47 runs) Apr 18, 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru Win RCB: 175/8, DC: 179/4 (Won by 6 wickets)

DC vs CSK Match Prediction: Chennai Super Kings Last Five Matches

Date Opponent Venue Result Score / Margin May 2, 2026 Mumbai Indians Chennai Win MI: 159/7, CSK: 160/2 (Won by 8 wickets) Apr 26, 2026 Gujarat Titans Chennai Loss CSK: 158/7, GT: 162/2 (Lost by 8 wickets) Apr 23, 2026 Mumbai Indians Mumbai Win CSK: 207/6, MI: 104 (Won by 103 runs) Apr 18, 2026 Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad Loss SRH: 194/9, CSK: 184/8 (Lost by 10 runs) Apr 14, 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Win CSK: 192/5, KKR: 160/7 (Won by 32 runs)

Also Read: DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Live Sreaming, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 48 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices