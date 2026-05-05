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Home > Sports News > DC vs CSK, Delhi Weather Today (5 May): IMD Forecast, AQI, Temperature, Rain Chances & Pitch Conditions at Arun Jaitley Stadium

DC vs CSK, Delhi Weather Today (5 May): IMD Forecast, AQI, Temperature, Rain Chances & Pitch Conditions at Arun Jaitley Stadium

DC vs CSK Weather Update: Delhi weather could play a crucial role in Match 48 of IPL 2026 as Delhi Capitals face Chennai Super Kings at Arun Jaitley Stadium, with a playoff spot at stake for both teams. IMD has forecast light rain, thunderstorms, and cloudy skies, raising the possibility of interruptions. Pitch conditions and DLS rules could heavily influence toss decisions and the overall outcome.

Delhi weather comes under spotlight before DC vs CSK clash. Image Credit: X/@DelhiCapitals
Delhi weather comes under spotlight before DC vs CSK clash. Image Credit: X/@DelhiCapitals

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 17:59 IST

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DC vs CSK, Delhi Weather Today (5 May): IMD Forecast, AQI, Temperature, Rain Chances & Pitch Conditions at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Delhi Weather: It has been a week of rainstorms in the national capital, and with the Delhi Capitals (DC) hosting the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tonight, questions around the weather in Delhi NCR loom around the clash. Both DC and CSK come into this game on the back of a win; however, that does not mean that they will take this encounter any lightly. Given their respective positions on the IPL 2026 points table, the Capitals and the Super Kings would want to walk away with a win to stay in the race to the playoffs. Meanwhile, rain could potentially play a spoilsport at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Here is a look at the Delhi weather conditions and how they could impact tonight’s IPL 2026 match.

Delhi Weather Today 5 May: Temperature & Conditions at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Delhi is predicted to have further showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, following previous periods of rain this week. Cloudy sky with light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are predicted for today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The capital city is expected to have cloudy skies, light rain, and thunderstorms today afternoon and evening, according to IMD. The IMD predicts that the highest temperature will be in the range of 31 to 33 degrees Celsius. 

DC vs CSK Weather Report: Rain Chances & Match Interruption Possibility

Currently, the Delhi weather forecasts do not show much possibility of rain at Arun Jaitley Stadium during the DC vs CSK clash. However, there is a possibility that an odd shower impacts the clash and even interrupts the game. The current weather prediction from IMD is that there is a possibility of very light to light rain or a drizzle in New Delhi, where the Arun Jaitley Stadium is located. If the match is going on and there is a spell of very light rain, we could see the players playing through it. Meanwhile, if the rain gets heavier, the umpires could stop the game and the covers will be brought on. 

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Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report: How Conditions Will Impact the Match

In cricket, thanks to the concept of open stadiums, the weather can have a huge impact on matches. Tonight, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, as the Delhi Capitals and the Chennai Super Kings take the field, we could see some rain interrupting the clash. If the rain spell goes beyond a stipulated period of time, then overs could be lost from the game, and the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method could come into play. If this happens, teams batting second have historically had advantages. 

Humidity, Dew Factor & Wind Speed: Key Weather Factors for DC vs CSK

Apart from rain, there are other weather metrics on which the players, coaches, and the overall team management, including the analysts, keep an eye. These factors include the coverage of cloud, humidity, wind speed and direction, and the dew. Heavy cloud coverage can help the faster bowlers generate some movement or swing in the air. Meanwhile, wind speed and direction affect both batters and the bowlers. For instance, a fast bowler running into the wind would find it hard to bowl fast. Meanwhile, the batters in the DC vs CSK game would want to hit their sixes with the direction of the wind and play along the ground when playing against the wind direction. Moreover, dew could make a huge difference in the DC vs CSK clash as the team bowling second could find it hard to maintain a grip on the ball.

DC vs CSK Toss Impact: How Delhi Weather Can Impact Team Strategy

The weather conditions, like it does for the overall game of cricket, have a huge impact on the toss. At Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight, the DC vs CSK toss could be highly impacted by the Delhi weather. With the possibility of rain, teams often chose to bowl first if they won the toss, even if history or pitch conditions may suggest otherwise. In shortened games because of rain or any other reason, teams batting second have a huge advantage as their target could change depending on the overs lost. Meanwhile, even if the rain occurs in the first innings and overs are lost, the team batting first has no idea what the adjusted target could be for their opponent. 

Also Read: DC vs CSK: Will MS Dhoni Play IPL Today Match? Spencer Johnson Debut on Cards — Check Predicted Playing XIs, Delhi Weather, Pitch Report, Head-to-Head

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Tags: Arun Jaitley Stadiumchennai super kingscskDCDC vs CSKdelhiDelhi Capitalsdelhi weatherIPL 2026

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DC vs CSK, Delhi Weather Today (5 May): IMD Forecast, AQI, Temperature, Rain Chances & Pitch Conditions at Arun Jaitley Stadium

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DC vs CSK, Delhi Weather Today (5 May): IMD Forecast, AQI, Temperature, Rain Chances & Pitch Conditions at Arun Jaitley Stadium
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DC vs CSK, Delhi Weather Today (5 May): IMD Forecast, AQI, Temperature, Rain Chances & Pitch Conditions at Arun Jaitley Stadium
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