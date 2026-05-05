Indian Oil Q4 On The Horizon: Will Earnings Impress And Dividends Follow? May 18 In Focus

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Indian Oil Q4 On The Horizon: Will Earnings Impress And Dividends Follow? May 18 In Focus

Indian Oil Q4 On The Horizon: Will Earnings Impress And Dividends Follow? May 18 In Focus

Indian Oil Q4 results on May 18 and Oil India’s board meet on May 13 put earnings and dividends in focus, while stock performance, compliance, and investor sentiment remain key highlights.

Indian Oil Q4 Results
Indian Oil Q4 Results

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-05 17:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Indian Oil Q4 On The Horizon: Will Earnings Impress And Dividends Follow? May 18 In Focus

Indian Oil Q4 Results: So, readers, mark your calendars, circle May 18. Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) is set to announce its Q4 and full-year FY26 results, and there’s quite a bit riding on it. The company has said its board will meet to approve both standalone and consolidated numbers for the year ended March 31, 2026.

But here’s the catch, beyond the results, there’s another detail investors will be watching closely: the possibility of a final dividend. For many shareholders, that’s just as important as the earnings themselves.

And given the current backdrop of rising oil prices and global uncertainty, IOCL’s performance could offer a clearer picture of how the oil sector is holding up. Whether it’s a strong finish or a mixed outcome, one thing’s certain, this is a date market enthusiasts won’t want to miss.

You Might Be Interested In

Trading Window Closure And Compliance At Indian Oil

We can take it like this, think of this as Indian Oil hitting the “pause” button for insiders. According to the news, the company has shut down its trading window from April 1 to May 20, 2026. This means those with access to sensitive information will not be able to trade in the company’s stocks during this particular period. This safeguards sensitive information and ensures transparent transactions. It’s a standard move, but an important one, designed to keep things fair ahead of earnings.

Indian Oil had already given a heads-up about this in March, sticking to the rulebook and ensuring there’s no room for advantage based on unpublished information. For investors, it’s a small but reassuring signal that governance and compliance are firmly in place.

Oil India Board Meet: Earnings on Table, Dividend in Focus

  • Date to Watch: May 13, 2026
  • What’s Happening: Board meeting to review financial performance
  • Key Agenda:
    • Audited standalone results (Q4 & FY26)
    • Audited consolidated results (Q4 & FY26)
  • Period Covered: Quarter and year ended March 31, 2026
  • Investor Focus: Possible final dividend for FY26

Indian Oil: Share Price Trends And Q3 FY26 Performance At A Glance

Section Details
Indian Oil Share Price ₹142.29 (up 0.02%) on NSE as of 2:13 PM, May 5
Market Capitalisation ₹2,00,931.10 crore
52-Week High ₹188.96 (Feb 27, 2026)
52-Week Low ₹130.22 (Apr 2, 2026)
Stock Trend Volatile over the past year
Q3 FY26 Profit (PAT) ₹12,125.86 crore (up 321.98% YoY)
Q3 FY25 Profit (PAT) ₹2,873.53 crore
Revenue (Q3 FY26) ₹2,31,769.04 crore (up 6.97% YoY)
Performance Insight Strong profit growth, steady revenue despite global challenges

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Sensex Slips Over 200 Points Midday; What Are The

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Indian Oil Q4 resultsIOCL dividend FY26Oil India board meetingPSU oil stocks India

RELATED News

Mahindra & Mahindra FY26 Profit Jumps 35% to ₹17,099 Cr; Declares ₹33 Final Dividend Per Share

Stock Market Today: Sensex Slips Over 200 Points Midday; What Are The Reasons Behind Today’s All-Red Mood On Dalal Street?

Chinmay Rathee’s Synapse Order – India’s First Original Light Novel Series Expands with New Prequel Release

USD vs INR: Rupee Falls 20 Paise To Record Low Of 95.43 Amid Gulf Tensions And Oil Surge

Patriots Get First Look: ‘Match Fixing’ Trends on JioHotstar Amid IPL Buzz

LATEST NEWS

I Won’t Quit: Mamata Banerjee Loses Bengal Polls But Refuses To Resign | What Happens Now?

SRMJEEE Result 2026 Declared at srmist.edu.in: Check Phase 1 Scorecard Direct Link and Steps to Download

Mumbai City vs East Bengal ISL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: When And Where to Watch MCFC vs EBFC Live Match?

Watch Viral Video: Man Brutally Assaults Woman In Mumbai’s Malvani As Bystanders Remain Silent; Accused Flees

MET GALA 2026: Who Is Sudha Reddy? From $15M Necklace To Manish Malhotra’s Custom ‘Tree Of Life’ Outfit, Here’s How This Indian Billionaire Grabbed The Spotlight

IPL 2026: Is Jasprit Bumrah the Real Reason Behind Mumbai Indians’ Poor Performance This Season? Sunil Gavaskar Calls Him ‘Unacceptable’

UPSSSC Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Selection Process and Last Date to Apply Online

Huawei Nova 16 Series: Upgraded Kirin Chipset, Massive Battery, And New Colours — Check Specs And Launch Timeline

6 ‘Kachha-Baniyan’ Gang Members Arrested After Gunfight in South Delhi Forest; Used Hawker Disguise to Target Homes

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2026 Expected Shortly at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Result Date, Latest Updates, Steps and How to Download Scorecard

Indian Oil Q4 On The Horizon: Will Earnings Impress And Dividends Follow? May 18 In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indian Oil Q4 On The Horizon: Will Earnings Impress And Dividends Follow? May 18 In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indian Oil Q4 On The Horizon: Will Earnings Impress And Dividends Follow? May 18 In Focus
Indian Oil Q4 On The Horizon: Will Earnings Impress And Dividends Follow? May 18 In Focus
Indian Oil Q4 On The Horizon: Will Earnings Impress And Dividends Follow? May 18 In Focus
Indian Oil Q4 On The Horizon: Will Earnings Impress And Dividends Follow? May 18 In Focus

QUICK LINKS