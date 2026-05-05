LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Isha ambani aiadmk Assembly elections Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu election narendra modi Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC auto stocks gold and silver rate today Isha ambani aiadmk Assembly elections Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu election narendra modi Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC auto stocks gold and silver rate today Isha ambani aiadmk Assembly elections Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu election narendra modi Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC auto stocks gold and silver rate today Isha ambani aiadmk Assembly elections Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu election narendra modi Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC auto stocks gold and silver rate today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Isha ambani aiadmk Assembly elections Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu election narendra modi Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC auto stocks gold and silver rate today Isha ambani aiadmk Assembly elections Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu election narendra modi Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC auto stocks gold and silver rate today Isha ambani aiadmk Assembly elections Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu election narendra modi Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC auto stocks gold and silver rate today Isha ambani aiadmk Assembly elections Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu election narendra modi Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC auto stocks gold and silver rate today
LIVE TV
Home > World News > India, Myanmar Strengthen Maritime Ties; Defence Cooperation Expansion Discussed During Navy Chief’s Visit

India, Myanmar Strengthen Maritime Ties; Defence Cooperation Expansion Discussed During Navy Chief’s Visit

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi while on his visit to Myanmar discussed on the ongoing naval cooperation between the two navies, as well as expanding defence collaboration across the two armies, navies and air forces in areas of capacity building, training exchanges, and improved interoperability.

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on his visit to Myanmar discussed on the ongoing naval cooperation between the two navies, as well as expanding defence collaboration across the two armies, navies and air forces in areas of capacity building, training exchanges, and improved interoperability. Photo: ANI
Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on his visit to Myanmar discussed on the ongoing naval cooperation between the two navies, as well as expanding defence collaboration across the two armies, navies and air forces in areas of capacity building, training exchanges, and improved interoperability. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-05 04:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India, Myanmar Strengthen Maritime Ties; Defence Cooperation Expansion Discussed During Navy Chief’s Visit

While on his visit to Myanmar, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi held talks on Monday with Senior-General Ye Win Oo, who leads the country’s Defence Forces. He also met Defence Minister General Htun Aung.

Sharing the details of the meeting in a post on X, the Indian Navy Spokesperson said that the interactions included discussions on the ongoing naval cooperation between the two navies, as well as expanding defence collaboration across the two armies, navies and air forces in areas of capacity building, training exchanges, and improved interoperability.

The dialogue underscored the strong, longstanding, and multifaceted relationship between India and Myanmar, reaffirming their shared commitment to enhancing closer defence cooperation.

You Might Be Interested In

The meeting marked a key milestone toward deepening defence ties with a focus on enhancing maritime security in the Bay of Bengal under MAHASAGAR.

https://x.com/indiannavy/status/2051319394429698237?s=20

As part of his ongoing visit to Myanmar, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi also called on General Htun Aung, Minister of Defence of Myanmar.

As per the Indian Navy, discussions reviewed the current canvas of bilateral ties and identified priorities, while also underscoring the strategic-level impact of India-Myanmar defence engagement in promoting regional stability and security.

The exchange included ongoing bilateral activities and further avenues of collaboration, reflecting a steady, forward-looking partnership with growing strategic convergence between the two sides.

https://x.com/indiannavy/status/2051269503095595189?s=20

Myanmar remains a strategically sensitive partner in India’s regional security framework. Located at the crossroads of South and Southeast Asia along the Bay of Bengal littoral, the nation is a pillar of India’s Act East policy and maritime connectivity goals, such as the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Corridor.

The Indian Navy regularly interacts with the Myanmar Navy through Defence Cooperation Meeting, Staff Talks, Training exchanges and operational interactions including India – Myanmar Naval Exercise (IMNEX), Indo-Myanmar Coordinated Patrol (IMCOR), port visits, and hydrography surveys.

The statement from Ministry of Defence (MoD) added that the visit “reaffirms the longstanding India-Myanmar bonds of friendship, anchored on mutual respect, trust and a shared commitment for Maritime Security and Stability in the Indian Ocean Region.” (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: UAE Condemns Targeting Of ADNOC Carrier While Passing Through The Strait Of Hormuz

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Defence Cooperation ExpansionDinesh K TripathiindiaMaritime TiesmyanmarNavy Chief Admiral

RELATED News

Trump Calls On South Korea To Join Ship Protection Efforts Near Iran After Vessel Explosion

US Opens Strait Of Hormuz After Neutralising Iranian Boats, Missiles, And Drone Threats

UAE Condemns Targeting Of ADNOC Carrier While Passing Through The Strait Of Hormuz

India And Japan Reinforce Strategic Partnership, Pledge Deeper Bilateral Cooperation

West Asia Tensions: UAE Activates Air Defences As Iran Launches Missile And Drone Attacks

LATEST NEWS

Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani’s Pure Gold Saree Stealing The Spotlight, Took 1200 Hours And 25 Craftspeople To Spun

BJP Secures BIG 3 Seats In Kerala: How Rajeev Chandrasekhar & Co Broke Pinarayi Vijayan’s Red Bastion

West Asia Tensions: UAE Activates Air Defences As Iran Launches Missile And Drone Attacks

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 4 After MI vs LSG— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Nepal vs Oman ICC CWC League 2 Match Preview, Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch NEP vs OMA Match Live In India And Worldwide

MI vs LSG: Is Hardik Pandya Really Injured Or Dropped as MI Skipper? Mystery Around Star All-Rounder’s Absence Sparks Buzz

Hantavirus Outbreak: Is There A Cure? 3 Dead, 150 Passengers Quarantined In South Africa As Cruise Ship Denied Docking Permission

John Cena To Come Out Of Retirement? WWE Legend Announces Blockbuster Return For Backlash— Here’s The Truth

No More MS Dhoni In IPL 2026? CSK Wait On Thala’s Recovery Amid Retirement Rumours: Report

Kolkata Counting Centre On Edge: BJP Alleges Protocol Violation As Mamata Banerjee Arrives

India, Myanmar Strengthen Maritime Ties; Defence Cooperation Expansion Discussed During Navy Chief’s Visit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India, Myanmar Strengthen Maritime Ties; Defence Cooperation Expansion Discussed During Navy Chief’s Visit

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India, Myanmar Strengthen Maritime Ties; Defence Cooperation Expansion Discussed During Navy Chief’s Visit
India, Myanmar Strengthen Maritime Ties; Defence Cooperation Expansion Discussed During Navy Chief’s Visit
India, Myanmar Strengthen Maritime Ties; Defence Cooperation Expansion Discussed During Navy Chief’s Visit
India, Myanmar Strengthen Maritime Ties; Defence Cooperation Expansion Discussed During Navy Chief’s Visit

QUICK LINKS