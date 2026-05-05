DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Live Sreaming, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 48 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals (DC) will turn host as they face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Arun Jaitley Stadium. In their most recent game, DC defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets thanks to an outstanding performance. Rajasthan scored an incredible 225 runs while batting first. But Delhi’s outstanding batting performance allowed them to easily chase the score in 19.1 overs. In the meantime, CSK defeated the Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in their most recent match thanks to a great performance. Mumbai scored 159 runs while batting first. Chennai responded by chasing the target in 18.1 overs.
DC vs CSK Pitch Report and Stats
Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium’s pitch is renowned for being a batting-friendly surface. Early in the game, hitters can play their shots freely and score good runs since the wicket is level and hard. Spinners can, however, receive some support in the middle overs as the game goes on. Batters have plenty of chances to score thanks to the quick outfield and comparatively small boundaries. This venue has an average first-innings score of almost 173, suggesting the possibility of a high-scoring game.
DC vs CSK Head-to-Head Records
|Category
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|Matches Played
|32
|32
|Won
|12
|20
|Wins At Arun Jaitley Stadium
|2
|6
|Last Five Matches
|2 Wins, 3 Losses
|3 Wins, 2 Losses
|Lost
|20
|12
|No Result
|0
|0
DC vs CSK Predicted Playing XIs & Impact Players
Delhi Capitals (DC): KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (C), Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Kyle Jamieson
Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad
DC vs LSG Impact Players: DC will likely use Abhishek Porel, while CSK could continue with Mukesh Choudhary as the impact player.
DC vs CSK Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)
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KL Rahul: He has amassed 433 runs at an outstanding average of 54.13 and a scorching strike rate of 185.83 while playing for the Delhi Capitals (DC), with a maximum score of 152*.
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Ruturaj Gaikwad: He has amassed 245 runs in nine games as the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) opener while maintaining a 35.00 average and a 125.64 strike rate. His best score was 74*, and he is gradually regaining his form.
DC vs CSK Captain & Vice-Captain Choices
Safe Picks:
Captain: KL Rahul – KL Rahul has been playing well lately. In the last ten games, he has scored 468 runs, including an outstanding 75 runs in the last game.
Vice-Captain: Sanju Samson – In IPL 2026, Sanju Samson has scored 315 runs at an incredible strike rate of 167.
Differential/Risky Picks:
Captain: Pathum Nissanka – Pathum Nissanka has done well in IPL 2026. In the last eight games, he has amassed 209 runs with a strike rate of 159.
Vice-Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad – In IPL 2026, he has amassed 245 runs at a strike rate of 125.
DC vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion
Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul (C), Sanju Samson (vc)
Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis
All-rounders: Axar Patel, Jamie Overton
Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad
DC vs CSK, IPL 2026 (5 May 2026): Live Streaming and TV Channel Details
Fans can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings clash from IPL 2026 at Star Sports channel. The DC vs CSK clash can be live streamed on JioHotstar app.
Also Read: DC vs CSK Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today’s IPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? CSK Coach Provides Big Update
Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.