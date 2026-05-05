Met Gala 2026: Ananya Birla, Karan Johar Debut At Biggest Fashion Night, Manish Malhotra Shares Tribute To Mumbai At Global Stage

Met Gala 2026 Begins! Bollywood is here to rule the red carpet. A star-studded biggest fashion night will see lot of debutants and few of the familiar faces as well. While Karan Johar’s much-talked-about debut was already grabbing headlines, he’s not the only Indian star expected to shine on May 4. Set to take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the Met Gala remains one of the most prestigious fashion events in the world. Here’s a look at this year’s red carpet begins:

Ananya Birla

Director of the Aditya Birla Group, Ananya Birla, made her debut at the Met Gala 2026 on Monday evening in a striking couture look that blended fashion with art.

For her appearance, Birla wore a custom creation by Robert Wun, paired with a sculptural mask designed by artist Subodh Gupta. The outfit featured a structured black jacket with a dramatic peplum and a voluminous pleated skirt, giving it a strong, sculpted silhouette.

The most eye-catching element of the look was the metallic face mask made using stainless steel. The piece covered her face completely, turning the look into something both powerful and mysterious. The design aimed to present a contrast, hiding identity while also showing strength. The idea behind it was to take everyday materials and transform them into something bold and artistic.

The outfit also reworked elements of everyday workwear, turning simple ideas into a high-fashion statement. The styling focused on clean lines and strong shapes, allowing the mask and structure of the outfit to stand out.

She completed the look with jewellery from Mehta & Sons, along with a personal necklace. The overall styling was led by Rhea Kapoor, with makeup and hair kept minimal to match the tone of the outfit.

The Met Gala, held annually on the first Monday in May, is arguably the most coveted and exclusive ticket in the world. For one spectacular night, a select group of global elite–including Hollywood royalty, influential politicians, chart-topping musicians, and cultural power players–ascends the museum steps. The event is a dramatic spectacle where guests peacock their most ambitious, often boundary-pushing, interpretations of the year’s theme, as per Deadline.

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar knows best how to leave a mark not only with films but also with fashion. In a career spanning almost three decades, Karan, the son of the late director Yash Johar, has created several cinematic gems that continue to captivate audiences.

His films are celebrated for their compelling storytelling, opulent sets, memorable performances, and, importantly, iconic costume design. From Shah Rukh Khan’s effortlessly cool T-shirts in his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Rani Mukerji’s elegant chiffon sarees in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, his keen eye for fashion has always been evident.

Notably, beyond the screen, Karan’s personal style, especially in recent years, has drawn significant attention. And now, on Monday night, he captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts worldwide as he made a striking debut at the Met Gala in an ensemble destined to be remembered for years to come.

Karan brought to life his interpretation of the “Costume Art” theme–and the dress code of “fashion is art” in a Manish Malhotra creation.

The ensemble, designed by Manish Malhotra, draws its visual language directly from the paintings of Raja Ravi Varma, interpreting the master’s iconic command of drape, light, and ornament through contemporary couture. The silhouette is rooted in classical Indian drapery, restructured with a precision that allows fabric to move with the body without losing its sculptural authority. The garment draws from some of Varma’s most iconic works, among them – Hamsa Damayanti, Kadambari, Arjuna and Subhadra, and There Comes Papa – each painting selected not for spectacle, but for the quiet emotional truth it carries.

What sets the look apart is its surface: hand-painted detailing executed in gold by traditional artisans, applied directly onto the garment as a painter would work on canvas.

The strokes are deliberate, luminous, and irreducible bringing the intimacy of a Ravi Varma portrait into the architecture of a garment. The result is a piece that is neither costume nor conventional couture, but something in between: an image that carries history in its construction and lives differently once worn.

On making his https://www.newsx.com/live-updates/entertainment-met-gala-2026-live-updates-theme-date-guest-list-india-time-dress-code-best-dressed-celebrities-211543/ debut, Karan expressed, “I didn’t want to arrive here trying to explain India. I wanted to arrive feeling like myself and that automatically brings everything I come from with it.”

He added, “For me it had to feel personal and the moment it felt personal, it became Indian, because that’s where everything I know comes from. Every story I’ve told, every film I’ve made, every emotion I’ve tried to put on screen has come from this place. Raja Ravi Varma felt right because his work does something I’ve always tried to do in cinema. Ravi Varma painted feelings. The way a sari falls, the way a figure holds itself, the light on a face that is somehow both divine and completely human. I’ve grown up with those images without always knowing it. They live in you before you can name them.”

As per Karan, this look is his way of “wearing that inheritance and I think that’s the most honest thing I could have done for my first MET.”

” To arrive not with a concept, but with a feeling I’ve carried my whole life and finally found the right form for,’ he emphasised.

The look has been developed with stylist Eka Lakhani in collaboration with Manish Malhotra, a natural and longstanding creative partner. Their association spans decades of cinema, where clothing has always played a role far beyond styling, shaping character, mood, and memory. That shared history allows for an ease in process, where ideas don’t need to be over-articulated to be understood.

“With Manish, there’s no translation needed. We’ve worked together for so long that there’s an instinct there. I knew if I was doing this, it had to be with him,” Karan said. Notably, Karan has become India’s first filmmaker to attend the prestigious Met Gala. Besides Karan, India’s Isha Ambani, Manish Malhotra, and Ananya Birla also marked their presence at fashion’s biggest night in Hollywood.

India’s renowned designer Manish Malhotra, who made his debut at the Met Gala in 2025, returned to fashion’s biggest night in Hollywood on Monday.

Manish Malhotra

This time at MET, Manish paid a tribute to Mumbai and the craftsmen of India through his meaningful ensemble. He donned a Mumbai-inspired couture, consisting of a black bandhgala layered with a 960-hour cape crafted by 50 artisans.

Explaining his look, Manish on Instagram wrote, “For my appearance at the Met Gala, I wanted to create something deeply personal- a reflection of Mumbai, the city that has shaped my journey, my cinema, and my sense of design, along with the atelier that brings my vision to life every day- my work family. There is nothing like a classic Indian bandhgala- here layered with an architectural cape, brought to life over 960 hours by more than 50 artisans across Mumbai and Delhi. For me, this is more than a garment- it is a story of craft, memory, and collaboration.”

“Dori, zardozi, chikankari, and kasab embroidery come together as a narrative. Woven into the piece are the names and signatures of the artisans themselves- a tribute to every hand and every moment that shaped it. Intricate hand-embroidery serves as references to Mumbai’s cinematic landmarks, while three-dimensional sculptural elements celebrate the artisans of his atelier who crafted the piece. This look is both a celebration and a reminder – of where we come from, and how Indian craftsmanship continues to find its place on a global stage,” he added.

Manish elevated the outfit with his signature MM brooch and collar pins. Notably, Manish is all set to open his first official flagship store in New York City. Isn’t this a proud moment for every Indian?

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani’s Pure Gold Saree Stealing The Spotlight, Took 1200 Hours And 25 Craftspeople To Spun

