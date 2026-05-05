Why Iran Is Striking UAE Amid Ceasefire? All About Fujairah Attack That Injured 3 Indians

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today latest Met Gala news tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today latest Met Gala news tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today latest Met Gala news tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today latest Met Gala news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today latest Met Gala news tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today latest Met Gala news tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today latest Met Gala news tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today latest Met Gala news
LIVE TV
Home > Middle east > Why Iran Is Striking UAE Amid Ceasefire? All About Fujairah Attack That Injured 3 Indians

Why Iran Is Striking UAE Amid Ceasefire? All About Fujairah Attack That Injured 3 Indians

Iran launched missile and drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates, injuring three Indian nationals and damaging infrastructure in Fujairah.

Iran's attack on Fujairah killed three Indians (Images: X)
Iran's attack on Fujairah killed three Indians (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 18:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Iran Is Striking UAE Amid Ceasefire? All About Fujairah Attack That Injured 3 Indians

On May 4, a delicate cease-fire between Iran and the United States was put under a lot of pressure when Iran attacked UAE again. The cease-fire was established on April 8 after the US, Israel, and Iran had experienced nearly 40 days of hostile actions toward one another. This temporary cease-fire made the world look at this as an opportunity for peace and stability in the Middle East. Yet again, the hostilities have increased, which has generated a significant amount of response from the international community. In addition to the pressure being put on the cease-fire, there were days of escalation of verbal war threats and military preparations prior to this act of war by Iran. 

Three Indian nationals were injured in the Fujairah strike and India responded strongly

The UAE witnessed direct impact from the strikes when Iranian missiles and drones targeted key areas, including Fujairah. Three Indian nationals were injured in the attack, with one strike triggering a fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone. Reacting sharply, India condemned the incident. As per reports, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “The attack on Fujairah that resulted in injury to three Indian nationals is unacceptable.” It further added, “We call for immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians,” highlighting concerns over safety in the UAE.

Residents receive emergency alerts as missile threat unfolds on the evening of May 4

Tension gripped the UAE on Monday evening when residents received emergency alerts warning of a possible missile threat. As per reports, at exactly 4:59 pm, people across the country were told to stay indoors or move to safe locations until further notice. These alerts were the first in 26 days since the ceasefire came into effect on April 9. Over the next three and a half hours, authorities issued at least five alerts, guiding residents on when to take shelter and when it was safe, showing how serious the situation had become across the UAE.

You Might Be Interested In

UAE air defence intercepts missiles and drones as scale of attack becomes clear

The scale of the attack on the UAE became clearer as officials shared details of the interception efforts. Reports say that, during the first wave, four cruise missiles were detected, with three successfully shot down and the fourth falling into the sea. Overall, the UAE confirmed that its air defence systems engaged 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and four drones launched from Iran on May 4. These numbers add to a much larger pattern of attacks since February 28, bringing the total to 549 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles, and 2,260 drones, nearly 3,000 attempts, most of which were intercepted.

Fujairah zone hit as drones trigger fire and injure civilians on the ground

In Fujairah, one of the most critical incidents unfolded as Iranian drones targeted the Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ) in the UAE. The strike caused a fire at the site, leading to chaos and emergency response operations. Officials confirmed that three Indian nationals suffered moderate injuries in the incident. They were quickly taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Also Read: UAE Intercepts Iranian Missiles And UAVs Amid Rising Tensions; Iran Cautions Over Israel Alignment    

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Fujairah attackhome-hero-pos-2Iran US Waruae news

RELATED News

Watch: Tragic Mid-Air Fall Kills Thailand Parasailing Worker In Phuket, Boat Operator Faces Charges

Donald Trump Caught Sleeping At White House Event: Viral Video Shows POTUS ‘Dozing On His Feet’

Fact Check: Did Spirit Airlines Staff Perform Obscene Dance On Last Flight? Truth Behind Viral Video

Who Is Maegan Hall? US Cop Who Performed Oral Sex On Officers, Had Threesome In Shocking Scandal

China Fireworks Factory Burns In Flames: What’s Behind Deadly Fire That Killed 21 And Injured 61

LATEST NEWS

Vijay To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu CM On May 7, Becomes State’s New ‘Jana Nayagan’

Why Iran Is Striking UAE Amid Ceasefire? All About Fujairah Attack That Injured 3 Indians

Dubai-Based Film Master Media Distribution LLC Honored at 3rd Abu Dhabi Film Festival

Top Digital PR Agencies in India (2026): Best Firms for Media Coverage, SEO and Brand Building

DC vs CSK, Delhi Weather Today (5 May): IMD Forecast, AQI, Temperature, Rain Chances & Pitch Conditions at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Range Rover Price Cut: Company Slashes Rates By Up To Rs 75 Lakh Ahead Of India-UK FTA

Who Is Anu Sharma, Indian software Engineer Goes Viral After Quitting Google For Palantir?

CUET UG 2026 Admit Card Released at cuet.nta.nic.in: Check Hall Ticket Direct Link and Steps to Download

Cognizant Layoffs: Company To Cut 15,000 Jobs Globally, Indian Employees Likely Most Affected, CEO Calls It Restructuring

DC vs CSK: Will MS Dhoni Play IPL Today Match? Spencer Johnson Debut on Cards — Check Predicted Playing XIs, Delhi Weather, Pitch Report, Head-to-Head

Why Iran Is Striking UAE Amid Ceasefire? All About Fujairah Attack That Injured 3 Indians

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Iran Is Striking UAE Amid Ceasefire? All About Fujairah Attack That Injured 3 Indians

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Iran Is Striking UAE Amid Ceasefire? All About Fujairah Attack That Injured 3 Indians
Why Iran Is Striking UAE Amid Ceasefire? All About Fujairah Attack That Injured 3 Indians
Why Iran Is Striking UAE Amid Ceasefire? All About Fujairah Attack That Injured 3 Indians
Why Iran Is Striking UAE Amid Ceasefire? All About Fujairah Attack That Injured 3 Indians

QUICK LINKS