IPL 2026: Is Jasprit Bumrah the Real Reason Behind Mumbai Indians’ Poor Performance This Season? Sunil Gavaskar Calls Him ‘Unacceptable’

IPL 2026 News: Mumbai Indians snapped their three-match losing streak with an emphatic win over Lucknow Super Giants in Match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Monday. It took a special effort from veteran Rohit Sharma and in-form Ryan Rickelton, who combined brilliantly to chase down a daunting 229-run target with eight balls to spare.

Despite the win, MI still have major concerns, most notably the form of their bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri have questioned his approach, while former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has even suggested a break to help Bumrah rediscover his rhythm.

Not long ago, Bumrah was dominating during the T20 World Cup 2026, finishing with 14 wickets—joint-highest alongside Varun Chakaravarthy. He saved his best for the final, producing a sensational spell of 4/15 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, his career-best figures in T20 internationals. However, in IPL 2026, Bumrah has looked a pale shadow of himself in the world’s richest T20 league.

Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2026 So Far (MI vs LSG – 4 May 2026)

Mumbai Indians are languishing in ninth place on the IPL 2026 points table, with just three wins in 10 matches. A major reason behind this slump has been Bumrah’s poor form.

The 32-year-old has picked up only three wickets in 10 matches at a staggering average of 109.66 and a strike rate of 74. In the match against LSG, Bumrah went wicketless, conceding 45 runs in four overs—making it one of his worst IPL seasons.

Sunil Gavaskar Slams ‘Unacceptable’ Jasprit Bumrah

It’s not just the lack of wickets hurting Bumrah and MI, but also his discipline. The pacer has bowled eight no-balls in IPL 2026 so far—three of them in the match against LSG, including two in a single over.

Ironically, two of those no-balls resulted in wickets of LSG batter Himmat Singh, but both were ruled invalid as Bumrah had overstepped.

Gavaskar didn’t hold back:

“Do not tell me again that Bumrah has bowled a no-ball. That is not acceptable. You are a professional cricketer—it is not acceptable. Wides, yes, I understand, but no-balls, no.”

When Bumrah bowled consecutive no-balls in the 14th over, cameras cut to MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene and bowling coach Lasith Malinga, both looking visibly concerned.

As the focus stayed on Malinga, Gavaskar remarked,

“Yes, bowling coach — this is a big one.”

IPL 2026: Should Jasprit Bumrah Be Rested by MI Amid Workload Concerns?

Bumrah’s packed schedule—joining MI immediately after the T20 World Cup 2026—has raised serious workload concerns.

Sanjay Bangar suggested a candid conversation:

“The management needs to ask him honestly—are you feeling 100%? Do you want to take a break for a game or two?”

A short break could help Bumrah reset both physically and mentally before returning sharper for the business end of IPL 2026.