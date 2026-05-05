Indian Oil Q4 On The Horizon: Will Earnings Impress And Dividends Follow? May 18 In Focus

Indian Oil Q4 Results: So, readers, mark your calendars, circle May 18. Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) is set to announce its Q4 and full-year FY26 results, and there’s quite a bit riding on it. The company has said its board will meet to approve both standalone and consolidated numbers for the year ended March 31, 2026.

But here’s the catch, beyond the results, there’s another detail investors will be watching closely: the possibility of a final dividend. For many shareholders, that’s just as important as the earnings themselves.

And given the current backdrop of rising oil prices and global uncertainty, IOCL’s performance could offer a clearer picture of how the oil sector is holding up. Whether it’s a strong finish or a mixed outcome, one thing’s certain, this is a date market enthusiasts won’t want to miss.

Trading Window Closure And Compliance At Indian Oil

We can take it like this, think of this as Indian Oil hitting the “pause” button for insiders. According to the news, the company has shut down its trading window from April 1 to May 20, 2026. This means those with access to sensitive information will not be able to trade in the company’s stocks during this particular period. This safeguards sensitive information and ensures transparent transactions. It’s a standard move, but an important one, designed to keep things fair ahead of earnings.

Indian Oil had already given a heads-up about this in March, sticking to the rulebook and ensuring there’s no room for advantage based on unpublished information. For investors, it’s a small but reassuring signal that governance and compliance are firmly in place.

Oil India Board Meet: Earnings on Table, Dividend in Focus

Date to Watch: May 13, 2026

May 13, 2026 What’s Happening: Board meeting to review financial performance

Board meeting to review financial performance Key Agenda: Audited standalone results (Q4 & FY26) Audited consolidated results (Q4 & FY26)

Period Covered: Quarter and year ended March 31, 2026

Quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 Investor Focus: Possible final dividend for FY26

Indian Oil: Share Price Trends And Q3 FY26 Performance At A Glance

Section Details Indian Oil Share Price ₹142.29 (up 0.02%) on NSE as of 2:13 PM, May 5 Market Capitalisation ₹2,00,931.10 crore 52-Week High ₹188.96 (Feb 27, 2026) 52-Week Low ₹130.22 (Apr 2, 2026) Stock Trend Volatile over the past year Q3 FY26 Profit (PAT) ₹12,125.86 crore (up 321.98% YoY) Q3 FY25 Profit (PAT) ₹2,873.53 crore Revenue (Q3 FY26) ₹2,31,769.04 crore (up 6.97% YoY) Performance Insight Strong profit growth, steady revenue despite global challenges

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