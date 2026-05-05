Why Dwayne Johnson Wore A Skirt To Met Gala And What It Says About Masculinity?

Met Gala 2026: Once again, the Met Gala 2026 made it clear that it is more than just celebrity fashion. It has become a global cultural discussion. This year, with the theme “Costume Art” and a dress code focused on “Fashion Is Art,” the red carpet became the Met’s creative playground. It blurred the line between couture and conceptual expression, and celebrities didn’t just wear clothes but embodied ideas, identities and artistic statements. But as always, beyond the extravaganza, the internet’s reaction was divided. As people marvelled at the wild expressions of creativity, some questioned if the event was still authentic or merely a multi-billion dollar commercial. In the middle of all this, one look stood out for not just breaking barriers but for putting the spotlight on a deeper issue. Why Dwayne Johnson wore a skirt.

Why Did Dwayne Johnson Wear A Skirt To The Met Gala?

His outfit was not just randomly chosen but a deliberate cultural representation. The actor donned a black mohair tailcoat with a pleated skirt as part of his Polynesian heritage. A man wearing a skirt is very common to Pacific Islanders. It is said to be a norm for men to wear wraparound skirts like the “lavalava,” which symbolises identity, tradition and pride.

In an interview, Johnson was quick to point out that the choice of his outfit is a very personal one. He explained that in his culture, “the most masculine men wear skirts”. This, of course, shuns the Western notion of masculinity that is tied to the male wardrobe. By wearing it to the world’s biggest fashion event, he transformed it into a tribute to his roots.

Johnson’s outfit challenged the traditional, Western perceptions of masculinity. In these societies, masculinity has often been defined by a narrow set of values toughness, dominance, and, arguably, clothes suits and trousers. Johnson shattered these preconceptions by boldly donning his skirt, expanding the bounds.

It’s a message in line with his previously expressed thoughts on what is “real masculinity.” At various industry conferences, he has frequently noted that lifting other people, especially women, is “true strength.” And there’s something refreshing about redefining masculinity to be less exclusive. (And, OK, maybe less restrictive as well.) His Met Gala fit, then, was more than just a fashion statement. It was a moving, living illustration of shifting gender roles.

What did social media users think of his fit?

Much like any other Met moment, social media was quick to respond many users lauded Johnson for embracing his roots and using his platform to challenge outdated norms. Fans have described the look as bold, meaningful, and refreshing in a sea of uninspired outfits from designers running out of ideas.

ALSO READ: MET GALA 2026: Who Is Sudha Reddy? From $15M Necklace To Manish Malhotra’s Custom ‘Tree Of Life’ Outfit, Here’s How This Indian Billionaire Grabbed The Spotlight