Why Iran Is Striking UAE Amid Ceasefire? All About Fujairah Attack That Injured 3 Indians

On May 4, a delicate cease-fire between Iran and the United States was put under a lot of pressure when Iran attacked UAE again. The cease-fire was established on April 8 after the US, Israel, and Iran had experienced nearly 40 days of hostile actions toward one another. This temporary cease-fire made the world look at this as an opportunity for peace and stability in the Middle East. Yet again, the hostilities have increased, which has generated a significant amount of response from the international community. In addition to the pressure being put on the cease-fire, there were days of escalation of verbal war threats and military preparations prior to this act of war by Iran.

Three Indian nationals were injured in the Fujairah strike and India responded strongly

The UAE witnessed direct impact from the strikes when Iranian missiles and drones targeted key areas, including Fujairah. Three Indian nationals were injured in the attack, with one strike triggering a fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone. Reacting sharply, India condemned the incident. As per reports, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “The attack on Fujairah that resulted in injury to three Indian nationals is unacceptable.” It further added, “We call for immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians,” highlighting concerns over safety in the UAE.

Residents receive emergency alerts as missile threat unfolds on the evening of May 4

Tension gripped the UAE on Monday evening when residents received emergency alerts warning of a possible missile threat. As per reports, at exactly 4:59 pm, people across the country were told to stay indoors or move to safe locations until further notice. These alerts were the first in 26 days since the ceasefire came into effect on April 9. Over the next three and a half hours, authorities issued at least five alerts, guiding residents on when to take shelter and when it was safe, showing how serious the situation had become across the UAE.

UAE air defence intercepts missiles and drones as scale of attack becomes clear

The scale of the attack on the UAE became clearer as officials shared details of the interception efforts. Reports say that, during the first wave, four cruise missiles were detected, with three successfully shot down and the fourth falling into the sea. Overall, the UAE confirmed that its air defence systems engaged 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and four drones launched from Iran on May 4. These numbers add to a much larger pattern of attacks since February 28, bringing the total to 549 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles, and 2,260 drones, nearly 3,000 attempts, most of which were intercepted.

Fujairah zone hit as drones trigger fire and injure civilians on the ground

In Fujairah, one of the most critical incidents unfolded as Iranian drones targeted the Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ) in the UAE. The strike caused a fire at the site, leading to chaos and emergency response operations. Officials confirmed that three Indian nationals suffered moderate injuries in the incident. They were quickly taken to the hospital for treatment.

Also Read: UAE Intercepts Iranian Missiles And UAVs Amid Rising Tensions; Iran Cautions Over Israel Alignment