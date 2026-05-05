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Home > Sports News > DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Live Sreaming, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 48 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Live Sreaming, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 48 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

IPL 2026 DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction (5 May 2026): Delhi Capitals take on Chennai Super Kings in match no. 48 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, in what promises to be a vital encounter. Check fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report, and top captain and vice-captain picks for today’s DC vs CSK IPL 2026 clash on NewsX.

KL Rahul and Sanju Samson in frame. Image Credit: ANI
KL Rahul and Sanju Samson in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 15:26 IST

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DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Live Sreaming, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 48 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals (DC) will turn host as they face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Arun Jaitley Stadium. In their most recent game, DC defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets thanks to an outstanding performance. Rajasthan scored an incredible 225 runs while batting first. But Delhi’s outstanding batting performance allowed them to easily chase the score in 19.1 overs. In the meantime, CSK defeated the Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in their most recent match thanks to a great performance. Mumbai scored 159 runs while batting first. Chennai responded by chasing the target in 18.1 overs.

DC vs CSK Pitch Report and Stats

Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium’s pitch is renowned for being a batting-friendly surface. Early in the game, hitters can play their shots freely and score good runs since the wicket is level and hard. Spinners can, however, receive some support in the middle overs as the game goes on. Batters have plenty of chances to score thanks to the quick outfield and comparatively small boundaries. This venue has an average first-innings score of almost 173, suggesting the possibility of a high-scoring game.

DC vs CSK Head-to-Head Records

Category Delhi Capitals (DC) Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Matches Played 32 32
Won 12 20
Wins At Arun Jaitley Stadium 2 6
Last Five Matches 2 Wins, 3 Losses 3 Wins, 2 Losses
Lost 20 12
No Result 0 0

DC vs CSK Predicted Playing XIs & Impact Players

Delhi Capitals (DC): KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (C), Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Kyle Jamieson

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Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad

DC vs LSG Impact Players: DC will likely use Abhishek Porel, while CSK could continue with Mukesh Choudhary as the impact player.

DC vs CSK Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

  • KL Rahul: He has amassed 433 runs at an outstanding average of 54.13 and a scorching strike rate of 185.83 while playing for the Delhi Capitals (DC), with a maximum score of 152*. 

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad: He has amassed 245 runs in nine games as the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) opener while maintaining a 35.00 average and a 125.64 strike rate. His best score was 74*, and he is gradually regaining his form. 

DC vs CSK Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Safe Picks:

Captain: KL Rahul – KL Rahul has been playing well lately. In the last ten games, he has scored 468 runs, including an outstanding 75 runs in the last game. 

Vice-Captain: Sanju Samson – In IPL 2026, Sanju Samson has scored 315 runs at an incredible strike rate of 167. 

Differential/Risky Picks:

Captain: Pathum Nissanka – Pathum Nissanka has done well in IPL 2026. In the last eight games, he has amassed 209 runs with a strike rate of 159. 

Vice-Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad – In IPL 2026, he has amassed 245 runs at a strike rate of 125.

DC vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul (C), Sanju Samson (vc)

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Jamie Overton

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad

DC vs CSK, IPL 2026 (5 May 2026): Live Streaming and TV Channel Details

Fans can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings clash from IPL 2026 at Star Sports channel. The DC vs CSK clash can be live streamed on JioHotstar app.

Also Read: DC vs CSK Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today’s IPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? CSK Coach Provides Big Update

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DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Live Sreaming, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 48 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Live Sreaming, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 48 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
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