Why Dwayne Johnson Wore A Skirt To Met Gala And What It Says About Masculinity?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today latest Met Gala news tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today latest Met Gala news tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today latest Met Gala news tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today latest Met Gala news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today latest Met Gala news tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today latest Met Gala news tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today latest Met Gala news tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today latest Met Gala news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Why Dwayne Johnson Wore A Skirt To Met Gala And What It Says About Masculinity?

Why Dwayne Johnson Wore A Skirt To Met Gala And What It Says About Masculinity?

Dwayne Johnson wore a skirt at Met Gala 2026, celebrating Polynesian culture and redefining masculinity beyond Western norms.

Dwayne Johnson wore a skirt at Met Gala 2026. (Photo: X/@OliLondonTV)
Dwayne Johnson wore a skirt at Met Gala 2026. (Photo: X/@OliLondonTV)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-05 18:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Dwayne Johnson Wore A Skirt To Met Gala And What It Says About Masculinity?

Met Gala 2026: Once again, the Met Gala 2026 made it clear that it is more than just celebrity fashion. It has become a global cultural discussion. This year, with the theme “Costume Art” and a dress code focused on “Fashion Is Art,” the red carpet became the Met’s creative playground. It blurred the line between couture and conceptual expression, and celebrities didn’t just wear clothes but embodied ideas, identities and artistic statements. But as always, beyond the extravaganza, the internet’s reaction was divided. As people marvelled at the wild expressions of creativity, some questioned if the event was still authentic or merely a multi-billion dollar commercial. In the middle of all this, one look stood out for not just breaking barriers but for putting the spotlight on a deeper issue. Why Dwayne Johnson wore a skirt.

Why Did Dwayne Johnson Wear A Skirt To The Met Gala?

His outfit was not just randomly chosen but a deliberate cultural representation. The actor donned a black mohair tailcoat with a pleated skirt as part of his Polynesian heritage. A man wearing a skirt is very common to Pacific Islanders. It is said to be a norm for men to wear wraparound skirts like the “lavalava,” which symbolises identity, tradition and pride.

In an interview, Johnson was quick to point out that the choice of his outfit is a very personal one. He explained that in his culture, “the most masculine men wear skirts”. This, of course, shuns the Western notion of masculinity that is tied to the male wardrobe. By wearing it to the world’s biggest fashion event, he transformed it into a tribute to his roots.

You Might Be Interested In

Johnson’s outfit challenged the traditional, Western perceptions of masculinity. In these societies, masculinity has often been defined by a narrow set of values toughness, dominance, and, arguably, clothes suits and trousers. Johnson shattered these preconceptions by boldly donning his skirt, expanding the bounds.

It’s a message in line with his previously expressed thoughts on what is “real masculinity.” At various industry conferences, he has frequently noted that lifting other people, especially women, is “true strength.” And there’s something refreshing about redefining masculinity to be less exclusive. (And, OK, maybe less restrictive as well.) His Met Gala fit, then, was more than just a fashion statement. It was a moving, living illustration of shifting gender roles.

What did social media users think of his fit?

Much like any other Met moment, social media was quick to respond many users lauded Johnson for embracing his roots and using his platform to challenge outdated norms. Fans have described the look as bold, meaningful, and refreshing in a sea of uninspired outfits from designers running out of ideas.

ALSO READ: MET GALA 2026: Who Is Sudha Reddy? From $15M Necklace To Manish Malhotra’s Custom ‘Tree Of Life’ Outfit, Here’s How This Indian Billionaire Grabbed The Spotlight

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Dwayne JohnsonDwayne Johnson Met GalaDwayne Johnson Met Gala 2026Met Gala 2026Met Gala 2026 news

RELATED News

Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjab Kings Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Spotted Walking Hand-In-Hand With Mystery Girlfriend | Viral Video

Met Gala 2026 Viral Videos: Chaos, Glamour And Unforgettable Fashion Moments Unleashed

Did Alia Bhatt Attend MET GALA 2026? AI Images Of Bollywood Star Perfectly Matching The Costume Art’ Theme Fool The Internet, Loyal Fans Say, ‘Still Making Waves’

From Faux Pas To Weird Outfits And Wardrobe Malfunctions, Met Gala 2026 Turns Meme Fest, Goes Viral, Breaks The Internet

‘Patriot’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Mammootty’s Thriller Holds Strong, Defies Mixed Reviews, Races Towards Rs 70 Crore Milestone Worldwide

LATEST NEWS

Sensex Falls 252 Points, Nifty Below 24,050; M&M Leads Gainers, ICICI Bank and Coal India Among Losers

Vijay To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu CM On May 7, Becomes State’s New ‘Jana Nayagan’

Why Iran Is Striking UAE Amid Ceasefire? All About Fujairah Attack That Injured 3 Indians

Dubai-Based Film Master Media Distribution LLC Honored at 3rd Abu Dhabi Film Festival

Top Digital PR Agencies in India (2026): Best Firms for Media Coverage, SEO and Brand Building

DC vs CSK, Delhi Weather Today (5 May): IMD Forecast, AQI, Temperature, Rain Chances & Pitch Conditions at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Range Rover Price Cut: Company Slashes Rates By Up To Rs 75 Lakh Ahead Of India-UK FTA

Who Is Anu Sharma, Indian software Engineer Goes Viral After Quitting Google For Palantir?

CUET UG 2026 Admit Card Released at cuet.nta.nic.in: Check Hall Ticket Direct Link and Steps to Download

Hantavirus Spread Sparks Covid-Like Fears As WHO Suspects Human-to-Human Transmission, Should You Be Worried?

Why Dwayne Johnson Wore A Skirt To Met Gala And What It Says About Masculinity?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Dwayne Johnson Wore A Skirt To Met Gala And What It Says About Masculinity?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Dwayne Johnson Wore A Skirt To Met Gala And What It Says About Masculinity?
Why Dwayne Johnson Wore A Skirt To Met Gala And What It Says About Masculinity?
Why Dwayne Johnson Wore A Skirt To Met Gala And What It Says About Masculinity?
Why Dwayne Johnson Wore A Skirt To Met Gala And What It Says About Masculinity?

QUICK LINKS