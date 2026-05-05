UAE Intercepts Iranian Missiles And UAVs Amid Rising Tensions; Iran Cautions Over Israel Alignment

The United Arab Emirates said it stopped a big attack of missiles and drones from Iran on Monday. At the same time, tensions in the region increased, and Iran warned the UAE for supporting Israel and the United States.

The UAE Ministry of Defense said its air defence systems engaged 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, and 4 unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Iran. The ministry reported that the attack resulted in three moderate injuries.

In an official statement posted by the UAE Ministry of Defense on X, the country’s defences have now intercepted hundreds of incoming projectiles since the beginning of “blatant Iranian attacks,” including a total of 549 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles, and 2,260 UAVs.

The ministry also provided updated casualty figures, stating that 227 people have been injured from multiple nationalities, and that civilian fatalities have reached 10. It added that the broader toll includes a wide range of nationalities among both civilians and personnel, reflecting the UAE’s international population and workforce.

It said, “This brings the total number of injuries to 227, involving multiple nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepali, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan, and Russian.”

“The total number of martyrs has reached 3, including one civilian of Moroccan nationality contracted with the armed forces, while the total number of civilian fatalities stands at 10 from the following nationalities: Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian,” it added.

“The Ministry of Defense affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the country,” the statement said, adding that the UAE would continue to protect its sovereignty and national stability.

Meanwhile, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency cited a military source warning that if the UAE becomes “a plaything of Israel” and takes any “unwise” action, Iran would target “Emirati” interests and treat the country as “part of the Zionist regime.” The source added that “no part of Emirati facilities will be safe” if such actions were taken, and warned of consequences if the UAE ” repeats the mistake of the 40-day war.”

In parallel, Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB reported comments from a senior Iranian military figure denying pre-planned intent to strike oil facilities in Fujairah. According to IRIB, the official claimed the incident stemmed from “US military adventurism” involving efforts to create an “illegal passage” through restricted areas of the Strait of Hormuz, and called for Washington to be held accountable.

Meanwhile, three Indian nationals have been injured after attacks took place in Fujairah. The Embassy of India in the UAE said that it remains in touch with local authorities to ensure adequate medical care for the Indian nationals.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said, “Three Indian nationals have been injured in today’s attacks in Fujairah. We are in touch with local authorities for ensuring adequate medical care and welfare of the affected Indian nationals.”

Khaleej Times had reported on Monday citing Fujairah authorities which said that three Indians sustained moderate injuries after an Iranian attack that resulted in a fire in the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ).

According to the report, the affected Indians have been transferred to a hospital for treatment.

Earlier, Al Jazeera and the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported, citing the Fujairah Media office, that an Iranian drone sparked a fire at an oil facility. Civil defence teams were deployed immediately to contain the blaze, the Fujairah Media Office said and added that there were no immediate reports of casualties.

This comes as the United Arab Emirates on Monday said that its air defences are engaged in dealing with missile attacks and incoming drones, which it said were from Iran.

Earlier, the United Arab Emirates had strongly condemned the targeting of an ADNOC National Carrier while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Calling it a flagrant violation of UNSC resolution 2817, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for an immediate cessation of all hostilities. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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